Prep Track & Field WN teams down CN
LIGONIER — Both West Noble teams defeated Central Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference West Division meet on Wednesday, 97-35 in the girls’ meet and 75-57 in the boys’ dual.
In the girls’ meet, Emily Mawhorter (300-meter hurdles, long jump), Trinity Parson (1,600, 3,200) and Kayle Jordan (shot put, discus) won two events apiece for the Chargers. Ella Zolman won the 100 and 200 dashes and the high jump for the Cougars, and also anchored CN’s winning 4-by-100 relay.
In the boys’ meet, West Noble had seven different individual event winners. Nate Shaw won the 800 and anchored the Chargers’ winning 4-by-800 relay team.
For Central Noble, Devin Hiestand and Cameron Elias each won a sprint race by themselves and anchored a winning relay team. For Hiestand, he won the 100 and anchored the Cougars’ winning 4-by-100 relay squad. For Elias, he was first in the 200 and anchored CN’s winning 4-by-400 relay team.
GIRLS
West Noble 97, Central Noble 35
100 — 1. E. Zolman (CN) 12.9, 2. Dominguez (WN) 13, 3. Truelove (CN) 13.4. 200 — 1. E. Zolman (CN) 27.3, 2. Dominguez (WN) 27.4, 3. Aguilar (WN) 28.3. 400 — 1. Chordas (WN) 1:08.9, 2. Si. Venturi (WN) 1:11.2, 3. St. Venturi (WN) 1:11.3. 800 — 1. La. Martin (WN) 2:29, 2. R. Clark (WN) 2:38, 3. Klages (WN) 2:42. 1,600 — 1. Parson (WN) 5:36, 2. La. Martin (WN) 5:48, 3. Bish (WN) 5:52. 3,200 — 1. Parson (WN) 12:58, 2. Christlieb (WN) 13:13, 3. Rinehold (CN) 14:04.
4x100 relay — 1. Central Noble (Truelove, T. Custer, Paris, E. Zolman) 53.1, 2. West Noble (Y. Silva, Guzman, Y. Macias, A. Campos) 58.6. 4x400 relay — 1. West Noble (Chordas, Si. Venturi, Dominguez, Mawhorter) 4:32, 2. Central Noble (W. Replogle, P. Hopf, Rinehold, Mak. Malcolm) 4:58. 4x800 relay — 1. West Noble (Klages, R. Clark, Bish, La. Martin) 11:23, 2. Central Noble (Mak. Malcolm, A. Hopf, P. Hopf, Rinehold) 11:39. 100 hurdles — 1. Truelove (CN) 16.4, 2. Mawhorter (WN) 16.7, 3. Paris (CN) 16.9. 300 hurdles — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 49.1, 2. Paris (CN) 52.3, 3. J. Baker (WN) 55.7.
High jump — 1. E. Zolman (CN) 4-10, 2. Lu. Martin (WN) 4-8, 3. Aguilar (WN) 4-8. Long jump — 1. Mawhorter (WN) 15-10.5, 2. Dominguez (WN) 14-9, 3. Pizana (WN) 14-1.5. Shot put — 1. K. Jordan (WN) 34-6, 2. M. Bremer (CN) 32-2, 3. DeLong (WN) 27-11. Discus — 1. K. Jordan (WN) 111-2, 2. Weaver (WN) 76-10, 3. M. Bremer (CN) 74-2. Pole Vault — 1. Si. Venturi (WN) 7, 2. Lu. Martin (WN) 6-6, 3. Keene (WN) 6-6.
