BUTLER — Angola senior Lauren Leach scored seven of her game-high 14 points in the third quarter to lead her team to a 30-22 win over Eastside at Butler Thursday.
It was the Northeast Corner Conference opener for both teams.
As evidenced by the final score, points came at a premium.
Eastside (3-1 overall, 0-1 in the NECC) led 4-1 at the end of the first, and Angola (2-2 overall, 1-0 in the NECC) was on top 8-7 at halftime.
Neither team could find any offensive rhythm despite having open looks or layup opportunities.
Cadence Gardner had Eastside’s first field goal with 3 minutes left in the first. Angola didn’t get its first field goal until Alexis Stillman swiped the ball and scored with 4:14 left in the half.
Leach hit a three a little over a minute later to put her team on top 6-5, and she added a score in the paint before the half ended.
Skyelar Kessler drove the lane and scored with 3:27 left in the third to put Eastside on top 13-12.
Leach, who hit a three earlier in the quarter, scored her team’s next two buckets, one coming after a miss, as the Hornets went ahead 17-15.
Eastside tied it on another Kessler dribble drive.
The Hornets ended the quarter with six points in the final 35 seconds, four by Kylie Caswell. After her bucket with 35.8 seconds left, Eastside lost the ball and Caswell was fouled. She sank both free throws.
The Blazers then threw the ball away on the inbounds play, and Angola’s Tyrah Stillman hit a pair for a 23-17 lead with a quarter to go.
Mataya Bireley scored on a curl move early in the fourth, and Sydnee Kessler went to the bucket for two more, cutting the margin to 23-21.
Eastside dodged a bullet when Angola missed three shots on its next possession, but the hosts missed two free throws with 3 minutes to go.
Tyrah Stillman scored inside with 2:31 left. Jaelyn Fee hit three free throws and Leach added two in the final 42 seconds to put it out of reach.
Skyelar Kessler’s seven points led Eastside. Bireley finished with six.
Angola visits West Noble Saturday. Eastside visits Fremont Monday and hosts Bishop Luers Tuesday.
Eastside 32, Angola JV 30
Lillian Cline had 11 points and Jayci Kitchen added eight to lead Eastside. Alana Miller had 13 points and Maddison Counterman added eight for Angola.
