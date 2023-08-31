DeKalb L. Jackson

DeKalb's Lilly Jackson (9) tries to tip the ball past North Side's Emma Dickerson in Wednesday's match. 

 MARK MURDOCK

WATERLOO — DeKalb was in position to take control in all three games against North Side in Wednesday's volleyball match.

With some feisty play from the Legends and some untimely errors, the Barons struggled to pull away. They still managed to take the match in three games, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.