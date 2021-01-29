GARRETT — The second half got a little tense, but Garrett girls’ basketball team still had plenty to celebrate Friday.
Leading Lakeland 40-11 at halftime, the Railroaders saw that lead shrink to just nine before they held on for a 62-49 win.
Not only was it the 1,000th varsity game in program history, it gave Garrett a perfect 10-0 finish in Northeast Corner Conference play and was the 150th win for head coach Bob Lapadot.
Bailey Kelham had 20 points to lead Garrett. Taylor Gerke picked up 15 and Faith Owen added 13.
Lakeland’s Bailey Hartsough led all scorers with 23 points. Madison Keil added 12points for the Lakers.
Garrett (18-2), ranked third in the final Class 3A polls, could do little wrong in the first half.
Kelham and Owen nailed threes, and Gerke scored twice inside as the Railroaded jumped ahead 20-5 after one.
Kelham and Owen added one more three each as Garrett started the second on a 10-3 run. After a Lakeland miss, Gerke took it the other way for a score. Later, Gerke and Nataley Armstrong nailed threes as the lead swelled to 38-9.
Sometimes the worst thing that can happen after such a strong start is halftime, even with such a big lead.
Lakeland (17-7) fought back with everything it had in the second half.
Garrett committed 10 turnovers in the third, and Lakeland vastly stepped up, running off the first nine points of the third, including Hartsough’s three-point play, with 5 minutes, 19 seconds left in the quarter.
Hartsough’s inside score cut the deficit to 45-30 with 1:37 left in the third. Driving layups by Owen and Nataley Armstrong and Armstrong’s runner and three-point play with three-tenths of a second left gave the hosts a 49-32 lead after three.
In the fourth, Hartsough made three of a possible four free throws, and Alivia Rasler’s rebound basket trimmed the margin to just nine, 51-42, midway through the quarter.
Two Owen free throws accounted for Garrett’s first points in more than three minutes, but Keil hit a three to cut the gap to eight.
That would be as close as the Lakers would get, though.
The Railroaders hit nine of a possible 11 free throws in the final 2:48 to put it out of reach.
Both teams are in Class 3A sectional action Tuesday.
The Lakers play Central Noble (17-5) in the Wawasee Sectional. Garrett hosts Leo (3-16) in the Garrett Sectional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.