Swimming
DeKalb girls tie South Adams, Baron boys defeated
BERNE — DeKalb’s girls team tied South Adams while the Starfish defeated the Baron boys Thursday.
The girls teams both had 78 points, and South Adams took the boys meet 126-38.
Adeline Gillespie won the 50 and 100 freestyle events for the Baron girls. Layla Chautle took first in the 200 freestyle and Mallory Jarrett won the 500 freestyle.
DeKalb won the medley relay with the team of Jarrett, Jala Collins, Caleigh Yarian and Gillespie.
DeKalb girls 78, South Adams 78
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Jarrett, Collins, Yarian, Gillespie) 2:08.97, 3. DeKalb (Schultis, Exford, Eshbach, Phillips) 2:45.89. 200 Freestyle: 1. Chautle (DK) 2:17.37, 3. Hughes (DK) 2:50.78. 200 IM: 1. Nussbaum (SA) 2:38.14, 2. Collins (DK) 2:43.33, 4. Eshbach (DK) 2:56.17. 50 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 27.38, 4. Schultis (DK) 35.36, 5. Exford (DK) 37.08. Other DeKalb — Steckley 38.31, McAninch 39.56, Phillips 42.94.
100 Butterfly: 1. Neuenschwander (SA) 1:14.16, 3. Yarian (DK) 1:21.11. 100 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 59.08, 4. Hughes (DK) 1:17.83, 5. Steckley (DK) 1:32.22. Other DeKalb — McAninch 1:30.5. 500 Freestyle: 1. Jarrett (DK) 6:26.18.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. South Adams (Burson, Neuenschwander, Gerber, VonGunten) 1:56.11, 2. DeKalb (Collins, Yarian, Jarrett, Gillespie) 1:57.84, 3. DeKalb (Schultis, Steckley, Hughes, Chautle) 2:22.57. 100 Backstroke: 1. Hunley (SA) 1:14.5, 2. Yarian (DK) 1:14.83, 5. Chautle (DK) 1:21.64, 6. Phillips (DK) 1:49.3. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Nussbaum (SA) 1:17.89, 2. Collins (DK) 1:19.64, 3. Eshbach (DK) 1:31.67, 4. Exford (DK) 1:42.69. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. South Adams (Hunley, Nussbaum, Gerber, Burson) 4:34.16, 2. DeKalb (Chautle, Exford, Eshbach, Jarrett) 4:53.88, 3. DeKalb (Hughes, Phillilps, Steckley, Schultis) 5:42.64.
South Adams 126, DeKalb boys 38
200 Medley Relay: 1. South Adams (Herman, Sprunger, Neuenschwander, Harruff) 2:01.75, 2. DeKalb (Gillian, Brown, Scher, Mahoney) 2:08.01. Boys 200 Freestyle: 1. Alberson (SA) 2:11.27, 4. Gillian (DK) 2:34.85, 5. Scher (DK) 2:41.61. 200 IM: 1. VonGunten (SA) 2:33.05, 2. Mahoney (DK) 2:39.26. 50 Freestyle: 1. Lehman (SA) 24.88, 3. Brown (DK) 25.78, 5. Exford (DK) 29.9, 6. Balsley (DK) 34.44. Other DeKalb — Houser 32.17, Roberts 32.52.
Diving: 1. Harruff (SA) 145.4. 100 Butterfly: 1. Herman (SA) 1:03.6, 3. Scher (DK) 1:19.22. 100 Freestyle: 1. VonGunten (SA) 55.03, 4. Houser (DK) 1:13.45, 5. Roberts (DK) 1:19.48, 6. Balsley (DK) 1:24.76. 500 Freestyle: 1. Alberson (SA) 5:55.52, 2. Brown (DK) 6:29.25.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. South Adams (Gorrell, VonGunten, Anderson, Lehman) 1:40.94, 3. DeKalb (Balsley, Roberts, Houser, Exford) 2:18.07. 100 Backstroke: 1. Lehman (SA) 1:05.93, 4. Gillian (DK) 1:25.24, Exford (DK) 1:39.69. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Sprunger (SA) 1:14.17, 2. Mahoney (DK) 1:25.15. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. South Adams (Gorrell, Lehman, Anderson, VonGunten) 3:58.12, 2. DeKalb (Brown, Gillian, Exford, Mahoney) 4:24.7, 4. DeKalb (Scher, Houser, Roberts, Balsley) 5:29.26.
Gymnastics
Local gymnasts place in invitational
MISHAWAKA — Several local gymnasts competed with Tri-State Gymnastics in the Time to Shine meet last weekend.
Hannah Sweitzer of Auburn won the floor in XCEL Platinum competition (9.45) and tied for first in the vault (9.275). She was second in the beam (9.225) and all-around (36.7). Paige Fillenwarth of Waterloo was third in the beam (9.075), and fifth in the bars (8.3) and all-around (35.1).
Lily Armstrong of Auburn tied for fourth place in the beam (9.0) at the XCEL Gold level. She was sixth in the floor (9.05), eighth in the bars (8.95) and seventh in the all-around (32.25).
Rylee Lingo of Hamilton was second in the vault (9.0) and tied for third in the beam (9.05) in XCEL Bronze. She was sixth in the bars (9.1), tied for seventh in the floor (8.85) and took third in the all-around (36.0).
Addison Myers of Hamilton tied for first in the floor (9.15) in XCEL Bronze. She tied for fourth in the bars (9.15) and tied for fifth in the vault (8.8). She took fourth in the all-around (35.9).
Ella Mog of Hamilton took sixth place in the floor (8.9) at Level 2.