BOYS
West Noble 75, Central Noble 57
100 — 1. Hiestand (CN) 11.6, 2. Elias (CN) 11.9, 3. Shaffer (WN) 12.1. 200 — 1. Elias (CN) 23.5, 2. Hiestand (CN) 23.9, 3. Shaffer (WN) 24. 400 — 1. Cy Wolheter (WN) 55.7, 2. Conway (WN) 57.5, 3. Kade Baker (CN) 58.1. 800 — 1. N. Shaw (WN) 2:10, 2. Frey (CN) 2:16.3, 3. I. Silva (WN) 2:16.7. 1,600 — 1. G. Flora (WN) 5:00, 2. Mal. Malcolm (CN) 5:04, 3. E. Rodriguez (WN) 5:08. 3,200 — 1. D. Bartlett (WN) 10:48, 2. G. Flora (WN) 10:49, 3. E. Rodriguez (WN) 11:02.
4x100 relay — 1. Central Noble (Rockey, R. Zolman, Elias, Hiestand) 45.6, 2. West Noble (Shaffer, Conway, D. Richardson, S. Pruitt) 45.7. 4x400 relay — 1. Central Noble (R. Zolman, Hiestand, Ihrie, Elias) 3:41.6, 2. West Noble (D. Yates, N. Shaw, D. Richardson, Cy Wolheter) 3:42.3. 4x800 relay — 1. West Noble (Troxel Gonzalez, J. Campos, I. Silva, N. Shaw) 9:11, 2. Central Noble (Ky. Knafel, Frey, Ke. Knafel, Mal. Malcolm) 9:24. 110 hurdles — 1. D. Yates (WN) 15.2, 2. Skinner (CN) 15.5, 3. Marker (CN) 18.8. 300 hurdles — 1. D. Yates (WN) 43.6, 2. Skinner (CN) 45.2, 3. D. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 46.4.
High jump — 1. D. Richardson (WN) 5-8, 2. X. Yates (WN) 5-6, 3. Shaffer (WN) 5-2. Long jump — 1. R. Zolman (CN) 20, 2. Conway (WN) 19-4.5, 3. D. Richardson (WN) 18-6.5. Shot put — 1. Skinner (CN) 41-9, 2. R. Bremer (CN) 41-7, 3. W. Hilbish (WN) 39-3. Discus — 1. W. Hilbish (WN) 121-7, 2. R. Bremer (CN) 119-5, 3. Skinner (CN) 117-7. Pole Vault — 1. X. Yates (WN) 11-6, 2. Schuller (WN) 10, 3. Cy Wolheter (WN) 9-6.
Churubusco teams win 3 duals; Blazer girls set 2 new records
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s teams both picked up three dual wins over Eastside, Fremont and Hamilton in a Northeast Corner Conference East Division meet Tuesday.
The Churubusco girls defeated the Blazers 75-52, Fremont 102-13 and the Marines 104-9.
The Churubusco boys beat Eastside 96.5-31.5, Fremont 92-31 and Hamilton 111-6.
The Blazers girls set two new school records. The 4-by-800-meter relay team Chloe Buss, Regan Smith, Paige Kreischer and Karly Kaufmann set a new record at 10 minutes, 51.38 seconds. Sophomore Lilyan Kreischer set a new mark in the 400 in a winning time of 59.34 seconds.
GIRLS
100 — 1. N. Bianski (CH) 13.40, 2. Stephens (CH) 13.93, 3. Tulley-Coe (ES) 14.52, 4. Zuccolotto (F) 14.74, 5. P. Baker (F) 14.93, 6. K. Haynes (ES) 16.13.
200 — 1. L. Kreischer (ES) 27.24, 2. E. Boersema (CH) 27.89, 3. Ma. Hosted (CH) 28.47, 4. Zuccolotto (F) 30.47, 5. P. Baker (F) 30.55, 6. Elden (ES) 32.04.
400 — 1. L. Kreischer (ES) 59.34, 2. E. Boersema (CH) 1:01.60, 3. K. Haynes (ES) 1:10.91, 4. Wills (F) 1:12.85, 5. A. Gochenour (F) 1:22.40.
800 — 1. D. Davis (CH) 2:40.58, 2. K. Kaufmann (ES) 2:45.49, 3. P. Kresicher (ES) 2:48.69, 4. Jo. DeBolt (CH) 2:50.99, 5. Timbrook (CH) 3:00.94, 6. A. Gochenour (F) 3:07.81.
