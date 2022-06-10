FORTVILLE — It’s a special privilege to get to play Indiana high school basketball.
A select few get to play the Hoosier State’s beloved sport at the next level — and before that happens, some of them get to wear the special uniform of the Indiana All-Stars.
Garrett junior Bailey Kelham joined that elite club this year when she was named to the Indiana Junior All-Star squad.
Does it get any better than that?
Well, for Kelham, actually, it did.
Not only did Kelham get to play in the junior-senior game that helps the seniors get ready for their big showdown with their counterparts from Kentucky, she got to play for her coach.
Garrett head coach Bob Lapadot was named coach of the Indiana Junior All-Stars back in March.
The Junior and Senior All-Stars met Wednesday night at Mount Vernon High School in the last tuneup for the Seniors before their two games this weekend with Kentucky.
The Indiana Junior All-Stars got the best of their Bluegrass State junior stars last weekend at Bedford North Lawrence, 92-89.
And the score of Wednesday night’s contest between the Indiana juniors and seniors?
The seniors rallied for an 89-86 win late.
A quick glance at Kelham’s line in the box score shows 16 minutes, 42 seconds of floor time, no points on 0-for-6 shooting (0-for-3 from three-point range), two rebounds and an assist.
But Kelham said the stats aren’t what she’ll take away from the experience.
“I made some new friends,” Kelham said. “It was super cool. The competition was fun. I see a lot of these girls on the travel basketball circuit, so it was nice to get to play with them here.”
Kelham said one of her senior goals — in addition to getting as far as possible in the IHSAA state tournament with the Railroaders — will be to be named an Indiana Senior All-Star.
The rest of Kelham’s summer looks like this: Basketball, basketball and more basketball. That includes open gyms and shootouts with her high school teammates the rest of June, and a busy month of July with her Fort Wayne-based travel team.
Lapadot, meanwhile, said the favorite part of the experience for him was the thrill of getting to coach one of his own players.
Kelham is the first Indiana All-Star at any level in Garrett girls basketball program history, Lapadot said. “I know how hard she’s worked, everything she’s put in,” he said. “For her to be the first one in our history, with some of the great players we’ve had, that’s pretty special.”
The Indiana All-Stars are co-sponsored by the Indianapolis Star and the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Proceeds from the games go to support a variety of non-profit organizations in Indiana.
The 2022 Indiana-Kentucky series kicked off Friday night at the Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro, Kentucky. It then moves back north across the Ohio River Saturday night to finish up with another girls-boys doubleheader at Southport High School southeast of Indianapolis.
Essegian ruled out of Indiana-Kentucky series
Central Noble graduate Connor Essegian, a Wisconsin commit, was selected to the Indiana All-Stars boys team, but had to pull out both of this weekend’s Indiana-Kentucky all-star games after injuring an ankle early in the Wednesday night exhibition against the Indiana Junior All-Stars. Central Noble boys basketball coach John Bodey told KPC Media Thursday evening that Essegian will be in a walking boot for at least a couple of weeks.
