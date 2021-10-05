DUNLAP — Westview boys tennis continues to be tested in its run through the state tournament.
The 16th-ranked Warriors (21-1) outlasted Northridge 3-2 at the Concord Regional semifinals on Tuesday.
“We were up against a wall again,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said.
Fellow NECC team Fremont fell to Goshen 5-0 on the other side of the bracket.
Westview and Goshen face each other today at Concord at 3:30 p.m. The winner advances to the semi-state at Homestead on Saturday.
In the individual doubles sectional, DeKalb’s Kiefer Nagel and Elijah Ehmke lost to NorthWood’s Chaz Yoder and Brady Chupp.
Yoder and Chupp play at 3:30 p.m. today versus East Noble’s Carver Miller and Max Bender, who won over Angola’s Connor Libey and Marcus Miller 6-2, 6-0 at Angola Tuesday. Joining them will be Vittorio Bona, who defeated Prairie Heights’ Leyton Byler 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the individual singles sectional at Angola.
Westview 3, Northridge 2
The deciding match was at No. 2 singles between Westview’s Elijah Hostetler and Northridge’s Brandon Lomas. The two went back and forth in the first set before going to a tiebreaker that Lomas pulled out 11-9. Hostetler was able to refocus and win the next two sets 6-1, 6-0.
“I’m really happy for Elijah because the last couple of years in regional even though we won, he’s had some tough three-setters and couldn’t pull through. As a senior, it’s a nice turnaround,” Tyler Miller said. “A feel good moment for him. After being on the brink last Saturday, then being down a set and just being able to refocus, gain his composure, forget about it and just play anew.”
At No. 1 singles, Isaiah Hostetler also faced a tough first set from Northridge’s Brendan LaCounte. LaCounte was ahead of Hostetler until the Warrior junior was able to even the match up 6-6 for a tiebreaker. Hostetler won the tiebreaker 7-3. In the second set, there was less drama with Hostetler gaining control early and winning 6-3.
Westview’s No. 2 doubles of Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler maintained poise to win their match 6-3, 6-3 over the Raiders’ Mason and Zak Martin.
At No. 3 singles Northridge’s Kaleb Ellis fought off Westview’s Brennan Beachy 6-3, 6-4, and Northridge’s No. 1 doubles team of Collin Seegart and Evan Nay defeated Westview’s Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz 6-1, 6-0.
Westview defeated Goshen 4-1 earlier in the season, but the RedHawks have made changes to their young lineup and pose a legitimate challenge to the Warriors today.
“We have a lot of experience, and we’re looking for that experience to carry us through,” Miller said.
Goshen 5, Fremont 0
The Eagles knew they were going to be in for a battle against Goshen on Tuesday, and the RedHawks won in two sets at four of the five positions. Ethan Bock was able to make it to three sets at No. 1 singles.
“They gave me great effort and competed hard at every spot. I think Goshen was just the better team at every spot than us. They’re younger, but they probably play more tennis than my guys. I have seven seniors that play tennis all summer until the end of the season, then they play basketball and baseball and track,” Fremont coach Neal Frantz said. “When you get to this level you don’t have that stuff. I’m happy with how they performed all year.”
Fremont finished the year 18-4, a new program record for wins, and it was ranked sixth in the district.
“The most important thing is that they are just great, young men,” Frantz said as the tears began to flow. “They’re great kids. It’s just hard, because they are all leaving.”
At No. 1 singles, Bock won the first set 7-5 over Goshen’s Pi Wellington. However, Wellington was too much in the next two sets, winning 6-2, 6-3.
The RedHawks’ Moses Sawatzky defeated Nick Miller 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Isaac Stahly won 6-4, 6-2 over Fremont’s Alex Chelinski at No. 3 singles.
“Ethan and Nick have been varsity for four years and have been winning matches for four years. The other guys have continued to get better. Ethan and Nick have to play at the level they’re playing at,” Frantz said. “The other guys have continued to fight.”
The doubles team of Carter Schmucker and Joel Byler won 6-4, 6-2 over Fremont’s Isaac Hirschy and Sam Verdin at No. 1 doubles, and the No. 2 doubles Goshen pair of Moses Kratzer and Myles McLaughlin defeated Josh Sherbondy and Conner Trobaugh 6-3, 6-4.
Westview 3, Northridge 2
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Brendan LaCounte 7-6 (7-3), 6-3. 2. Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Brandon Lomas 6-7 (9-11), 6-1, 6-0. 3. Kaleb Ellis (N) def. Brennan Beachy 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Collin Seegart-Evan Nay (N) def. Issac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz 6-2, 6-0. 2. Jethro Hostetler-Kylen Bender (WV) def. Mason Martin-Zak Martin 6-3, 6-3.
Goshen 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Pi Wellington (G) def. Ethan Bock 5-7, 6-2, 6-3. 2. Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Nick Miller 6-3, 6-0. 3. Isaac Stahly (G) def. Alex Chelinski 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Carter Schmucker-Joel Byler (G) def. Isaac Hirschy-Sam Verdin 6-4, 6-2. 2. Moses Kratzer-Myles McLaughlin (G) def. Josh Sherbondy-Conner Trobaugh 6-3, 6-4.
Concord Individual Sectional
DOUBLES
Chaz Yoder-Brady Chupp (NW) def. Kiefer Nagel-Elijah Ehmke 6-2, 6-3.
Carver Miller-Max Bender (EN) def. Connor Libey-Marcus Miller 6-2, 6-0.
SINGLES
Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Leyton Byler 6-1, 4-6, 6-4
