ANGOLA – Trine University is especially respected for its golf programs and its golf management program throughout the Midwest and throughout the country in NAIA circles. The Thunder men will be looking to put their program on the map from an NCAA Division III standpoint this week.
Trine will begin play in the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships at the Oglebay Resort & Conference Center today in Wheeling, West Virginia. It will play the Arnold Palmer-designed Klieves Course and the Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed Speidel Course over the next two days looking to make the cut after 36 holes are completed for the 37 teams and six other individuals in the field by Wednesday evening.
Trine will tee off today on the Speidel Course from 9:10 to 9:50 a.m. Senior Todd Mieske will start things off for the Thunder from the first tee box at 9:10 a.m.
“The mindset for me is to make the cut first and move on to compete,” Thunder first-year coach Noah Warren said. “As Coach (Bill) SanGiacomo said, the food never tastes as good until you make the cut. We want to go to nationals and make a statement.”
Six players who were responsible for Trine repeating as Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association champion will represent the Angola university in its first NCAA national championship appearance in men’s golf: Mieske from Owosso, Michigan, senior Cameron Ruge from nearby Coldwater, Michigan; senior Carlos Coeto from Bernardo, Mexico; sophomore Mitch Lowney from Fenton, Michigan; freshman Mark Civanich from Valparaiso and freshman Jack Brockie from Jackson, Michigan. They played practice rounds on each course Sunday and Monday.
“We’re a bunch of golf addicts. We’re really solid together,” Coeto said. “We love competing with each other and we love winning.”
Mieske said, “Our chemistry is our strength. We do a lot of practice outside of practice. When we do drills, we wouldn’t leave until we all got it right. Like we all have to make a 6-foot putt. Not only does that help our putting, it helps us from a mental standpoint.”
Ruge added, “We’re all like a family. We lean on each other. We bail each other out when someone is not playing well.”
The 2020-21 year made for a different golf season because of COVID-19. The MIAA jamborees that are usually played in the fall were played in the spring, and there was no conference NCAA Automatic Qualifier tournament played amongst the top four teams in the spring because there was not room for it in the limited spring season.
The eight MIAA jamborees were played in less than a month from March 27 to April 24. The total scores of the six common rounds determined the MIAA champion and conference’s automatic NCAA qualifier. The Trine Jamboree on April 10 and the Calvin Jamboree on April 12 did not count because COVID-19 did not allow all the teams in the conference to participate. Adrian did not play in those jamborees, and Mieske and Coeto were also out of those tournaments for the Thunder because of COVID-19 issues.
Coeto and Mieske took advantage of the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA because of the lost spring 2020 season. They both went to school virtually all year long in 2020-21.
“For me, the decision was easy,” Mieske said. “I was completing my masters. I just needed to find a place to live.”
The Thunder won five of the six jamborees that counted as the common rounds and second in the final jamboree hosted by Alma on April 24 at the PohlCat in Mount Pleasant, Mich., to compile 1,778 strokes and win the conference title by 46 strokes over both Hope and Calvin.
“It was a little different than normal,” Warren said. “But they showed their potential. They played their game. We were rock solid.”
Ruge and Civanich made the All-MIAA First Team. They both averaged 73.67 in the six common rounds and were part of a three-way tie for second in the conference. MIAA Player of the Year Kasen Anderson from Calvin averaged 73.17.
“Their work ethic is as good as I have ever seen from freshmen,” Mieske said of Civanich and Brockie. “They will outwork everybody and make us want to do the same. Next year, they know what it takes to win and will pass it down to future golfers.”
Lowney, Brockie, Coeto and Mieske all made the All-MIAA Second Team. Amongst conference players that played all six common rounds, Lowney was seventh on conference average at 75.17, followed by Brockie at 75.83 and Coeto in ninth at 76.5. Mieske was 12th with a 77.2 average.
“I’m excited and proud of the guys,” said Warren, who golfed for Trine from 2003-07. “It’s been a long journey.”
The Thunder played in six tournaments last fall. They only won one of them, the Olivet Invitational on Sept. 12 with four MIAA teams involved. Trine did not play as well as it has in the spring, but was proud of being part of the school’s initiative to play sports during a pandemic. Ruge called it an ultimate blessing to play in the fall.
“We’re grateful,” Warren said. “A big thank you to president Earl Brooks and athletic director Matt Land for allowing us to play.
“We didn’t play our best, but it did give us experience on some of those courses.”
Mieske said, “The fall was about knocking off the rust and getting back to that competitive mindset.”
That competitive mindset took shape on paper before the team’s first practice on Sept. 1. They all wrote down winning the conference, winning every single tournament they play in, and winning the conference individually. The first two played out in the spring, and the Thunder have more to accomplish this spring.
Thinking of SanGiacomo
SanGiacomo is still active in Trine golf. He was the junior varsity men’s coach this past academic year. He is expected to be among the spectators at Oglebay Resort this week.
“My first year, we had one heckuva run,” Warren said. “But we wouldn’t be there (at nationals) if it wasn’t for him.”
The Trine seniors all picked up valuable lessons from SanGiacomo.
“He helps you play to your strengths,” Mieske said. “He helps you outthink the competition.”
Ruge said, “He helped me with my mental game… He always brightened up the day.”
SanGiacomo made Coeto a smarter golfer. The line “hit it to where the superintendent mows’ often comes the mind for a player built on power, or gorilla golf, as Coeto calls it.
“Michigan golf is taking your medicine with a 4-iron,” Coeto said.
NCAA courses to be hilly
The Klieves and Speidel courses will be hilly. Warren said the Thunder played four courses not too far away from Trine to get used to playing on hilly courses.
