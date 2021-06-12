FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Komets took a 2-1 lead in their best-of-5 East Coast Hockey League Western Conference semifinal series with Wichita with a 3-0 victory over the Thunder Friday night at Memorial Coliseum.
A.J. Jenks and Stephen Harper scored 39 seconds apart midway through the second period to give the Komets a 2-0 lead. Jenks assisted Brandon Hawkins’ insurance goal 7 minutes, 50 seconds into the third period.
Dylan Ferguson stopped all 29 shots he faced to earn the shutout for Fort Wayne. Hawkins also had an assist.