1,600 — 1. Buss (ES) 6:06.81, 2. N. Gochenour (F) 6:07.72, 3. R. Smith (ES) 6:15.27, 4. Wiggs (CH) 6:21.57, 5. Timbrook (CH) 6:24.84, 6. Longardner (CH) 6:28.43.
3,200 — 1. Sajdak (CH) 13:22.60, 2. Buss (ES) 13:25.93, 3. R. Smith (ES) 13:27.75, 4. Bonecutter (ES) 15:35.20.
4x100 relay — 1. Churubusco 52.98, 2. Fremont 57.44. 4x400 relay — 1. Churubusco 4:22.32, 2. Eastside 4:31.56. 4x800 relay — 1. Churubusco 10:46.65, 2. Eastside 10:51.38, 3. Fremont 13:04.61. 100 hurdles — 1. Eby (CH) 17.10, 2. Sy. Kessler (ES) 17.25, 3. A. Moughler (ES) 18.97, 4. J. Schiek (H) 21.75. 300 hurdles — 1. Sy. Kessler (ES) 49.69, 2. Eby (CH) 51.47.
High jump — 1. Sy. Kessler (ES) 4-4, 2. J. Schiek (H) 4-2, 3t. Kindelan (CH) and Orth (CH) 4.
Long jump — 1. N. Bianski (CH) 16, 2. Stephens (CH) 14-6.5, 3. A. Moughler (ES) 14-0.5, 4. Zuccolotto (F) 13-8, 5. Vereda (H) 12-7, 6. K. Haynes (ES) 12-5.
Shot put — 1. Neumann (ES) 30-8.5, 2. K. Marks (CH) 30-6, 3. Je. DeBolt (CH) 28-7, 4. Mack (ES) 26, 5. Orth (CH) 25-9.5, 6. Buosi (CH) 25-6.5.
Discus — 1. Je. DeBolt (CH) 102, 2. Mack (ES) 97-10, 3. Neumann (ES) 85-1, 4. K. Marks (CH) 82-4, 5. Q. Barker (F) 80-11, 6. Orth (CH) 72-1.
Pole Vault — 1. Stephens (CH) 7.
BOYS
100 — 1. Collins (F) 11.87, 2. Ianucilli (CH) 12.24, 3. Taylor (CH) 12.67, 4. C. West (ES) 12.95, 5. R. Strong (ES) 13.44, 6. Lockwood (H) 14.13.
200 — 1. B. Gaskill (F) 23.87, 2. Collins (F) 24.40, 3. Ka. Rinker (CH) 24.70, 3. Et. Smith (CH) 24.83, 5. Diaz (ES) 26.39, 6. Maag (ES) 27.19.
400 — 1. Diaz (ES) 55.28, 2. B. Lawrence (ES) 55.99, 3. Rowe (F) 57.39, 4. I. Rinker (CH) 57.44, 5. R. Strong (ES) 1:00.58, 6. Moreno (F) 1:02.38.
800 — 1. Emenhiser (CH) 2:11.77, 2. Cretsinger (CH) 2:15.36, 3. Whittaker (F) 2:15.80, 4. Serrano (CH) 2:22.73, 5. Kilgore (CH) 2:22.75, 6. D. Smith (F) 2:25.23.
1,600 — 1. Palmer (CH) 4:49.53, 2. A. Strong (ES) 4:57.01, 3. E. Smith (CH) 5:15.12, 4. D. Burns (ES) 5:31.67, 5. Burkett (ES) 5:36.45, 6. S. Fansler (F) 5:37.80.
3,200 — 1. Neireiter (CH) 9:58.57, 2. A. Strong (ES) 10:46.72, 3. S. Fansler (F) 11:59.16, 4. D. Burns (ES) 12:10.61, 5. Forrest (F) 12:12.41, 6. Burkett (ES) 12:13.60.
