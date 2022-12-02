It was another great year for the Westview High School boys soccer team in 2022.
The Warriors missed out on a second straight IHSAA Class 1A state title, bowing out this year in the semi-state round with a 2-0 loss to eventual state champion Park Tudor.
Westview finished 19-2-1 and held the top spot in the 1A state poll for much of the season. It won Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament championships along with Class 1A regional and sectional titles.
Westview is well-entrenched as one of the elite teams in the area, and head coach Jamie Martin is a big reason why. Martin is the Coach Of The Year for KPC Media Group’s 21st annual All-Area Boys Soccer team.
Martin is joined by one of his top players, junior Teague Misner, who was named Prep Of The Year.
Martin has coached both the Warrior girls and boys, guiding the girls’ squad from 2015-17 when his daughter Libbie was on the team. He just finished his fifth season coaching the Warrior boys, and told KPC Media Group after this year’s semi-state loss that he especially enjoyed coaching this year’s group, which included his son, Bodie, a senior midfielder and one of Westview’s co-captains.
Misner had a school record 40 goals with 16 assists for 96 points this past season. He was a Third Team All-State selection by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association. He also earned all-district and All-NECC honors.
Misner dealt with a high ankle sprain during the postseason. He only played about 15 minutes on regional week, and that was all in the semifinal match with Bethany Christian on Oct. 12. He made an immediate impact after being a late substitution, scoring with 4 minutes, 11 second left in regulation time to give the Warriors a 1-0 victory over the Bruins.
Here is the rest of the 21st annual KPC Media All-Area Boys Soccer Team:
Mohamed Aamer, Sr., Westview
Aamer, a forward and one of the Warriors’ co-captains, had 21 goals and 15 assists for a total of 57 points. “Mo was a vital key to our offensive attack,” Martin said.
Bodie Martin, Sr., Westview
Martin, a midfielder and son of the Warrior coach, was also a Westview co-captain. He was a All-NECC pick. He recorded five goals and 13 assists for a total of 23 points. “He doesn’t look to score much and is more of a playmaker,” Coach Martin said. “He keeps the ball moving and defends in the midfield very well.”
Evan Litwiller, Sr., Westview
Litwiller, a defender, had five goals and six assists for a total of 16 points. He was an All-NECC selection. “Evan was a key part of our success this season,” Jamie Martin said. “Our defense only allowed 10 goals all season and had 16 shutouts. Evan was a huge part of that. He also got up in our attack and had some big goals and assists.”
Braden Eash, Sr., Westview
Eash, a defender, had five assists in 2022 and helped the Warriors get 16 shutouts. He was an All-NECC pick. “Braden was a big key to our back line,” Martin said. “He made a number of huge plays for us out of the back.”
Carson Brown, Jr., Westview
A midfielder, Brown had 11 goals and nine assists for a total of 31 points in 2022. He was an All-NECC pick. “Another key to our midfield,” Martin said. “Carson is a very creative player and makes a lot of good things happen.”
Braden Kauffman, Jr., Westview
A defensive midfielder, Kauffman had five goals and five assists for 15 points. He was also an All-NECC selection. “Braden was our holding mid and helped us to 16 shutouts with only allowing 10 goals against,” Martin said. “He’s a solid defending mid and did a great job of getting our attack started.”
Valentino Cevese, Jr., Westview
Cevese, the Warriors’ goalkeeper, was another All-NECC player. He only allowed nine goals all season. He had 16 shutouts and recorded 65 saves on the season while logging 1,478 minutes in goal. Cevese also had a goal and an assist.
Caleb Bontrager, Jr., Westview
Bontrager, a center back, was also an All-NECC player and scored a goal. “Caleb kept our back line in check,” Martin said. “He was our leader in the back and did a great job of running the show back there.”
Nico Cochs, So., Westview
Cochs, a midfielder, had 13 goals and 14 assists for a total of 40 points. “Nico came off the bench for us all season and did a great job wherever we put him,” Martin said. “He’s a solid attacker with excellent foot skills.”
Korbin Gillian, Sr., DeKalb
A goalkeeper, Gillian recorded 10 shutouts in 2022, including two against North Side and one over No. 17 Leo. He only gave up nine goals all season and had four saves on penalty kicks. Gillian was an All-Northeast 8 Conference selection and received consideration for all-district.
