BUTLER — While the calendar read Feb. 28, there were some fireworks when Eastside and Churubusco met for the final regular-season basketball game at Butler Friday.
Some of the fireworks were of the celebratory nature, as the Eagles clinched a share of the Northeast Corner Conference championship with a 57-46 win.
Some of the fireworks came much earlier — in the form of two player technical fouls against the Eagles in the first half.
Churubusco closed out the regular season with a 15-6 record in all games and finished 10-1 in conference play. Westview also ended 10-1 in the NECC.
Senior Hunter Perlich led three Eagle players in double figures with 19 points. Junior Jackson Paul had 15 points and classmate Landen Jordan added 12.
Churubusco led 32-27 at halftime, but emotions got the better of the Eagles in the second quarter.
With 6 minutes, 48 seconds left, Churubusco’s Noah Wolfe was called for a foul and a technical foul. Logan Fry made both technical free throws.
Just 22 seconds later, the Eagles’ Luke McClure — who was whistled for two fouls in the first quarter — was called for his third. When he apparently questioned the call, one of the referees assessed a technical foul, making it his fourth personal.
Fry hit one free throw on the foul call and two on the technical, giving Eastside a 20-16 lead.
The Blazers turned the ball over on its subsequent possession.
Paul sank a jumper from the lane, and after an Eastside turnover, he fed Perlich for two and a 20-all tie with 5:39 left.
The excitement wasn’t over. At halftime, at least one Churubusco fan was escorted out of the gym by Butler Police.
When emotions settled and basketball resumed, Churubusco took control in the second half.
Fry, who led Eastside with 19 points, scored inside, but Perlich answered with one of his own.
The Eagles missed four times on one possession — three by Jordan, but Eastside couldn’t capitalize. Paul scored and Jordan added two rebound buckets to extend the lead to 40-31.
Simply put, the Eagles got to the boards, resulting in buckets while the Blazers struggled to put the ball in the hole.
Eastside missed four shots on three possessions as Churubusco began pulling away. The visitors led 44-36 after three quarters.
After Fry’s score inside, Jordan’s three-point play with 6:41 left had Churubusco up by nine. The Eagles maintained that margin the rest of the way.
Gabe Trevino had 15 points for Eastside, who finished the regular season at 9-13 overall and 3-8 in NECC play.
Both teams play in the Class 2A Westview Sectional next week.
Eastside plays Central Noble in the second game Wednesday. Churubusco plays the Westview-Prairie Heights winner in the first game Friday.
Eastside JV 48, Churubusco 39
Eastside’s reserve team led at every stop.
Caeden Moughler led the Blazers with 21 points and Santino Brewer added 14. Ethan Krider led Churubusco with 17 points.
