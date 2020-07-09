There were a lot of concerns when area high school student-athletes returned to their respective campuses for workouts and practices on Monday.
Going through the new protocol to get in the gym or on the field, knocking off some possible rust that revealed itself or just getting back in shape because of the lack of activity in the last four months were all things coaches had to assess. The time of no activity could be even longer if an athlete didn’t play a winter or spring sport last school year.
The one that could take some time to change is getting back in playing shape.
On Monday, DeKalb strength and conditioning coach Josh Collins and East Noble strength and conditioning coordinator Luke Amstutz, who is also the head football coach, noticed a difference in where athletes were with their fitness, as opposed to years prior.
“Externally first, you see how kids look and some were bigger and you can tell,” Collins said. “Then, as they move a little bit during warm-ups, you can tell. That’s too be expected with weight gain or slower than usual or just not moving as efficient.”
Amstutz said, “From an overall strength standpoint, where there’s not kids getting under heavy weight during this time, but also a lot of has to do with some programs really pushed their kids during the quarantine to stay in shape and a lot of kids did so.”
He thinks a lot of athletes at East Noble took their health very seriously during the quarantine.
“A lot of kids came in and are in great shape.” Amstutz said. “Then, there’s obviously some kids that haven’t done so much and they’re struggling a little bit. I think all of us strength coaches have come back with the idea that we kind of got to ease them in to it.”
To ease the athletes into getting back into shape, Collins and Amstutz have come up with similar plans in how to do so.
“The game plan that I’ve had and spoken to the coaches about is that we’re going to focus on general physical preparedness,” Collins said. “In phase one for us, we’re outside. We can’t even see the weight room until, Lord willing, everything falls in line for another week or so, which is great because we get to move around and tighten up the things you can’t see. It’s not really a muscles thing but more of a tendon issue.
“When stuff on the inside are tight, then you can be athletic as possible.”
Free weight exercises requiring a spotter can’t be conducted until July 20, according to the IHSAA return-to-school guidelines.
“Yeah, I think a lot of what we’re all doing is bodyweight type stuff and multiple joint stuff, not so much getting under a squat rack or bench rack,” Amstutz said. “Their bodies aren’t ready for that completely until they’re ready to do 40 pushups or back to just moving fluidly. I think we’re just going back through basic movements and trying to make sure that their whole body is not in shock when you put it under a little more stress later on.”
Collins said that some athletes are itching to get back in the weight room and lift like before.
“They’re coming out there, especially the male athletes, ready to hit it hard and ready for the weight room. You kind of have to keep them on a leash. That’s very important and kind of difficult, because they are trying to pick up where they left off and they can’t,” Collins said. “We have to see and watch their body position, like if we’re getting down into a movement, the thing is how long can they hold that position. So we’re doing a lot of isometrics, where they have to hold the position.”
Collins added that holding those positions goes past the muscles and hits the tendons. He thinks that will benefit DeKalb during the fall sports season.
When the schools shut down from March until Monday, it not only cut out the offseason workouts for non-spring sports, but also cut out a large portion of the summer when programs would be holding workouts as well. A shortened summer gives strength and conditioning coaches less time to get those athletes, who were less active during the quarantine, in shape. This could lead to more injuries than in years past, but both Collins and Amstutz are trying to prevent that from happening.
“If you start hitting the weights more and not really the movement part of it, I think injuries are going to skyrocket. That’s my biggest concern is the soft tissue injuries. They happen easy. Your ankles sprains and contusions or tweaking your hamstrings,” Collins said. “I think we’re in a position where we could see the most amount of injuries that we’ve seen in a long time.”
“I’d say everything we’re doing right now is about preventing injuries, and everything we do all the time should be about preventing injuries first, then performing at their best second,” Amstutz said.
Another big factor is how all of this will affect play on the field come August.
“We all have to operate under the assumption that we’re going to have a season or we wouldn’t be doing what we’re doing,” Amstutz said. “As we think about it, the best athletes, the kids that were already in a position where they were going to be pretty successful, were probably going to be, in a lot of cases, the ones that were already being proactive about finding their own opportunities to train. A lot of those kids came in light years ahead of some of the other kids.
“I think we have to be creative in our grouping of kids. If you have younger kids, maybe freshman, who weren’t previously trained that well or whatever, you put them in a group with all social distancing in a group. Then, you can say this group is going to be working on this and this other group is going to be working on this. You can talk kids into doing things appropriate for their level of fitness right now and still push your best kids.”