4x100 relay — 1. Fremont 45.83, 2. Churubusco 46.03, 3. Eastside 51.55. 4x400 relay — 1. Churubusco 3:46.31, 2. Eastside 3:56.87. 4x800 relay — 1. Churubusco 8:48.28, 2. Eastside 9:18.01, 3. Fremont 9:40.25.
110 hurdles — 1. B. Bianski (CH) 16.49, 2. Ka. Rinker (CH) 16.56, 3. Teachout (F) 18.87, 4. Spaw (H) 19.54, 5. N. Baker (ES) 21.25, 6. E. Barnes (ES) 23.35.
300 hurdles — 1. B. Bianski (CH) 43.13, 2. Spaw (H) 46.63, 3. Blake (CH) 47.53, 4. Teachout (F) 49.14, 5. N. Baker (ES) 53.11, 6. E. Barnes (ES) 56.96.
High jump — 1. N. Baker (ES) 5-4.
Long jump — 1. B. Bianski (CH) 20-5, 2. Ianucilli (CH) 17-11.5, 3. Collins (F) 17-10.5, 4t. B. Gaskill (F) and Et. Smith (CH) 17-7, 6. Spaw (H) 16-3.5.
Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 50-8, 2. Hurley (CH) 43-9, 3. Geise (CH) 40-7.5, 4. Huelsenbeck (CH) 40-1, 5. Ott (CH) 38-11.5, 6. Salazar (CH) 38-3, G. Thompson (ES) 37-8.
Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 159-5, 2. Huelsenbeck (CH) 134, 3. Hurley (CH) 118-10, 4. Ott (CH) 109, 5. C. Korte (CH) 103-7, 6. R. Strong (ES) 97.
Pole Vault — 1. Et. Smith (CH) 13, 2. Blake (CH) 12, 3. B. Gaskill (F) 11, 4t. Lattimore (CH) and Seiler (ES) 10-6, 6. Caulk (CH) 10.
Roundup: Angola teams top Garrett
GARRETT — Both Angola teams beat Garrett in Northeast Corner Conference East Division meets Tuesday.
In the NECC West on Tuesday, Prairie Heights’ teams lost at Fairfield, 86-44 in the boys’ meet and 76-51 in the girls’ dual.
Girls Prep Tennis Hornets defeat Knights
ANGOLA — Angola got by East Noble 3-2 on Wednesday on Wright Courts.
The Hornets won all three singles matches in straight sets with Ava Harris at No. 1, Maya Harris at No. 2 and McKenna Powers at No. 3.
The Knights won the junior varsity dual 6-1. Makenna Strohm won in singles and doubles for the Knights, and the doubles team of Cayden Hulbert and Shaina Shae Coil piked up two wins. Karly Nelson won her singles matches 8-3 for Angola.
Angola 3, East Noble 2
Singles: 1. Ava Harris (A) def. Bree Walmsley 7-5, 6-2. 2. Maya Harris (A) def. Sadie Potts 6-4, 6-3. 3. McKenna Powers (A) def. Brooke Lindsey 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Maria Bona-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Alli Christman-Frances Krebs 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). 2. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake (EN) def. Evelyn Stoy-Reese Weber 6-1, 6-1.
Fremont bests WN, PH
FREMONT — Fremont defeated West Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Wednesday.
The Eagles won the singles matches in straight sets and won the doubles matches in three sets.
Fremont won the junior varsity dual 4-2. Jacy Squires and Brooke Squires both won singles and doubles matches for the Eagles. West Noble winners were Leslei Reyes in singles 8-0 and the team of Mya Archer and Lillian Macias in doubles 8-0.
On Thursday at Fremont, the Eagles defeated Prairie Heights 4-1. Fremont is 5-4, 3-0 in the NECC. Kylee Leland got the Panthers’ lone win at No. 1 singles.
The Eagles won the JV dual 3-0. Sydney Burkholder and Brooke Squires both won singles matches 8-0 for Fremont, and Emery Laughlin and Sienna McLatcher won together in doubles 7-5.
