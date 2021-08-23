Prep Boys Tennis Fremont nips Chargers
FREMONT — Fremont got past West Noble 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Monday.
The dual was decided at No. 2 singles, where Eagle Nick Miller rallied from losing the first set to defeat Nate Shaw, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Fremont (6-0, 1-0 NECC) also had three-set wins from Alex Chilenski at No. 3 singles and from Connor Trobaugh and Isaac Hirschy at No. 2 doubles.
Chris Miller at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares won in straight sets for the Chargers (2-1, 0-1).
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 8-1.
Fremont 3, West Noble 2
Singles: 1. Chris Miller (WN) def. Ethan Bock 6-3, 7-5. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Nate Shaw 5-7, 6-2, 6-3. 3. Alex Chilenski (F) def. Luke Schermerhorn 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Sam Verdin-Josh Sherbondy 6-3, 6-2. 2. Connor Trobaugh-Isaac Hirschy (WN) def. Wesley Shaw-JJ Jacobs 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Prep Girls Golf Fremont tops Angola
ANGOLA — Fremont stayed undefeated by defeating Angola 204-250 Monday on the front nine at Glendarin Hills.
Kenadee Porath was medalist with a 43 to lead the Eagles. Katie Baker added a 48.
Fremont also had 56 from Pressley Scott, 57 from Khloe Glendening and 59 from Janessa Ritter.
Lucy Smith led the Hornets with 56. Angola also 62 from Taylor Shelburne, Milena Antos with 64, Sophie Deem with 68 and Brooke Shelburne with 69.
Reagan Rhodes and Autumn Emerick both shot 59s for Fremont in the junior varsity match.
Prairie Heights falls to Falcons in NECC match
HOWE — Prairie Heights lost to Fairfield 190-268 in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Cedar Lake on Monday.
Danessa Hoffman shot 62 for the Panthers, and Oriyanna Grossman had 65.
Prairie Heights also had Abby Teller with 70, Emily Anders with 71 and Emma Wylie with 72.
Serenity Mullen shot 71 on the junior varsity side for PH.
Barons place sixth in Bulldog Invitational
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb finished sixth with a score of 386 in the New Haven Invitational Saturday.
Garrett was 11th with 437 and Angola was 15th with 495.
Carroll and Columbia City led the field at 335, and the Chargers took the team title on the fifth-score tiebreaker.
Lillie Cone shot a 77 to lead the Barons and took second overall, one stroke behind medalist Marissa GeRue of Carroll.
Other scores for DeKalb were Sophie Pfister 97, Kaitlin Traylor 101, Delaney Cox 111 and Natalie Fordyce 135.
Abby Weaver’s 85 was low for Garrett. Other Railroaders scores were Courtney Barse 113, Kaitlyn Bergman 117, Halle Hathaway 122 and Mia Gullett 130.
Lucy Smith shot 110 and Brooke Shelburne 120 for Angola. Also for the Hornets, Taylor Shelburne shot 128 and Sophie Deem shot 137.
Prep Volleyball Lakers swept at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — The Warriors defeated Lakeland in a 3-0 sweep Monday.
Wawasee won 25-15, 25-13, 25-23.
Kelsie Bowling and Lauren Leu each had six kills for the Lakers. Leu led the team with seven digs and a pair of aces. Adelyn Dininny had eight assists.
In other volleyball action Monday, Westview lost in five sets to Jimtown. The Jimmies won 15-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-9, 15-5.
Prep Girls Soccer Central Noble edges Lakeland in NECC play
ALBION — The Cougars picked up their first victory of the season with a 1-0 win over the Lakers on Monday. CN is 2-1-1 overall after winning its Northeast Corner Conference opening match of 2021.
Central Noble’s next match is Saturday at home against Bethany Christian.
On Saturday, Central Noble lost at home to Bremen 3-1 and Lakeland lost at Mishawaka 9-0. Franny Parks had five goals for the Cavemen.
College Soccer MIAA releases preseason polls
FREELAND, Mich. — The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association recently released its preseason coaches polls for men’s and women’s soccer. The Trine University men’s team were picked to finish fourth while the Thunder women were picked to finish seventh.
The Trine men were 11-5 last year and lost to Hope 2-1 in overtime in the championship match of the MIAA Tournament this past spring on the Flying Dutchmen’s home pitch.
Fifth-year coach David Jacobs have five players returning who received some kind of all-conference recognition in defenders Beau Hill and Jared Cromwell, midfielders Brian Morris, Tyler Murphy and Alhasan Yahya. Murphy led the team in scoring last year with 16 points (6 goals, 4 assists).
Trine held opponents to 1.1 goals per match last season. That was the fourth-best goals against average in program history.
The Thunder open the season at Manchester on Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m.
Hope was picked to win the MIAA, receiving six of the eight first-place votes from conference coaches and were just ahead of Calvin overall, 9-12. The Knights were second and received two first-place votes. Kalamazoo was third, just ahead of Trine, 21-23.
On the women’s side, Calvin was picked to win the conference and received seven first-place votes. Kalamazoo was second with Hope third and Adrian fourth. The Hornets and the Bulldogs each received a first-place vote.
The Thunder were 7-1 against a variety of non-conference competition last fall, but were 1-5 against MIAA rivals last spring.
The leading scorer returning is Taylor Noll, who had seven goals and five assists for 19 points. Veronica Ocampo is back to anchor the midfield, and Andrea Wright is back to lead the defense.
Trine opens its season at home against Franklin on Sept. 1 at 4 p.m.
Postponements
The East Noble girls volleyball team is still away from the court after having to postpone another match and pull out of a tournament this upcoming weekend.
The Knights have postponed Thursday’s match with Garrett and are no longer going to compete at the Prairie Heights Classic on Saturday.
The team is hoping to return to play next Monday at home against Prairie Heights, per athletic director Nick David’s Twitter feed.
The Knights’ boys soccer team is also rescheduling a couple of matches this week, including Monday’s match against Lakeland. East Noble’s match at Huntington North on Thursday is also postponed.
The boys’ home match against Blackhawk Christian on Saturday is still on as of Monday evening.
