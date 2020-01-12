WATERLOO — New Haven was too quick and too strong for DeKalb Saturday night.
The Bulldogs’ full-court pressure and pressure on the ball had the Barons under duress, and New Haven had the muscle to win a lot of battles for loose balls and rebounds in taking a 69-55 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball victory.
New Haven (7-4 overall, 2-0 NE8) scored the first seven points and the Barons scored the next eight. A three-point play by Connor Penrod tied it 13-13 two minutes into the second quarter, but the Bulldogs were in control after the 12-0 run that followed.
That outburst included a three from Donovynn Lewis, and baskets off steals from both Jamarr Hutchins and Lewis. Only a half-court bomb at the buzzer by Caleb Nixon kept DeKalb within 31-21 at the break.
New Haven immediately reasserted itself in the third quarter with the first nine points, and 6-foot-5 junior Thomas Latham stepped outside to hit two threes and increase the Bulldogs’ advantage to 20.
Cole Richmond found some success taking the ball at the bigger Bulldogs and led the Barons (4-6, 0-2) with 21 points, while Penrod had 16.
Lewis had 17 to lead New Haven — including 9-of-9 at the foul line — and Hutchins had 16. Latham finished with 14 and Ja’kar Williams added 12 as the Bulldogs had four scorers in double digits.
In junior varsity play, DeKalb was a 48-40 winner. The Barons led 30-20 at the half and 41-26 after three. Donnie Wiley had 16 points, DaJuan Garrett scored 11 and Jackson Barth had nine for the Barons.
DeKalb won the freshman game 38-35. The Bulldogs scored to tie it with 1:13 to go, but the Barons hit three free throws in the final minute to take the win. Will Seigel had 19 points and Parker Smith had 12 for DeKalb.
