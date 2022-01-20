Prep Swimming
Baron teams, Bellmont split
DECATUR — DeKalb’s boys were 76-27 winners at Bellmont Tuesday, while Bellmont won the girls meet 105-67.
Trenton Meyer won the individual medley and butterfly for the Baron boys, and Gabe Gillespie won the 200 freestyle and backstroke. Danial Mahoney was first in the 500 freestyle and Keagen Yarian took the breaststroke.
DeKalb’s boys won all three relays. Mahoney, Meyer, Yarian and Alex Stucky were first in the medley relay. Gibson Dunaway, Yarian, Stucky and Gillespie comprised the winning 200 freestyle relay team. Gillespie, Dunaway, Mahoney and Meyer teamed up for top honors in the 400 freestyle relay.
For the Baron girls, Layla Chautle won the individual medley and breaststroke, and Lilly Budde took the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
DeKalb’s girls also won the medley relay with the team of Alexis Ships, Chautle, Budde and Fionna Edwards.
Madison Rohm competed individually for Eastside and swam the second-fastest individual medley time and the second-fastest butterfly time.
Bellmont 105, DeKalb girls 67
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Shipe, Chautle, Budde, Edwards) 2:13.93. Eastside — 2:37.49. 200 Freestyle: 1. E. Kintz (Bel) 2:17.54, 2. Yarian (DK) 2:20.93, 3. Rogers (DK) 2:24.24. 200 IM: 1. Chautle (DK) 2:41.13, 3. Shipe (DK) 2:52.45. Eastside — Rohm 2:45.63. 50 Freestyle: 1. Budde (DK) 28.02, 5. Langschwager (DK) 30.71, 6. Perry (DK) 34.95. Other DeKalb — Niccum 42.87.
Diving: 1. Krol (Bel) 137.5. 100 Butterfly: 1. E. Kintz (Bel) 1:17.64. Eastside — Rohm 1:17.34, Buss 1:23.61. 100 Freestyle: 1. Budde (DK) 1:02.37. 500 Freestyle: 1. Steiler (Bel) 6:32.32, 2. Shipe (DK) 6:44.81. Eastside — Willibey 7:29.95, Millay 9:30.32.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bellmont (Eggleston, Myers, Witte, Stetler) 1:59.43, 2. DeKalb (Chautle, Langschwager, Edwards, Marian) 1:59.73. Eastside — 2:15.49. 100 Backstroke: 1. McCray (Bel) 1:15.21, 2. Rogers (DK) 1:15.36, 4. Perry (DK) 1:30.38, 6. B. Steckley (DK) 1:42.29. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Chautle (DK) 1:22.57, 2. Edwards (DK) 1:27.67, 5. Langschwager (DK) 1:32.8. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bellmont (Stetler, A. Kintz, Witte, E. Kintz) 4:20.11, 2. DeKalb (Yarian, Rogers, Shipe, Budde) 4:23.26.
DeKalb boys 76, Bellmont 27
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Mahoney, Meyer, Marian, Stucky) 2:27.35. 200 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 2:13.54. 200 IM: 1. Meyer (DK) 2:32.05. 50 Freestyle: 1. Short (Bel) 25.01, 2. Mahoney (DK) 27.3, 4. Yarian (DK) 28.04, 5. Stuckey (DK) 40.29.
100 Butterfly: 1. Meyer (DK) 1:08.23. 100 Freestyle: 1. Brownlow (Bel) 1:02.18, 3. Dunaway (DK) 1:09.28, 4. Stucky (DK) 1:36.28. 500 Freestyle: 1. Mahoney (DK) 7:04.47.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Dunaway, Yarian, Stucky, Gillespie) 2:08.66. 100 Backstroke: 1. Gillespie (DK) 1:10.94, 2. Dunaway (DK) 1:29.43. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Marian (DK) 1:19.47. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Gillespie, Dunaway, Mahoney, Meyer) 4:24.38.
Prep Girls Basketball Fremont-Canterbury to be made up Monday
FREMONT — Fremont will make up junior varsity and varsity game with Canterbury on Monday, starting with the JV contest at 6 p.m.
The games were postponed this past Monday due to icy cold weather conditions.
Middle School Basketball
CN eighth grade boys win tourney opener
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Westview 40-26 in a first-round game of the Junior Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday.
Nick Freeman led the Cougars (15-3 before their quarterfinal game at Fairfield) with 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Simeon Gard had eight points, five rebounds and three blocked shots. Keegan Knight added six points, three rebounds and a steal.
Trey Shisler had a nice floor game for CN with five points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
