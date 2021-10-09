LIGONIER — Angola’s boys cross country team and the East Noble girls won sectional titles at West Noble Saturday.
Seasoned runners led the Hornet boys to their first team sectional title in. program history with recent Notre Dame commit Izaiah Steury winning in 15 minutes, 37.94 seconds and sophomore teammate Sam Yarnelle third in 17:23.24.
Angola had 43 points. Westview won the tiebreaker for second place over DeKalb. They both had 90 points.
West Noble eked past Churubusco for fourth place, 112-113. But they will both run in next weekend’s West Noble Regional.
The top five teams and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing regional teams will qualify for the regional meet.
Lakeland was sixth with 131, followed by East Noble (144), Prairie Heights (181), Fremont (253), Hamilton (294) and Eastside (307).
In the girls’ meet, five Knights placed in the top 10 and they won handily with 25 points. They were led by freshmen with Addison Lindsey winning the race in 8:52.18 and Rae David in third at 19:55.63.
Angola was second with 84, followed by DeKalb (99), Fremont and (105) and West Noble (125) to round out the regional qualifiers. Then Churubusco was sixth with 141, followed by Prairie Heights (158) and Westview (162).
In the boys’ race, Angola only had six runners and they all finished in the top 21. Alex Burney was 10th in 17:54.14, Oliver Koch was 14th in 18:02.42, Gavin Hinkley was 15th in 18:04.27 and Cooper Enyeart was 21st in 18:43.32.
Charger Grant Flora was second and was just under 69 seconds behind Steury at 16:46.89.
Baron senior Carter VanGessel was fourth at 17:27.55, followed by individual regional qualifier Drew Sillaway from East Noble in 17:31.03, Westview junior Lyndon Miller in 17:43.31, Churubusco junior Wyatt Neireiter in 17:44.53, EN individual regional qualifier Trey Warren in 17:45.63 and individual regional qualifier Hank Glasgo from Prairie Heights in 17:49.06 to round out the top nine.
Also from the Warriors, Anthony Sanchez was 16th in 18:12.95 and freshman Cole Bontrager was 18th in 18:33.87.
From the Barons, Landon Knowles was 17th in 18:32.85 and Vincent Worden was 20th in 18:39.19.
From the Chargers, Isaac Silva finished 12th in 17:57.79 and Logan Schuller was 28th in 19:01.
For Churubusco, Corre Belcher was 19th in 18:39.08 and Dylan Stroder was 22nd in 18:50.05.
The other individual regional qualifiers from non-advancing teams are Lakeland’s Caden Hostetler (11th place, 17:57.31) and Ezekiel Wachtman (13th, 18:00.28), Fremont’s Carson McLatcher (26th, 18:52.42), Central Noble’s Noah Shepherd (30th, 19:04.31), Lakers Konner Palmer (33rd, 19:09.67), and Landon Jaeger (34th, 19:12.88) and Panther Riley Cearbaugh (35th, 19:13.35).
In the girls’ meet, East Noble also had sophomore Dakota Rodgers in fourth place in 20:22.45, junior Lydia Keihn in seventh in 20:43.74, and junior Rachel Becker 10th in 21:04.50. Freshman Lilly Crow was 15th in 21:45.33, and Cady Smith was 19th in 22:13.43.
Gracynn Hinkley led the Hornets in 19:45.28. She was 53 seconds behind Lindsey.
Angola also had freshman Jordan Davenport in ninth in 20:54.41 and Ava Budak in 17th in 21:58.08.
Frontrunners Lydia Bennett and Abby DeTray led the Barons. Bennett was sixth in 20:38.93, and DeTray was eighth in 20:45.36.
For Fremont, Morgan Gannon was fifth in 20:31.93. Natalie Gochenour was was 14th in 21:44.75, and Hallie Shrewsburg was 22nd in 22:25.36.
For the Chargers, Ruby Clark placed 11th in 21:33.31, Ava Bish was 18th in 22:01.82, and Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez was 23rd in 22:25.45.
Girls qualifying for regional not from advancing teams are Westview’s Kiana Mast (12th place, 21:38), Churubusco’s Ella Elias (13th, 21:39.74), Eastside’s Karly Kaufmanm (16th, 21:50.87), Prairie Heights’ Katia Fernandez (20th, 22:19.31), Churubusco’s Cara DeBolt (21st, 22:21.19) and Jorja DeBolt (24th, 22:30.98), CN’s Madison Vice (25th, 22:34.31), Heights’ Allison Steele (26th, 22:39.27), Cougar Michaela Rinehold (29th, 22:44.85), PH’s Christian Lewis (33rd, 23:04.68) and Blazer Chloe Buss (36th, 23:29.97).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.