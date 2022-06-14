Girls Prep Tennis AHS graduate Coler named district coach of 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Westfield girls tennis coach Trudy Coler, an Angola High School graduate, was recently named Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association District 3 Coach of the Year.
Westfield finished ninth in the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings despite having a dual record around .500. It lost its sectional final dual to Carmel 5-0. Carmel went on to win the team state championship.
Coler is the daughter of late longtime AHS tennis coach Tony Wright.
High Schools Angola wins both NECC All-Sports titles
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Angola High School won the 2021-22 Northeast Corner Conference All-Sports points championships for both the boys and the girls.
The Hornet girls won conference titles in cross country, volleyball and track and field and compiled 84.5 points. Westview and Fairfield tied for second with 64.5. Garrett was fourth with 60 points, and Prairie Heights was fifth with 50.
On the boys’ side, Angola won the cross country title and had consistent upper half finishes across the board to have 77.5 points. Westview was second with 72, followed by Garrett (69.5), West Noble (67) and Fairfield (66.5) to round out the top five.
2021-22 Northeast Corner Conference Final All-Sports Standings
Girls: 1. Angola 84.5 points, 2t. Westview and Fairfield 64.5, 4. Garrett 60, 5. Prairie Heights 50, 6. West Noble 49, 7. Lakeland 48.5, 8. Churubusco 48, 9. Fremont 46.5, 10. Central Noble 41.5, 11. Eastside 35, 12. Hamilton 3.
Boys: 1. Angola 77.5 points, 2. Westview 72, 3. Garrett 69.5, 4. West Noble 67, 5. Fairfield 66.5, 6t. Prairie Heights and Fremont 63.5, 8. Lakeland 63, 9. Central Noble 60, 10. Churubusco 53.5, 11. Eastside 49, 12. Hamilton 5.
Auto Racing Heintzelman wins 3rd straight FWD main at AMS
FREMONT — Chris Heintzelman won his third straight front wheel drive feature at Angola Motorsport Speedway to open the 2022 season on Saturday night.
Also winning feature races at AMS are Tony Dager in the late models, Jason Timmerman in the modifieds, Zach Henderson in the street stocks and Chris Peters in the Midwest Asphalt Champ Kart Series.
Heintzelman and Ashley Chalfant won the front wheel drive heat races. Charles Beattie won the street stock heat race. Late model heat race winners were Oliver Fitzwater and Tanner Jack. Modified heat race winners were Mike Bufink, Scott Moyer and Steven Shlater Jr. Cameron Mason and David Johnson won the MACKS heat races.
The four regular weekly divisions will be back in action at Angola Motorsport Spoeedway this coming Saturday night on 60s Sock Hope Night. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