Thursday’s results
Fremont 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Kylee Leland (PH) def. Chloe Hilvers 6-4, 6-4. 2. Delaney Bock (F) def. Sophia Adamski 6-2, 6-0. 3. Ayrianne Gaskill (F) def. Katie Rheinheimer 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry (F) def. Ashley Emerlander-Bailey DeLancey 6-1, 6-1. 2. Katie McElhoe-Jacy Squires (F) def. Abby Myers-Sabrina Hinkle 6-2, 6-2.
Wednesday’s results
Fremont 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Chloe Hilvers (F) def. Kora Hilbish 6-1, 6-0. 2. Delaney Bock (F) def. Isabella Bartlett 7-5, 6-3. 3. Ayrianne Gaskill (F) def. Jacqui Macias 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry (F) def. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. 2. Sydney Burkholder-Katie McElhoe (F) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Payton Eash 5-7, 6-0, 7-5.
Cougars beat by CC
ALBION — Central Noble lost to Columbia City 4-1 on Wednesday. Kayla Kreger rallied to win in three sets for the Cougars at No. 2 singles.
Columbia City 4, Central Noble 1
Singles: 1. Naomi Leffers (CN) lost 6-2, 6-2. 2. Kayla Kreger (CN) won 0-6, 6-3, 6-4. 3. Audri Kleber (CN) lost 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Natalie Moore-Maddie Toner (CN) lost 6-3, 6-0. 2. Jacelyn Hawk-Avery Phillips (CN) lost 6-4, 6-3.
Prep Baseball Fremont thumps Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Fremont hammered Leo 12-3 on Wednesday.
Colten Guthrie had four hits and Bryce Parnin drove in three runs to lead the Eagles. Tyler Miller had two hits and two RBIs. Kaiden Barnes also drove in two runs and had two walks. Brody Foulk had two hits and two walks.
Mathieu Teegardin picked up his first varsity pitching win for Fremont. He pitched four innings and allowed no earned runs, three walks and two hits and struck out two.
In other area action Wednesday, Eastside won 22-0 at home over Hamilton in five innings.
Snider turns back DHS
FORT WAYNE — Snider rallied to hand DeKalb a 7-4 loss Tuesday.
The Barons (6-3) scored twice in the third for a 4-3 lead, but the Panthers answered with three in the bottom half to go ahead for good.
Elijah Ehmke had two hits and two RBIs for the Barons.
Boys Prep Golf Lakers 2nd, WN 3rd
SYRACUSE — Lakeland was second to Goshen 172-191 Wednesday at Maxwelton. West Noble was third with 210.
Ben Keil led the Lakers with 41. Luke Schermerhorn had 49 for the Chargers.
The match medalist was RedHawk Braxton Sheets with 39.
Goshen 172, Lakeland 191,
West Noble 210
Goshen: Braxton Sheets 39, Todd Kauffman 42, Miles McLaughlin 43, Tyler Scott 48, Kendall Scott 51.
Lakeland: Ben Keil 41, Nate Keil 47, Kyle Hartsough 50, Brady Ferguson 53, Clayton Trump 55.
West Noble: Luke Schermerhorn 49, Blake Ewell 52, Isaac Mast 54, Nevin Phares 55, Rodrigo Melchor 57.
West Noble junior varsity: Austin Cripe 54, Tanner Reed 55, Drew Burns 56.
Prep Boys Volleyball Barons lose to Bruins
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb lost to Northrop 25-14, 25-7, 29-27 on Wednesday.
Hongchan Mon had 12 digs, five kills and three aces for the Bruins.
College Golf
Trine men, Lowney win AC Eddy Invite
ANGOLA — Led by individual champion Mitch Lowney, Trine’s “A” team won its AC Eddy Invitational Tuesday at Zollner Golf Course.
The Thunder shot 290 and were seven shots ahead of second-place Adrian. Hope was third with 306. Calvin was tied for fourth with another Trine team at 309.
A third Trine team was sixth at 317, and that included an 83 from East Noble graduate Matthew Kumfer.
