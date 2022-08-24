WATERLOO — DeKalb slowly built safe leads in the first two games.
Visiting Northrop was stubborn in the third, however, holding the lead for most of that game with designs on forcing another.
After the Bruins fought off three match points, the Barons put it away with a big kill from Paige Langschwager and claimed the victory in three games.
Coach Melissa Pfost had trouble finding a lot of big numbers on the stat sheet, with several players having a hand in the win.
“It was just a team win. Everybody contributed,’ she said, noting it was the first time the Barons had defeated the Bruins with her as coach.
Northrop led all of the third game until DeKalb tied it 15-15. It was tied again at 16 and 18 before Langschwager’s kill gave the Barons the lead for good.
Olivia Kracium’s kill took DeKalb to a 23-19 lead. A kill and an ace got Northrop within 24-23, but the Bruins would get no closer.
“I think we needed that, a little bit of pressure,” Pfost said. “We got a little bit complacent there. We played very focused the whole time. I wasn’t concerned.”
Sophia Jackson led the Barons with six kills and two aces. Langschwager finished with four kills. Juli Plummer had six digs and Kayla Leins had five.
DeKalb pulled away from an 11-9 lead in game one, with Regan Nordmann’s kill off a quick set making it 14-9. From there, the Barons pushed the lead up to 20-13 and were not challenged the rest of the way.
The Barons erased an early 5-1 deficit in the second game, but stormed back to go ahead 18-13 on Kracium’s block. A block by Ashley Robinett later made it 22-14.
“We’re going to be all right,” Pfost said. “We’re young but with experience. Overall, we’re getting better every day and that’s all I can ask.”