Nolan Buehner, Sr., DeKalb
A defender, Buehner played right fullback for the Barons, filling in for a graduated senior. “Nolan was able to shut down through balls with his speed, and his high intelligence often helped him predict and stop runs before they happened,” DeKalb coach Jarrod Bennett said. Buehner was also an ISCA Academic All-State honoree.
Nick Roberts, Sr., DeKalb
Roberts was the Barons’ center back. “Along with a share of the defensive successes, Nick was a part of the offense,” Bennett said. Roberts had a goal in the sectional against Northrop, and also had three assists. He was voted All-NE8 honorable mention.
Grant Houser, Sr., DeKalb
A defender, Houser played left fullback for DeKalb. “Grant was also a huge part of our defensive successes this season,” Bennett said. “He was up on every corner kick... He won every ball in the air on his side. He was able to track down every long ball with his speed.” Houser was also named All-NE8 honorable mention.
Carric Joachim, Sr., DeKalb
Joachim, a forward, provided half the Barons’ scoring in 2022, according to Bennett, tallying 24 goals and six assists. He recorded five hat tricks. One of the Barons’ captains, Joachim was a first team All-NE8 pick. He was also named second team all-district by the ISCA. “Carric was the player our opponents scouted, always knew where he was, and double-teamed,” Bennett said.
Imanol Hernandez, So., DeKalb
A holding forward for the Barons, Hernandez was the Barons’ tactician. “When we needed more defensively, he sat back a bit, read the game, and began our counter attack,” Bennett said. Hernandez was voted first team All-NE8. He recorded 18 goals and 10 assists for 46 points. He had four hat tricks and was 15th among Class 3A point leaders on the season.
Nate Fillenwarth, Sr., DeKalb
Fillenworth, a midfielder, is one of the Barons’ captains, No. 1 in his class academically, and an “amazing young man,” according to Bennett. He was a first team All-NE8 selection and was named ISCA Academic All-State. He recorded 10 goals and four assists. “He was tireless in his efforts, and his intelligence orchestrated our offense,” Bennett added.
Carter Neumann, Jr., DeKalb
Neumann was a central midfielder for DeKalb, and provided 11 assists in 2022. He was named an All-NE8 honorable mention. “Carter’s ability to keep the ball at his feet with his technical abilities aided him,” Bennett said.
Asher Hallam, Fr., DeKalb
Hallam held down the defensive center midfield spot for the Barons, and was very important in that role, Bennett said. Hallam had three assists and earned first team All-NE8 honors. “A very large part of our defensive successes were because of Asher’s talents in front of our back line,” Bennett said. “His speed, stamina and technical abilities shut down opponents before they were able to break our defensive third.”
Bradyn Barth, Jr., West Noble
Barth had 15 goals. “He did a great job for us playing that No. 9 role,” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said. “He held the ball up for us and got some important goals.”
Victor Rodriguez, Jr., West Noble
Rodriguez had 13 goals and six assists in 2022. “Victor was the flare of the team on the left wing,” Zamarripa said. “He’s very good one on one and very crafty.”
Alex Liera, Sr., West Noble
Liera had four goals and seven assists this season. “He was our most creative player in the midfield,” Zamarripa said. “He did well for us in that No. 10 role.”
Cameron McGee, Jr., Angola
McGee, a midfielder and striker, scored 12 goals for Angola this season.
Cameron Steury, So., Angola
Steury, a midfielder and striker, had 23 goals and seven assists for the Hornets in 2022. He was an All-NECC selection.
Weston Roth, Sr., Lakewood Park
Roth, a striker, was a dominant player for the Panthers, according to head coach Daron White. “He has incredible individual talent with great vision and ability to read the game,” White added. Roth had 22 goals and four assists and was voted most valuable player by his teammates.
Angola’s Rocco Bergquist, East Noble’s Junior Pita and Trevor Ball, Garrett’s Braydon Kennedy, Lakeland’s Oscar Montoya and Manuel Magallanes, Lakewood Park’s Lane Snyder, West Noble’s Christian Rodriguez, David Mendoza, Zach Huff and Cy Wolheter and Westview’s Brady Yoder were honorably mentioned.
