WATERLOO — DeKalb was in position to take control in all three games against North Side in Wednesday's volleyball match.
With some feisty play from the Legends and some untimely errors, the Barons struggled to pull away. They still managed to take the match in three games, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15.
"That was definitely not our best volleyball," DeKalb coach Melissa Pfost said. "The highlight of today is that everybody got in. Hopefully it was a learning experience for our players.
"We can't pick and choose when we want to fight and play scrappy. It needs to happen every single ball. If we want to make it far in our conference, if we want to be competitive in our sectional that's not the kind of volleyball we need to play."
The Barons took the lead for good at 3-2 in the first game, but their biggest lead was a 16-9 after Lilly Jackson had a strong run of serves.
North got within 20-17 on a tip by Libertie Parker and a Baron attack that went long. DeKalb needed four match points to finish it on a kill by Paige Gochenour.
The Barons scored five points in a row to break a 7-7 tie in the second game. North Side rallied within 16-15 before the Barons turned them away on a kill by Gochenour and a block by Jackson.
The Legends crept to within 19-18 before the Barons clicked off the last six points.
DeKalb had more breathing room in the last game after surging to a 10-4 lead with the help of a kill by Sophia Jackson and a block by Olivia Kracium.
North twice cut the gap to four points before the Barons surged at the end.
DeKalb is adjusting its game after the loss of right side hitter Brooklyn Barkhaus to injury.
"Paige Gochenour has been doing a good job on that right side," Pfost said. "We also have a couple of girls playing right (side) back. It definitely takes two people to replace Brooklyn.
"We're still trying to figure out our best six at that moment. Overall I've been happy with the job these girls have been doing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.