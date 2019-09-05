Boys Soccer NECC foe Westview beats Railroaders
EMMA — Westview was a 6-3 winner over Garrett in Northeast Corner Conference play Tuesday.
The Warriors led 3-0 at half. The Railroaders battled back with two goals from Zak Klopfenstein and one from Creigh Dircksen.
Volleyball
Prairie Heights defeats DeKalb
WATERLOO — Prairie Heights defeated DeKalb in three games Tuesday. Scores were 26-24, 25-22, 25-13.
Hope Moring had 19 assists, three kills, two aces and 10 digs for the Barons. Paige Pettis had five kills, two aces an 12 digs. Addison Freed had six kills and two digs, and Christina Yarian had five kills.
Olivia Fetter had three kills, an ace and five digs, and Autumn Straw had three kills and an ace.
Kaila Barkhaus had a kill and two digs, Paige Snider had an ace and five digs and Aiva Ring had an assist and a dig.
DMS teams top Fremont
WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School’s teams recorded wins against Fremont Tuesday.
The eighth-grade Barons won 25-12, 25-12, overcoming a 7-1 deficit in the first game.
Brooklyn Barkhaus had 11 aces for DeKalb and Baylee Doster had nine. Sydney Nokaya had four kills, and Kennlee Dick had a kill and seven assists.
The Barons dropped the opening game of the seventh-grade match but rallied to win the last two. Scores were 13-25, 25-23, 15-8.
Lauren Kirkpatrick had three kills and Bridget Timbrook two for DeKalb. Ashley Cox and Sophia Jackson had four aces each.
Football
Eastside junior high teams, Lakers split
BUTLER — Eastside and Lakeland split their junior high games Tuesday.
Lakeland won the seventh-grade game 22-0. The Blazer eighth-graders won 32-18.
Cross Country Junior Blazers compete
BUTLER — Eastside Junior High ran against West Noble and Hamilton Tuesday.
Andrew Strong was second with a personal-best of 12:23 to lead the Eastside boys. Alexander Diaz was fifth in 12:56.
Other Eastside finishers included Nolan Davis (15:11), Anthony Noto (16:01), Carder Davis (16:14), Braden Wilson (17:48), Kaleb Wood (17:54) and Dawson Rosswurm (18:24).
Times for the Blazer girls were Rylan Moughler 14:41, Taylor Mack 15:57 and Lucy Kitchen 17:04.
