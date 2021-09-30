AUBURN — Lillie Cone had one of the longest afternoons she ever had after finishing her round in the morning in the girls golf regional at Noble Hawk last week.
Her 74 was a fine score, but she had to wait until everyone else was done before she knew if she’d be among the top five finishers not on an advancing team, the cutoff point for advancing to the state tournament as an individual.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking,” she said. “It was about a three-hour wait because I was in one of the first groups off. I was very nervous because I knew it was going to be close.”
When the scores came in, she made it with room to spare, tying for the top score among the individual qualifiers.
“I was very excited, shocked I guess,” she said. “I’ve never been before.”
She said she’s received lots of congratulations since word that she was going to state got around last week. “There’s been a lot of support, that’s for sure,” she said.
Cone is the first Baron to compete at state since DeKalb made it as a team in 2017.
She’ll be in the second group to go off the first tee at 8:39 a.m. Friday. All teams and individuals will also play in the second round Saturday.
Cone will get her first look at the Prairie View course in a practice round today.
“She plays one of the hardest golf courses (Bridgewater) already,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “Going to another hard golf course where you have to hit fairways is not much different than here. There’s going to be some familiarity. I think she’ll pull off another good round.”
A better short game has made the difference this season for Cone, who was the individual Northeast 8 Conference champion before winning her second straight Angola Sectional individual title.
“Her short game has improved quite a bit, being able to get up and down, and making those crucial putts,” Fislar said. “The ability to overcome adversity, hit a bad shot, come back with a recovery shot. That’s helped her a lot. She’s been scoring really well.”
Cone said she’s been concentrating on her tee shots, and shots from 40-70 yards this week.
In addition to working with her in practice, Fislar will be there on the course with her.
“Typically I try to be a confidence-booster between each shot,” he said. “We’ll have a strategy planned out on Thursday, so she’ll have that in her mind. She might ask me for advice a couple of times, and I might give my advice a couple of times.”
Cone was introduced to golf when her older brother, Hunter Cone, played for the DeKalb boys team.
“Since a young age I came to the golf course and watched him,” she said. “Then as a freshman I started playing. We had a great team and a great leader my freshman year with Ally (Stuckey).”
Her two biggest supporters are her parents, Rod and Monica Cone, who are at every match.
“My parents have helped me throughout this season,” she said. “They’ve definitely made me make it this far in my high school career.
“They go out and practice with me almost every day. I thank them for everything they’ve done for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.