LIGONIER — The Angola boys and the West Noble girls both won all 11 of their dual decisions to win their respective Northeast Corner Conference Super Dual cross country meets Wednesday at West Noble.
The closest wins for the Hornet boys were 26-31 over Westview and 21-34 over West Noble. Angola won 19-41 over Churubusco, 16-42 over Garrett, 15-47 over both Churubusco and Prairie Heights, 15-48 over Fairfield and 15-50 over Central Noble, Eastside, Fremont and Hamilton.
The Warriors were 10-1, followed by West Noble at 9-2, Garrett at 8-3, Churubusco at 7-4, Lakeland at 6-5, Prairie Heights at 5-6, the Falcons at 4-7, Hamilton at 3-8, Fremont at 2-9, the Blazers at 1-10 and the Cougars at 0-11. Westview got past the Chargers 26-29.
Angola had its top five runners place in the top 13, led by race winner Izaiah Steury in 15 minutes, 57.34 seconds.
Alex Kincannon was sixth for the Hornets in 17:56.76, Alex Burney was ninth in 18:26.19, Sam Yarnell was 11th in 18:26.57, and Ollie Koch was 13th in 18:38.8.
Westview twin brothers Spencer and Remington Carpenter finished second and third, respectively. Spencer was just under 18 seconds behind Steury at 16:15.12, and Remington crossed the line in 16:49.50.
Charger Grant Flora was fourth in 17:46.91, and Churubusco’s Eli Lantz was fifth in 17:53.67.
Other leading area runners was Eastside’s Konner Lower in eighth in 18:10.04, Garrett’s Trevor Armstrong in 12th in 18:30.53, and Fremont’s Carson McLatcher in 15th in 18:46.96.
In the girls’ meet, West Noble’s top finisher was fifth in Megan Wallen at 22:07.61. But the Chargers had a relatively tight pack as their top five runners had a pack time of just under 1:14.
West Noble defeated Westview 26-30, Angola 23-33, Garrett 23-35, Fairfield 22-35 and Prairie Heights 18-43. The Chargers won 17-39 over Fremont, 16-46 over CN, 15-49 over the Lakers, and 15-50 over Churubusco, Eastside and Hamilton.
The Warriors were 10-1 on the day, followed by Angola (9-2), Fairfield (8-3), Fremont (7-4), Garrett (6-5), Prairie Heights (5-6), Lakeland (4-7), Central Noble (3-8), Hamilton (2-9), Eastside (1-10) and Churubusco (0-11). Westview edged the Hornets 27-28.
The race winner was Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley in 22:55.90. Two Warriors followed with Deann Fry in second in 21:35.10 and Raegan Bender in third at 21:42.99.
Railroader Nataley Armstrong was fourth in 21:58.65. Charger Thalia Parson was sixth in 22:13.28. Heights’ Allison Steele was eighth in 22:32.37, and Garrett’s Madilyn Malcolm was 10th in 22:51.12.
West Noble also had Ruby Clark in 12th at 23:00.37 and Erin Shoemaker in 13th at 23:00.82.
