We brought fans back in the stands in 2021 while taking on COVID-19 in different forms as the year went on.
That was sports in a broader sense this past year. The local theme in 2021 had to be chasing big championships with regularity. State championships. National championships, actual and mythical. Gold medals (2021 became an Olympic year with COVID-19 pushing back the Summer Games a year).
We found a baker's dozen worth of stories for the top sports stories of 2021. Getting that big championship or coming very darn close to that applies to most of those stories.
We will rank the top eight, then recall the rest of the top 13.
1) Cardiac kids capture Westview's first boys soccer state championship.
The Warriors made sure everyone got their money's worth every step of the way to their first state title. Simply put: Westview never gave up.
In the sectional, regional, semi-state and state championship matches, Westview scored a total of eight goals in the last 10 minutes of regulation and overtime. Also, during those same matches, the Warriors had the lead for less than 17 minutes in regulation.
Teague Misner scored the lone goal of the sectional championship match against rival Bethany Christian with less than five minutes left in regulation.
In the regional title match against Illiana Christian, Abder Alrasheed scored with 9:39 left in regulation to cut the deficit to one. Then, Misner put one in the back of net off a rebound shot from Alrasheed to tie the match and send it to overtime. In the extra time, Jadon Yoder buried a shot five-hole against the Viking keeper.
Carson Brown scored the game-winner with less than three minutes left in overtime of the semi-state against No. 1 Park Tudor.
And in the Class 1A State Final against Providence, Yoder scored with 1:37 left in regulation to tie the match and send it to overtime. Once there, Mohamed Aamer and Misner put on the finishing touches to give Westview its first state title.
2) DeKalb wins Unified Flag Football state title
DeKalb is in its sixth year of Unified sports competition.
Their program has come a long way since starting with 18 athletes participating in track.
Just how far Unified Sports at DeKalb has come was shown in October.
DeKalb’s Unified flag football team, in only its third season, took the state title with an exciting 45-42 win over Franklin Central at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, also the home of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp.
The Barons had lost in the first game of the tournament in their first two years of playing football, but this time, with a strong group of nine seniors leading the way, they climbed to the top of the state.
DeKalb had a flair for the dramatic. The Barons were up 39-36 in the back-and-forth championship game when the Flashes made a stop on fourth and goal.
Having scored on passes thrown off reverses twice, Franklin Central went to the well once too often, however, with the Barons making an interception. That set up the championship drive, with the Barons scoring the clinching touchdown to go up 45-36 with less than a minute left.
The Flashes’ touchdown on the final play was too little, too late.
Along with the school’s third team state championship trophy and individual medals, the Barons took home the Bobby Cox Spirit of Unified Mental Attitude Award, which was presented to Maddison Linker and Bryce Dobson.
The Barons had quite a ride to the state final game. In the regional at Wawasee, they clobbered defending state champion McCutcheon 67-40, then scored with just 15 seconds to play to top Tippecanoe Valley 46-42.
In the sectional at Central Noble, the Barons scored wins over Wawasee 38-28, East Noble 34-0 and Central Noble 49-27.
DeKalb offers five sports which cover the entire school year. Bocce, bowling and basketball have been added to football and track.
The state championship was a thrill, but winning in the program means establishing inclusion within the school, with all students respecting and supporting one another.
“You’ll see a lot of these kids who would have never been friends if it wasn’t for Unified,” coach Ryan Baker said after the state finals victory. “It’s awesome to get the input from the rest of the school, and then getting our special ed students to live this experience.
“This is going to be a lifelong experience they’ll never forget and there will be friendships with our coaches, our players, our cheerleaders.”
3) Trine University women's triathlon wins NCAA Division III national championship
In the fifth year of existence and after a couple of runner-up finishes, the Thunder broke through and won it all on Nov. 13 at Tempe Town Lake in Arizona.
Five women placed in the top 14, led by Amira Faulkner. The junior from Bellbrook, Ohio, was the national individual runner-up, completing the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike ride and the 5K run in 1 hour, 12 minutes, 56.5 seconds.
Also competing at nationals for Trine is junior Alexandria Smith of Temperance, Michigan, in sixth place at 1:16:28.7; senior Kyra Warren of Kendallville in ninth in 1:17:57.6; junior Samantha Weaver of Stevensville, Michigan, in 13th in 1:18:57.6; freshman Katie Berlew of Fremont in 14th in 1:19:39.3; sophomore Rebecca Schaffner of Adrian, Michigan, in 1:28:00; and junior Cameron Hoellrich from New Bavaria, Ohio, in 41st place in 1:32:43.5.
Warren is the first four-year student athlete to go through the program, coached by Danny Powell.
“Wow! Our ladies were amazing!” Powell said in an email to KPC Media Group on Nov. 15. “They all had the best races of their lives so far!
“They are a team. The things that were critical for us were consistency and depth. We were deeper than our competition, and didn’t have just one great athlete. We had seven, and four scored just right.
“We needed the whole team and they all delivered with the best they had.”