Lowney shot 2-under par 69. He was the only player in the tournament to shoot under par.
Mark Civanich shot 71 for the Trine “A” team and was tied for second overall.
Trine’s AC Eddy Invitational
Tuesday’s Trine results
Trine “A” (290) — Mitch Lowney 69, Mark Civanich 71, Charlie Eriksen 74, Carter Schnipke 76, Nick Coccaro 78.
Trine “B” (309) — Garrett James 75, Corbin Renihan 76, Colin Crumrine 77, Trevor Vietti 81, Jared Bowman 81.
Trine “C” (317) — Wade Shafer 75, Asher Caldwell 76, Matthew Kumfer 83, Jonah Berndt 83, Joe Hawk 88.
Trine “D” (333) — Travis Mersing 73, Dillon Drake 83, Jakob Allman 84, Ryan Brown 93, Cullan Jackson 97.
Trine individuals — Mitch Blank 78, Sean Hogan 80, Ryan Gienger 83, Nick Crowe 84, Connor Betts 99.
College Tennis
Trine teams win at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s tennis teams won at Adrian Tuesday, 6-3 in the women’s dual and 7-2 in the men’s dual.
The Thunder men clinched a berth in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament with the win. Andrew Spirrison, Aaron Streit and Drew Dixon won in both singles and doubles for Trine.
Angola High School graduate Elina Locane won in both singles and doubles for the Thunder women (11-6, 3-3 MIAA).
On Wednesday in Angola, the Trine men lost to Kalamazoo 6-3. The Thunder 10-6, 3-3.
Wednesday’s results
Men: Kalamazoo 6, Trine 3
Singles: 1. Peter Fitzgerald (K) def. Cole Goodman 6-3, 6-2. 2. Adnan Alousi (K) def. Andrew Spirrison 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. 3. Casey Johnson (K) def. Elijah Schilthuis 6-0, 6-3. 4. Louis Landreau (K) def. Aaron Streit 7-5, 6-1. 5. Drew Dixon (T) def. Parker Foster 6-0, 6-2. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Alek Hultberg 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Alousi-C. Johnson (K) def. Spirrison-Streit 8-1. 2. Fitzgerald-Landreau (K) def. Dixon-Goodman 8-3. 3. Schilthuis-Nicholas Jen (T) def. Hultberg-Foster 8-6.
Tuesday’s results
Women: Trine 6, Adrian 3
Singles: 1. Jules Johnson (Adr) def. Eva Morales 6-1, 6-1. 2. Claire Earley (Adr) def. Bekah Trent 6-1, 6-0. 3. Elina Locane (T) def. Regan Snyder 6-4, 7-5. 4. Emilee Bassett (T) def. Hope Busscher 6-4, 6-3. 5. Alexis Maloney (T) def. Ellie Himebauch 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. 6. Bethany Posey (Adr) def. Bailey Pelliccia 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Trent-Locane (T) def. J. Johnson-Himebauch 8-6. 2. Bassett-Maloney (T) def. Earley-Liv Depies 8-4. 3. Morales-Lizzie Welker (T) def. Jamie Nicholls-Vasiliki Gargasoulas 8-6.
Men: Trine 7, Adrian 2
Singles: 1. Brandon Falk (Adr) def. Cole Goodman 6-4, 6-2. 2. Andrew Spirrison (T) def. Ryan Cuddy 6-3, 6-2. 3. Elijah Schilthuis (T) def. Whitman Hopper 6-2, 6-2. 4. Aaron Streit (T) def. Sean Ruhf 7-5, 6-2. 5. Drew Dixon (T) def. Luke Holowinski 6-1, 6-2. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Zachary Perry 7-5, 3-6, 11-9.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Streit (T) def. Falk-Cuddy 8-2. 2. Goodman-Dixon (T) def. Hopper-Joey Quigley 8-4. 3. Ruhf-Jackson Wilcox (Adr) def. Schilthuis-Nicholas Jen 8-7 (7-2).
