ANGOLA — Angola’s gymnastics team was still short-handed for its home invitational Saturday at Central Gym, but had enough to win it, scoring 102.35.
East Noble had a season-best team score in finishing second with 99.05. Lakeland was fourth with 91.05.
The Hornets were similar to what they were Thursday in its home meet with the Lakers with seniors Emma Schoenherr. Haley Hilyard and Katie Stoy and sophomore Sarah Hutchins as the primary lineup, but with one significant addition. Sophomore Audrey Wilkinson was good enough to go on the uneven bars after missing Thursday’s dual with a sprained ankle and placed second with 8.5.
Schoenherr was all-around champion with 35.7. She won the floor exercise with 9.25 and won the uneven bars with 9.2. She tied for first on the vault with EN’s Miah Hudson at 9.2.
Hilyard won the balance beam with 9.2 and was fourth on the bars with 8. Hutchins was fifth in the floor exercise with 8.5 and sixth all-around with 31.25.
For the Knights, Hudson was second all-around (34.65) and on the balance beam (8.5). She was alone in third place on the bars with 8.25 and tied for third on the floor with teammate Ally Blackburn at 8.7.
Blackburn was third all-around (32.45) and on the beam (8.4), and finished ninth on the bars with 7.2. Audrey Beiswanger was second on the floor with 8.8 and 10th on the bars with 7.1.
For Lakeland, senior Emily Byler was fourth on vault (9.1), fifth on the bars (7.7) and seventh in both the floor (7.75) and all-around (31).
Laker freshman Emma Schiffli was seventh on vault (8.9), eighth on the bars (7.25) and eighth all-around (30.8).
Lakeland will host Warsaw on Tuesday. East Noble travels to Concordia on Wednesday while Angola will host DeKalb and Eastside individual gymnast Brielle Carter.
Angola Invitational
Team Scores: 1. Angola 102.35, 2. East Noble 99.05, 3. Huntington North 93.8, 4. Lakeland 91.45, 5. F.W. South Side 67.4, 6. Warsaw 66.05.
Vault: 1t. Schoenherr (A) and Hudson (EN) 9.2, 3. Teusch (HN) 9.15, 4. E. Byler (LL) 9.1, 5. Camomile (HN) 9.05, 6. Manry (HN) 9, 7. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.9, 8t. Pohler (HN) and Purvis (War) 8.8, 10t. Hutchins (A) and Hilyard (A) 8.6.
Uneven Bars: 1. Schoenherr (A) 9.2, 2. Wilkinson (A) 8.5, 3. Hudson (EN) 8.25, 4. Hilyard (A) 8, 5. E. Byler (LL) 7.7, 6. Purvis (War) 7.6, 7. Camomile (HN) 7.3, 8. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.25, 9. Blackburn (EN) 7.2, 10. Au. Beiswanger (EN) 7.1.
Balance Beam: 1. Hilyard (A) 9.2, 2. Hudson (EN) 8.5, 3. Blackburn (EN) 8.4, 4. Purvis (War) 8.2, 5. K. Stoy (A) 8.1, 6. Schoenherr (A) 8.05, 7. Teusch (HN) 7.85, 8. Pohler (HN) 7.6, 9. Hutchins (A) 7.55, 10. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.45.
Floor Exercise: 1. Schoenherr (A) 9.25, 2. Au. Beiswanger (EN) 8.8, 3t. Hudson (EN) and Blackburn (EN) 8.7, 5. Hutchins (A) 8.5, 6. Manry (HN) 7.9, 7. E. Byler (LL) 7.75, 8. Camomile (HN) 7.65, 9t. Purvis (War) and Pohler (HN) 7.5.
All-Around: 1. Schoenherr (A) 35.7, 2. Hudson (EN) 34.65, 3. Blackburn (EN) 32.45, 4. Purvis (War) 32.1, 5. Camomile (HN) 31.35, 6. Hutchins (A) 31.25, 7. E. Byler (LL) 31, 8. E. Schiffli (LL) 30.8, 9. Teusch (HN) 30.75, 10. Pohler (HN) 30.6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.