ANGOLA — It will be a big day of basketball for both Trine University basketball teams Saturday against good Calvin teams and the school is allowing its community and the surrounding areas to see the two games for free.
It will be the third and final Community Day of the season at Trine and senior day for both Thunder teams at the MTI Center. The women’s game starts at 1 p.m., with the men’s contest to follow at 3 p.m.
Senior day ceremonies will precede both games. The women’s senior day festivities will start at 12:30 p.m.
The first 1,000 fans will receive a free t-shirt. The Thunder softball and men’s golf teams will be honored for winning Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season championships last season. Trine softball shared the title with Hope. The men’s golfers went on to play in the NCAA Division III Championships for the first time in program history.
“We’re really happy and excited to invite the community,” Trine athletic director Matt Land said on Wednesday. “We look forward to celebrating the Angola area and its relationship with Trine University.”
And the seniors honored from both basketball team will resemble a full squad in itself. Kayla Wildman, Tara Bieniewicz, Kelsy Taylor, Rachel Stewart, Kaylee Argyle and Natalee Kunse will be honored on the women’s side. Nick Bowman, Bryce Williams, Aiden Warzecha, Mitchell Geller, Nate Carbaugh and Griffin Lorimer will walk to center court with their parents and be recognized for the Trine men.
“That’s a high-achieving group,” Thunder men’s coach Brooks Miller said of his seniors.
Trine women’s coach Andy Rang said, “With senior day, it’s going to be emotional. We’ve got to limit the emotion and focus on putting 40 minutes of good basketball together. Calvin has some really good wins and is a different team than the one we saw in early December. It’s the biggest game on our schedule.”
Trine beat Calvin 79-49 in the Knights’ Van Noord Arena on Dec. 4. Calvin was without junior guard Leah Harris in the first meeting. Harris is the Knights’ second leading scorer at 10.1 points per game and is a very good defender.
Since that loss to the Thunder, Calvin (16-6, 9-4 MIAA) had won 10 out of its last 12 games, falling just to Albion by two on the road in early January and archrival Hope at home on Wednesday.
“Mark (Christner, Knights coach) is a Calvin guy and has really helped them get better. He does a good job making adjustments,” Rang said. “Gabby Timmer is really good and is the focus of our scout.”
Timmer, a 6-foot-3 senior who is the daughter of Calvin athletic director Jim Timmer Jr., is averaging 19.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots per game.
Trine is getting healthier. It has had a few players get hit with injury. Two players have returned to its second unit in Argyle and junior guard-forward Sophie Sloneker. Sloneker was out for a couple of games in late January.
Argyle played in her first game since Dec. 11 on Wednesday at Kalamazoo and had seven points, an assist and a steal in eight minutes. She made all three of her shots from the floor.
“That second group really lifts us up,” Rang said. “It’s great to have them come on to the floor and have no dropoff.”
Stewart (9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 steals per game), junior forward Sam Underhill and freshman Sidney Wagner have been constants on that second unit. Freshmen Brooke Brauher and Sierra Hinds have been part of that group from time to time.
The Thunder women (19-2 overall) are trying to win out over the final three games to stay at the top of the MIAA. The second-ranked team in the D3hoops.com poll are tied for first in the conference with Hope at 12-1.
The Trine men are trying to work their way back up toward the top of the conference. They started a big week of home games by coming back to beat Hope 82-75 Wednesday night.
The top four teams in MIAA are now separated by one game. Calvin (16-6, 9-2 MIAA) is a half-game ahead of the second-place Flying Dutchmen (15-6, 8-2) and a full game ahead of third-place Trine and Albion. The Thunder (15-7 overall) and Britons are both 8-3 in conference.
The Knights travel to Holland, Michigan, for The Rivalry game with Hope Wednesday night.
“We’re just trying to stay the course and continue to work and improve as we try to find the right combinations,” Miller said.
“Our margin for error is zero, but we’re locked in to achieve,” he continued. “It’s been a challenge to put the ball in the basket at times, but we have found other ways to win. It’s been the collectiveness of our resolve. We’ve taken on the challenges we have faced with an enthusiasm for each other.
“Everything we want to achieve is still right in front of us.”
The Knights have won eight straight. That includes a 55-54 win over Trine at home in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Jan. 22. The Thunder trailed 15-0 and did not score for over the first 11 and a half minutes of that contest.
Calvin is led by two graduate students, 6-foot-5 swingman Luke Morrison, a Northridge graduate, and guard Thad Shymanski. Morrison is averaging 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and three assists per game. He is shooting 39.6% from three-point range (59-149) and making 76% of his free throws (68-89). Shymanski has 13.2 points per game.