College Lacrosse
Trine men loses to Albion
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s lacrosse team lost to Albion 23-15 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium Tuesday night.
Jace Conley had eight goals and two assists to lead the Britons (10-3, 3-0 MIAA).
Noah Markus had four goals for the Thunder (9-3, 1-3). Charlie Anderson and Peter Piccillo each had two goals and an assist. Collin Custer and Klein Burkholder each had a goal and an assist. Nick DiPaolo made 14 saves in goal.
Middle School Soccer
EN girls defeat Crestview
East Noble Middle School’s girls soccer team defeated Crestview 5-1 on Tuesday.
Averi Amstutz and Samantha Nutter each had two goals for the Knights. Amstutz also had an assist.
Brianna Bortner also scored for EN. Kahlea Bell and Aubrey Bortner each had an assist.
Maitlen Booth and Evie Reed each made one save in goal for East Noble. A stout defense in front of them, including Carly Smith, Allison Walkup, Isla Kugler and Della Munk, limited Crestview’s attack.
Knight boys handle Crestview
East Noble Middle School’s boys soccer team defeated Crestview 7-0 Tuesday.
Mateo Salazar had two goals for the Knights. Adrian Salazar, Saleh Alomari and Cristian Salazar also scored. EN also had two own goals that went in off Crestview players.
DeKalb shuts out Harding
WATERLOO — DeKalb blanked Harding 5-0 Tuesday.
Dawson Cleverly had four goals and an assist for the Barons. Jayden Conrad also scored, and Grady Hall and Christian Johnson also had assists.
Middle School Tennis
Barons defeat Huntington North
OSSIAN — DeKalb took a 3-2 win over Huntington North Wednesday.
Oliver Derrow (8-1) and Wyatt Knepper (8-3) won at the top two singles spots for DeKalb. The other point came from the No. 2 doubles team of Henry Post and Parker Vince (8-3).
Huntington North won the junior varsity match 6-4.
DeKalb got wins from the doubles teams of Lilia Whitted and Zoe Myers, DeAnna Waldon and Elle Armstrong, Gabe Myers and Alex Irwin and Scarlett Ullom and Niles.
Tuesday, DeKalb defeated Norwell 3-2. Derrow (8-0) and Knepper (8-2) won at the first two singles positions for the Barons. Their other win came from the doubles team of Post and Vince (8-2).
Liam Schlatter was defeated at three singles (8-4) and Kai Nagel and Reese Schmidt fell at one doubles (8-2).
Schlatter lost at three singles (6-8) and Nagel and Charlotte Hissong were defeated at one doubles (8-1).
Norwell won the junior varsity match 6-1 with three ties.
DeKalb’s lone with came from the doubles team of Ella Nixon and Schmidt. DeKalb’s teams of Alli Hartsough and Kaylee Hines, Noelle Shepherd and Niles, and Eva Hoolihan and Baylee Tysen tied their matches.
Middle School Golf
DeKalb defeats Angola
ANGOLA — DeKalb defeated Angola 203-226 in dual match at Hidden Valley Wednesday.
A.J. Shambaugh led the Barons with an even-par 36 to take medalist honors.
Other DeKalb scores were Grace Pfister 39, Jadan Tompkins 41, Ellington Sparkman 42, Paige Williams 45 and Luke Petre 56.
Knights 2-1 this week
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Middle School’s golf team defeated visiting Central Noble 246-276 Wednesday and was second in a three-team match at Clear Creek Golf Course in Huntington on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Knight Easton Mannikko was medalist with a 41. Lily Oburn added a 43.
EN also had 49 from Kane Garton, 56 from Taylen Haley and 57 from Bradyn Campbell.
On Tuesday, the Knights were second to Crestview 200-209. Riverview was third with 242. Oburn led East Noble with 42.
The Knights also had 52 from Mannikko, 56 from Carter McKinley and 59 from Garton.
Bell Miller and Elec Kimball led the DeKalb junior varsity with 50s.
