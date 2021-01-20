Prep Basketball
Angola downs Westview
EMMA — The Hornets returned to the site of their NECC Tournament championship and came away with another win.
Angola beat Westview 57-18 Tuesday night.
Hanna Knoll led all scores with 23, Lauren Leach had eight, Riley Pepple seven and Leah Snyder and Jaelyn Fee each added six.
The Warriors were led by Hope Bortner’s seven points, and Allie Springer dropped in four.
Lakeland girls defeat Churubusco
In Churubusco, Bailey Hartsough surpassed the 1,500 career point mark and had a double-double to lead the Lakers to a 65-35 victory over the Eagles Tuesday night.
The senior forward had 21 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and three assists, and now has 1,503 career points.
Faith Riehl had 24 points, four rebounds and three steals for Lakeland. Mariah Hosted led the Eagles with 18 points.
Central Noble girls defeat Fairfield
In Albion, Lydia Andrews had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Cougars to a 60-43 victory over Fairfield Tuesday night. Madi Vice had 13 points and Meghan Kiebel scored 11.
Brea Garber had 23 points and Brooke Sanchez scored 14 for the Falcons.
Essegian named IBCA player of week
Central Noble junior Connor Essegian was named the player of the week by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and Franciscan Health after a productive week in the NECC Tournament.
The Cougar sharpshooter set the school record for points in a single game with 44 points in last Wednesday’s win over Churubusco.
He averaged just over 25 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last week, including 23 points in the championship victory over Angola Saturday.
EN teams change dates with Norwell
KENDALLVILLE — Both East Noble basketball teams have changed their scheduled dates to play Norwell.
The East Noble girls game against Norwell was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29 and has been moved up to Saturday, Jan. 23 at East Noble with the junior varsity contest to start at 11 a.m. and the varsity game to follow.
This schedule adjustment cancels the girls game between Angola and Norwell, which was scheduled for the evening of Saturday, Jan. 23.
The boys game between East Noble and Norwell, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday, Jan. 30, has been rescheduled for one day earlier on Friday, Jan. 29 at Norwell with the junior varsity and ninth grade games beginning at 6:15 p.m. followed by the varsity contest.
Angola girls to take on Carroll Saturday
ANGOLA — After the cancellation of Saturday’s girls basketball contests with Norwell, the Hornets picked up games with Carroll.
The junior varsity game will begin at 2:30 p.m. followed by the varsity contest.
CN girls add game with Blackhawk
ALBION — The Central Noble girls basketball team added a junior varsity and varsity contest at home against Blackhawk Christian for Tuesday, Jan. 26, beginning with junior varsity game at 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow.
The addition is a result in Hamilton not having a varsity squad this season.Prep Gymnastics
Lakers top Cadets
LAGRANGE — Lakeland won its first dual meet of the season on Monday, defeating Concordia 94.875-80.45.
Laker Emily Byler was all-around medalist with 31.575. She won the vault with 8.9 and was first on the uneven bars with 8.275.
Baylee Slone won the balance beam for Lakeland with 8.3 and was second on the vault with 8.5. Freshman Emma Schiffli was second all-around with 30.375.
Lakeland 94.875, Concordia 80.45
Vault: 1. E. Byler (LL) 8.9, 2. Slone (LL) 8.5, 3. Kiefer (Con) 8.35, 4t. E. Schiffli (LL) and Huffman (LL) 8.2, 6. Keck (LL) 8.05.
Uneven Bars: 1. E. Byler (LL) 8.275, 2. Dellinger (Con) 7.2, 3. Huffman (LL) 7.025, 4. E. Schiffli (LL) 6.925, 5. A. Yoder (LL) 6.6, 6. Kiefer (Con) 5.85.
Balance Beam: 1. Slone (LL) 8.3, 2. Dellinger (Con) 7.85, 3. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.65, 4. Huffman (LL) 7.35, 5. A. Yoder (LL) 6.9, 6. Holley (Con) 6.575.
Floor Exercise: 1. Dellinger (Con) 8.55, 2. E. Byler (LL) 8, 3. Slone (LL) 7.975, 4. B. Retterbush (LL) 7.775, 5. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.6, 6. Kiefer (Con) 7.3.
All-Around: 1. E. Byler (LL) 31.575, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 30.375, 3. Slone (LL) 30.3, 4. Huffman (LL) 29.575, 5. Kiefer (Con) 27.5.
