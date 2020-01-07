Girls Basketball
Barons third in Goshen tournament Saturday
GOSHEN — DeKalb finished third in the Goshen tournament Saturday with a 55-44 win over Wayne.
The Barons were defeated by CPA Lighthouse 53-48 in the first round.
Addison Ruby had 16 points to lead the Barons in their consolation win. Paige Pettis and Lillie Cone both added eight.
Pettis had six rebounds, with Mackenzie Cox, Ruby and Cone all pulling down five. Morgann Leslie had four assists, and Cone and Maddie Hickman each had four steals.
Freshmen Aniah Hill and Shabrea O’Quinn accounted for all but six points for Wayne (2-12), scoring 21 and 17, respectively.
Pettis led the Barons with matching totals of 11 points and 11 rebounds in the loss to Lighthouse College Prep Academy of Gary in the first round. Ruby and Leslie added seven points each for the Barons.
Sarah Brown had four assists and Hickman had four steals.
College Hockey
Trine women’s hockey lost at Aurora University
GENEVA, Ill. — Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost a non-conference game to conference rival Aurora 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.
The Thunder (3-5-3) were playing their third game in as many days. Nicole McKernan and Emma Martel scored in the second period for the Spartans (9-3).
Each team had 25 shots on goal. Trine was 0-for-5 on the power play, and could not convert on a two-man advantage for over a minute midway through the third period.
Ryan Harth made 23 saves in goal for the Thunder. The junior made her first start of the season.
College Basketball
Trine women’s game moved to MTI Center
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s basketball team will host Olivet Wednesday as a result of a recent change made where the Comets will not be able to host the game as originally scheduled.
The Olivet-Trine women’s game will start a basketball doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. The Thunder men will take on Kalamazoo in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opening game for both teams at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The women’s game will be a homecoming for former Trine guard Cassidy Williams, who is an assistant coach for Olivet. Williams was a key player who helped the Thunder reach the NCAA Division III Tournament three times and win two MIAA Tournament championships in the past three seasons.
The Trine women will play at Olivet on Feb. 1 at 3 p.m.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of Dec. 31.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Joe Wise for the men (131 pins over average), Judy Pepple for the women (105) and Josh Wirges for youth (150).
MEN: Moose — Kyle Baker 278, 758 series, Jim Smith 278, Travis Thompson 274, 712 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Jennifer Moring 212.
YOUTH: Majors — Josh Wirges 255, 651 series, Maddie Flaugh 242, 588 series, Jalyn Baxter 216, Julie Plummer 203, Kylye Snyder 201. Adult-Youth — Josh Wirges 234.