NECC Cross Country Super Dual
Wednesday’s results
at West Noble H.S., Ligonier
Girls Individual Results
1. Hinkley (Angola) 20:55.90, 2. D. Fry (Westview) 21:35.10, 3. R. Bender (WV) 21:42.99, 4. N. Armstrong (Garrett) 21:58.65, 5. Wallen (West Noble) 22:07.61, 6. T. Parson (WN) 22:13.28, 7. Md. Yoder (Fairfield) 22:27.97, 8. Al. Steele (Prairie Heights) 22:32.37, 9. Howell (FF) 22:46.61, 10. Malcolm (G) 22:51.12, 11. Pepple (A) 22:54.40, 12. R. Clark (WN) 23:00.37, 13. Shoemaker (WN) 23:00.82, 14. Culp (FF) 23:06.85, 15. Rinehold (Central Noble) 23:12.30, 16. Gumbel (Fremont) 23:15.56, 17. Gochenour (FR) 23:15.87, 18. S. Stutzman (WV) 23:16.25, 19. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 23:21.43, 29. A. Budak (A) 23:52.13, 21. McCullough (FR) 23:57.72, 22. C. DeBolt (Churubusco) 23:58.83, 23. Schneider (A) 23:59.82, 24. N. Miller (WV) 24:02.07, 25. K. Berlew (FR) 24:02.59, 26. J. DeBolt (CH) 24:03, 27. Christlieb (WN) 24:15.48, 28. Niccum (WV) 24:24.65, 29. I. Budak (A) 24:24.88, 30. Basinger (CH) 24:25.55, 31. D. Geiger (FF) 24:26.09, 32. Kuhn (FF) 24:30.19, 33. K. Allshouse (PH) 24:35.92, 34. B. Hostetler (PH) 25:12.60, 35. Spiece (G) 25:14.13, 36. Haynes (G) 25:16.64, 37. Fleeman (Lakeland) 25:17.24, 38. Shrewsburg (FR) 25:25.98, 39. Buss (Eastside) 25:28.31, 40. Mad. Vice (CN) 25:30.28, 41. Schiek (Hamilton) 25:36.55, 42. Caswell (A) 25:42.23, 43. Ebert (G) 25:43.54, 44. Moreno (WN) 25:45.12, 45. Wilkinson (LL) 25:45.34, 46. A. Bontrager (FF) 26:01.60, 47. Bell (PH) 26:15.16, 48. James (PH) 26:41.66, 49. B. Glasgo (PH) 26:51.65, 50. Hayes (A) 27:28.42.
Boys Individual Results
1. I. Steury (A) 15:57.34, 2. S. Carpenter (WV) 16:15.12, 3. R. Carpenter (WV) 16:49.50, 4. G. Flora (WN) 17:46.91, 5. E. Lantz (CH) 17:53.67, 6. Kincannon (A) 17:56.76, 7. Ly. Miller (WV) 18:00.69, 8. Lower (ES) 18:10.04, 9. Burney (A) 18:26.19, 10. I. Flora (WN) 18:26.41, 11. Yarnell (A) 18:26.57, 12. T. Armstrong (G) 18:30.53, 13. O. Koch (A) 18:38.80, 14. Dupuy (WN) 18:42.90, 15. McLatcher (FR) 18:46.96, 16. Skinner (CH) 18:48.39, 17. Schuller (WN) 18:58.95, 18. Coffman (G) 19:02.91, 19. Z. Miller (FF) 19:03.42, 20. Weller (G) 19:05.28, 21. K. Glasgo (PH) 19:10.52, 22. Campos (WN) 19:10.57, 23. Wachtman (LL) 19:10.86, 24. Herbert (A) 19:16.40, 25. Swing (PH) 19:30.64, 26. Ko. Palmer (LL) 19:36.24, 27. C. Weimer (G) 19:42.18, 28. K. Moore (WV) 19:43.86, 29. Cupp (WV) 19:48.44, 30. Stroder (CH) 20:00.40, 31. Ga. Hinkley (A) 20:05.97, 32. I. Silva (WN) 20:06.53, 33. Montoya (G) 20:32.49, 34. L. Mast (FF) 20:37.29, 35. Gator (G) 20:38.56, 36. Chambless (LL) 20:39.43, 37. N. Shepherd (CN) 20:43.90, 38. Long (FF) 20:45.92, 39. Cearbaugh (PH) 20:47.06, 40. Adrian (WN) 20:51.06, 41. Hershberger (WV) 20:54.38, 42. Rinker (CH) 20:55.83, 43. Blankenship (LL) 20:56.46, 44. A. Miller (WV) 20:57.14, 45. Q. Yoder (WV) 21:02.11, 46. K. Schiek (H) 21:03.48, 47. C. Troyer (LL) 21:17.78, 48. C. Hostetler (LL) 21:18.63, 49. Biebrich (WN) 21:22.46, 50. Neireiter (CH) 21:29.04.
