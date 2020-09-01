Boys Soccer
Chargers honor Reyes in win over Wawasee
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Wawasee 9-1 on an emotional Saturday night in the first home match for the Chargers after the death of senior Anthony Reyes.
Charger players presented flowers before the match to Reyes’ parents, Gerardo Reyes and Griselda Hernandez. West Noble started a man down and Anthony was named an honorary starter. Wawasee also started a man down. Erik Medina, a senior who was in the car during the accident that killed Anthony in Elkhart County on Aug. 20, kicked the opening kickoff out of bounds.
Eric Galarza had four goals and an assist to lead West Noble (2-1). Henry Torres had three goals and two assists. Victor Rodriguez scored and the Warriors put the ball in the net once for West Noble.
Nestor Gutierrez and Jose Dominguez each had an assist for the Chargers. Juan Ibarra made nine saves in goal.
The junior varsity match played to a scoreless tie.
Cougars, Legends tie
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble and Fort Wayne North Side played to a scoreless tie Monday at Kreager Park. Aidan Dreibelbis made 13 saves in goal for the Cougars (2-1-2).
Knights top Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE — East Noble beat Blackhawk Christian 3-2 Saturday night.
Nick Klein, Junior Pita and Josue Salazar scored for the Knights (3-1-1).
The junior varsity match played to a 1-1 tie.
In other action Saturday, Westview won 5-3 over visiting Lakeland.
Girls Golf
Garrett bests Lions, Hornets at Zollner
ANGOLA — Garrett shot 201 at Zollner Monday to defeat Leo and Angola. The Lions were second with 217, and the Hornets shot 234.
Sarah Cooper was medalist with a 42 to lead the Railroaders.
Cone medals for Barons
AUBURN — DeKalb’s Lillie Cone medaled with a 40 in a three-team match at Bridgewater.
The Barons were third with 201. Snider won two decisions with 194, and Huntington North was second with 197.
Football
Antwerp-Fremont tickets must be purchased in advance
FREMONT — Tickets for Fremont’s game with Antwerp, Ohio, Friday must be purchased in advance at $5 apiece.
It will be senior night Friday at Max Mitchell Sports Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Football players, cheerleaders and the other fall senior athletes who will be recognized at halftime can purchase tickets for family members in the Fremont High School main office during the school day or after school from athletic director Roger Probst.
Fremont students will be able to purchase tickets starting on Wednesday during the school day at the main office.
The general public will be able to purchase whatever tickets are left at the main office starting on Thursday.
Also, Probst announced a Week 9 opponent for the Eagles Monday evening to replace Decatur, Michigan. Fremont will host Wes-Del in the final regular season game for both teams on Oct. 16. Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Volleyball
DeKalb JVs go 2-2 at Carroll
HUNTERTOWN — DeKalb went 2-2 in a junior varsity invitational at Carroll Saturday.
Paige Langschwager had 15 kills and three aces, and Brooklyn Barkhaus had 14 kills and eight aces on the day for the Barons (3-6).
Amanda Day contributed nine kills, and Hannah Perry had seven kills and eight aces. Amarra Nester made 25 assists and also had eight aces.
Kennlee Dick had 19 assists and six kills for DeKalb. Bella Hansen had 11 aces.
