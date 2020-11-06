BUTLER — If the scoreboard at Luers Field was a pinball machine, it would have read “Tilt.”
The way the Eastside Blazers and Bishop Luers Knights were putting up points in Friday’s Class 2A Sectional 35 championship game, it wouldn’t have surprised anyone.
With all of the offense, Friday’s game was more like a heavyweight boxing match with the Blazers, ranked fourth in the final Class 2A polls, and the Knights, sporting a deceiving 5-6 record, trading big punch after big punch until the absolute final seconds.
The Knights survived 56-49 to play another week.
The loss brings to an end what Eastside (10-2) had hoped would be a storybook season.
The teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of total offense — 506 by Bishop Luers and 501 by Eastside.
Each team found ways to score on the other — with incredible ease at times — the Knights through the air to the tune of 350 yards passing and Eastside on the ground with 445 yards rushing.
In the end, it was a 9-yard run by Luers’ Ramon Anderson with 59.5 seconds left that made the difference for a 56-42 lead.
Eastside thought otherwise, however, as Laban Davis completed three passes on his team’s next possession, with the final 17 going to Gavin Wallace. Wallace launched himself into the end zone with 25.4 seconds left. Jaiden Baker’s extra-point kick made it a one-score game once more.
The Blazers perfectly executed a “walking-the-dog” type of onside kick, recovering just inside Luers territory.
Davis was stopped for a loss of a yard on the first play. On the next play, his high arcing pass into the end zone fell incomplete.
With 8.2 seconds left, the Blazers had one last gasp, but Luers’ Antwian Lake picked off Davis’ pass in the end zone and ran out the clock.
A visibly choked up Eastside coach Todd Mason asked for a minute so he could find words to talk about what his players meant.
With the first back-to-back 10-win seasons in program history, the Blazer mentor was hoping to add another crowning achievement; back-to-back sectional championships.
“I’m so sorry that we couldn’t get this done for our seniors,” Mason said, trying to hold his emotions in check. “What they’ve done with ‘All-In’ and doing things right, it didn’t deserve to end like this.
“I’m forever in debt to these seniors that are graduating this year,” he said. “They’ve set precedents in this program. The bar is going to be very high for many years to come, and I’m certainly proud of everything they have done.
“Sometimes, you don’t win it,” Mason continued. “Give credit to our kids. They never shut down. They never stopped.
“Kudos to Bishop Luers. They’re a damn good football team, and so are we. They just beat us tonight. Hopefully, in a year, we can get this back.”
The elusive Davis, a junior, carried 28 times for 234 yards and two scores, usually beating the defense around the edges. Sophomore Dax Holman was the Blazer battering ram, running over and through Luers defenders for 163 yards and four scores.
Just as Bishop Luers couldn’t stop Eastside’s relentless rushing attack, the Blazers had no answer for Knights’ junior quarterback Carson Clark.
Clark completed 21-of-29 passes for 350 yards and six touchdowns. Junior Brody Glenn was on the receiving end of five of those passes for 135 yards. Johnny Sewell caught five passes for 99 yards, and sophomore Nick Thompson made four catches for 65.
Both teams scored on their opening possessions — Eastside driving 72 yards in 11 plays, capped by Davis’ 18-yard run and Luers taking the ball 66 yards in 10 plays, with Thompson catching the last two passes each for 15 yards, including the tying score.
It was 14-14 after the first quarter, and Luers led 28-14 at halftime.
The Knights got the ball to start the third, but Eastside came up with a big stop on downs to keep the game within reach.
The Blazers took it the other way, with Davis scoring from 15 yards out with 5 minutes, 51 seconds left in the third and the Knights’ lead cut to seven.
Luers quickly answered, with Glenn catching a 21-yard touchdown pass from Clark and a 35-21 lead.
Eastside came right back, with Davis breaking loose for a 37-yard gain before Holman scored from the two before the quarter ended.
The Knights scored on their first play of the fourth, a 1-yard run by Clark. Eastside’s Holman answered with a 4-yard run just over a minute later.
One of the most controversial plays of the game happened on Luers’ next series.
Eastside’s Lane Burns broke up a Clark pass intended for Krashaun Menson in the end zone. A diving Sewell appeared to trap the ball, but the officials called it a good catch, and the Knights led 49-35.
The Blazers punched right back, with Holman scoring from a yard out with 4:45 to play. Baker’s kick made it a one-score game once again.
Eastside’s defense rose up, with Lane Cleckner and Gabe Trevino sacking Clark and forcing a punt.
The Bishop Luers defense made a stand as well, forcing a turnover on downs with 1:13 to play, right before Anderson’s clinching score.
