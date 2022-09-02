LIGONIER — West Noble measured up quite well against one of the area’s best football teams Friday night.
Drew Yates ran around left end for a 68-yard touchdown run to draw the Chargers close with 4 minutes, 6 seconds left in regulation, then ran to the right pylon from 10 yards out on his team’s first offensive play in overtime. Senior Diego Uribe followed both scores with extra-point kicks to tie and give West Noble a 28-27 Northeast Corner Conference crossover win over Eastside.
The Blazers had a couple lengthy, grinding drives and were opportunistic early. But the Chargers made a couple stops in the fourth quarter when they needed it to give their offense a chance to draw even, and that included an interception of Carsen Jacobs by freshman Xavier Yates early in the quarter and a sack by Mark Day late in the fourth quarter to slow down another Eastside drive.
Eastside had the ball first in overtime, and senior fullback Brady Laub scored from a yard out to put his team up 27-21. But the Blazers missed the extra point kick.
While it took Eastside three plays in overtime to score, the Chargers scored on one play, the run from Yates. The Blazers called time out attempting to ice Uribe, but Uribe overcame it and kicked the ball between the uprights.
The Chargers fumbled the ball away on the first offensive play of the game. Eastside’s Gage Spalding recovered and the Blazers took advantage. Eastside marched 51 yards on 11 plays and finished with a Briar Munsey 5-yard touchdown run. Eastside made the extra point and led 7-0 with 6 minutes, 47 seconds left in the opening quarter.
West Noble answered with an 11-play, 58-yard touchdown drive. Junior quarterback Drew Yates faked a handoff right and ran left 19 yards to paydirt at the 1:59 mark. Senior Diego Uribe kicked the extra point to tie it at 7.
Then Uribe kicked the ensuing kickoff short and junior Jaylun Shaffer raced down the field to recover it. Four plays later, West Noble scored after a lengthy scramble from Yates from the Eastside rush. Yates found freshman McKale Bottles in the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown pass. After Uribe’s extra point kick, West Noble led 14-7 with 15.6 left in the first quarter.
The Blazers responded with a nine minute drive of around 85 yards to tie it. Senior fullback pounded it home from the 2 with 3:15 left before halftime. Eastside’s extra point was good to draw even at 14.
The Blazers (1-2) will host Churubusco this coming Friday while West Noble (3-0) travels to Angola.
