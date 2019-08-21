Girls Soccer Barons tie with Bruins in season opener
WATERLOO — The Barons finished with 1-1 with Northrop on Tuesday night.
Bailee Helmer scored the lone DeKalb goal, which was assisted by Charity Lewis.
Northrop tie the game late in the second half. The Bruins were held to just three shots, while the Barons totaled up 21.
DeKalb hosts Angola today at 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer Lakewood Park downs South Side Archers
FORT WAYNE — The Panthers opened the season with a dominant 6-1 victory over the Archers on Tuesday.
Colton White led the team with a hat trick and an assist. Zach Collins scored one goal and assisted on two. Jacob Hallam and Jon Vergon each added a score as well.
Chargers draw tie in showdown with Carroll
FORT WAYNE — West Noble finished with a 1-1 tie against Carroll on Tuesday.
Henry Torres scored the only goal for West Noble. The score was assisted by Ricardo Flores.
West Noble keeper Federico Musso had five saves, including one on a penalty kick.
In Syracuse on Tuesday, the Westview boys beat Wawasee by the score of 4-2. The Warriors led 3-2 at halftime.
Volleyball
East Noble outlasts West Noble Chargers
LIGONIER — The Knights picked up a five-set win over the Chargers on Tuesday night.
East Noble was led by Alexis Kirchner with 13 kills, followed by 11 from Madison Ritchie. Kylie Garton led the team with 25 digs. Shayla Bowker had 15 assists, and Abby Haynes had 13.
For West Noble, Nichelle Phares had 11 kills, 10 digs and two aces. Jenna Hutsell had 10 digs and a pair of aces. Nina Teel scored 29 assists in the loss.
Lakeland falls in five to Northridge Raiders
MIDDLEBURY — The Lakers lost in five sets to the Raiders on Tuesday night.
Northridge won 25-21, 15-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13.
Lakeland was led by Bailey Hartsough with 15 kills and 13 digs. Kelsie Bowling scored eight kills and four aces.
Lilly Baird had 21 assists and 10 digs for the Lakers.
Lakewood Park beats Central Noble in five
ALBION — The Panthers won the last two sets to come away with five-set win over Central Noble on Tuesday.
Lakewood Park won the match 20-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 15-6.
Haley Kruse led the Panthers with 22 kills and nine aces. Melanie Lee added 14 kills, followed by Peyton Lyons with six.
Taylor Gerke had 48 assists and 19 digs.
For CN, Rachel Imhof had eight kills and Bridgette Gray added seven. Sam Brumbaugh finished with 15 digs, and Lydia Andrews had 12. Jenica Berkes finished with 21 assists.
Garrett sweeps Prairie Heights in NECC action
GARRETT — The Railroaders swept the Panthers 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 on Tuesday night.
Garrett was led by Morgan Ostrowski with 10 kills, followed by Logan Smith at nine and Emma Hirchak with six.
Ostrowski also scored four aces, Kierra Richards led the team with 10 digs and Smith finished with 12 assists.
In Monroe on Tuesday, Churubusco beat Adams Central 3-1 by the scores of 25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19.
College Soccer Trine women picked to finish 7th in MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s soccer team was picked to finish in seventh place in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches poll released on Tuesday.
The Thunder received 21 points. Hope was picked to win the conference just ahead of second-place Adrian, 62-59. The Flying Dutch received six first-place votes and the Bulldogs received three first-place votes. Coaches were not allowed to pick their own teams.
Calvin was picked third with 47 points, followed by Albion (45), Kalamazoo (34), Olivet (27), Trine, Saint Mary’s (18) and Alma (11).
Trine finished seventh in the MIAA last season with a 2-5-1 record. That was the program’s best finish in the conference since 2011. The Thunder were also 5-11-1 overall.
“We play in a very strong conference against a lot of talented teams,” new Trine coach Gary Boughton said. “I think it gives our team a goal to finish the season ahead of that position, and we’ll try and use that as motivation.”
Leading the returning players are seniors Morgan Sanderson of Leo and Marisa Robinett of Auburn. Sanderson led the team in scoring last year with 12 points, collecting five goals and two assists. She is the career leader in points and goals during the NCAA Division III era of Trine women’s soccer.
The Thunder will open the season on Aug. 30 at Franklin, starting at 5 p.m.
College Track Trine adds assistant coach in Oberdiek
ANGOLA — The Trine University athletic department announced on Tuesday that Hannah Oberdiek will be an assistant coach to the Thunder track and field and cross country programs.
Oberdiek just graduated from NCAA Division II Truman State, Missouri, this past spring, and was named the school’s Female Athlete of the Year for the 2018-19 academic year. She starred in the long jump over her four seasons there. She was a conference runner-up the past three years and earned All-Midwest Region honors in 2018.
While being a full-time student and having her own athletic career, Oberdiek coached many high school long jumpers and triple jumpers who were among the best in the state of Missouri.
Pro Baseball TinCaps lose to Bowling Green, 6-5, Tuesday
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne lost to Bowling Green 6-5 in Midwest League action at Parkview Field Tuesday night.
Omar Cruz started for the TinCaps and pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits, striking out six and hitting a batter. But the Hot Rods scored all of their runs in the seventh inning.
Fort Wayne (24-33 second half, 57-68 before Wednesday night) attempted to come back from a 6-1 deficit with a run in the eighth inning and three runs in the ninth. But Hot Rod reliever Nicholas Padilla struck out Chris Givin with runners on first and second base to end the game and give Bowling Green a split of the four-game series.
Tucupita Marcano, Jawuan Harris and Michael Curry had two hits apiece for Fort Wayne. Curry also walked twice and scored a run.
