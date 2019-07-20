Sailing Inland Cats gearing up for annual regatta
LAKE GEORGE — Seven races in four weekends have been run this summer in the Inland Cat Class Sailing Association, some with lots of wind and some with less. Nonetheless, exciting sailing has taken place with four individuals seeming to dominate this 2019 season.
Averaging all seven races of the summer, the results currently show Jack Stiefel in first place, commodore Rick Ahaus in second place and Nathan Larimore (grandson of boat builder John Larimore) in third place. Following very closely behind is Bill Kuebbeler.
To make these races happen, a large support crew is required for every race day. Members volunteer to set up the course, put out and take in the buoys, keep score, work the raft and rescue capsized sailors. The tradition could not continue without their support.
Up next will be the 62nd annual ICCSA Regatta Friday and Saturday. Experienced and new sailors will get together for a day of racing and fun. Off-lake Inland Cats are always welcome. If you’d like to crew for a sailor, contact regatta chairpersons Nancy Stiefel or Rick Ahaus.
As in the past, there will be a silent auction with all proceeds going to charity. The recipient this year will be the Branch County, Michigan, Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
Pro Baseball McClain getting his career started
FRANKLIN, Wis. — Fremont’s Glen McClain is getting his professional career with the Milwaukee Milkmen, an expansion independent team in the American Association.
McClain has played in 28 games before the Milkmen’s game at Cleburne Saturday night and has seen time at both first base and catcher. He is hitting .213 (20-94) with two home runs, seven runs batted in, seven runs scored, four doubles and two stolen bases. He has drawn eight walks.
McClain recently had a big game for Milwaukee to lead the team to victory. He went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs batted in and three runs scored in the Milkmen’s 10-2 victory at Texas on Tuesday.
Another scoreless inning for Richardson
CLEARWATER, Fla. — West Noble High graduate Waylon Richardson pitched a perfect bottom of the fifth inning and was credited with a hold for the Gulf Coast League Phillies East team in its 3-2 victory over the GCL Blue Jays on Friday afternoon.
Richardson induced a groundout back to the mound from Jose Rivas and a groundout to third from Pedro Hurtado before getting Erickvi Celedonio to fly out to right.