4) Ashtyn Evans overcomes accident to share uneven bars state title
Evans excelled on her favorite apparatus in the IHSAA State Finals on March 13 at Ball State University's Worthen Arena in Muncie to tie for first with Chesterton star Mia Pak at 9.725. But there was more to it.
Exactly a year before, March 13, 2020, Evans slipped on a bars routine in practice in the very same building and fell head first. That kept her from competing at state the next day.
However, Evans overcame that scary incident and put together one of the best bars routines in her life, if not the best ever. She attacked it, hitting her handstand and sticking her dismount with no steps to complete the routine. She regularly takes step on her landing to protect her ankles, and she dealt with a stress fracture in her right leg last season.
“It’s sweet redemption,” said Misti Evans, Ashtyn’s mother and Angola’s coach.
“We took little baby hops in practice Friday and started feeling comfortable in that same position,” she continued. “We were seeing some falls around us (at state competition) and I told her she can’t hold back."
Ashtyn Evans said after the state meet, “I was able to get more confident in my cast. I practiced hard to find my landing on my dismounts."
Evans became Angola's second state champion in gymnastics in school history and the second Hornet gymnast to win a state title on the uneven bars and the first since Alex Nickel did it in 2012.
Evans finished 13th all-around at state with 36.725.
5) Izaiah Steury concludes special prep running career
Steury had one of the best prep running careers to come out of northeast Indiana. It included three top-10 finishes in the cross country state finals, including a state title in 2020 that capped off an undefeated season, and a runner-up finish this past October. He also finished in fourth in the 3,200-meter run at the track state finals last spring.
His achievements earned him a scholarship to run at the University of Notre Dame, starting next year. But his legacy at Angola is much larger away from the track or cross country course.
Steury was an ambassador for running and helped get more athletes involved in the sport because of his presence. He was always gracious with his time and gave you honest, thoughtful answers even when the race didn't go his way.
The Angola and Pleasant Lake communities are proud of Steury, all of his accomplishments and the way he carried himself for the last four years.
6) Jake Gladieux wins NCAA D3 crown in 400-meter hurdles
On a wet Saturday afternoon, May 29, on Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro, North Carolina, Gladieux became the second men's athlete in the Thunder's track and field history to win a Division III national championship.
Gladieux ran a clean 400-meter hurdles race to finish in 52.57 seconds. The Oregon, Ohio, sophomore finished a quarter of a second ahead of the runner-up, sophomore Joel Smith of Bethel, Minnesota. Wartburg, Iowa, junior Dallas Wright, the defending national champion in the event in 2019, led down the final stretch before tripping over the final hurdle and placed fourth in 54.14 seconds.
Gladieux is the first men's track and field D3 national champion outdoors for Trine since Russell Dill in 2008. Dill also won it all in the 400 hurdles.
7) Eastside baseball team is Class 2A state runner-up
Despite losing one of its projected top pitchers early in the season, Eastside's baseball team rode the pitching arm and bat of junior Owen Willard, and big bats of Jack Buchanon, Hayden Gardner, Dylan Hertig, Caleb Vanover and a solide defense to a record-setting 26-7 season.
Not only did the Blazers set a new school record for victories, they captured the first regional and semi-state championships in program history before losing to Providence 4-0 in the state finals at Victory Field.
Willard was KPC Media Group's Prep of the Year, compiling a 9-1 record to go with 136 strikeouts while allowing just 21 walks in 78 innings pitched. He recorded a team-best .481 batting average and set a school record with 51 hits to go with 14 doubles, 42 runs scored and 36 runs batted in.
Buchanon, Hertig, Vanover and Wade Miller all drove in 25 runs or more. Liam Franz was named recipient of the L.V. Phillips Mental Attitude Award.
8) Blazer football team makes an historic run to semi-state
Taking a cue from the baseball team, Eastside's football team made some history of its own, winning a program-best 13 games, a sectional championship and the program's first regional title.
Along the way, the Blazers knocked off the last two Class 2A teams to defeat them in the post-season, taking out No. 2 Bishop Luers on the road in the sectional championship and No. 1 Eastbrook at home in the regional. The team's lone loss came to eventual Class 2A state champion Andrean in the semi-state game.
KPC Media Group Prep of the Year Laban Davis was a dual-threat quarterback, completing 105-of-157 passes for 1,709 yards and 21 touchdowns against just four interceptions. On the ground, he carried 282 times for 2,195 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Davis, Isaiah Fuentes, Dax Holman, Dane Sebert and Gavin Wallace were all named to the Class 2A all-state team.
In addition, the Blazers had 12 All-NECC picks: Binyam Biddle, Dylan Bredemeyer, Bobby Davis, Laban Davis, Johnny Eck, Isaiah Fuentes, Dax Holman, Carsen Jacobs, Matt Jacobs, Brady Laub, Dane Sebert and Gavin Wallace.
• Trio competes in Tokyo Games
Former DeKalb state champion Rachel Dincoff, Fremont Army veteran Tom Davis and Trine University graduate Joe Schroeder competed in their respective Summer Olympic Games.
The dream began for Dincoff when she competed in middle school track at DeKalb.
She wanted to compete in the Olympics one day.
Dincoff didn’t follow a straight line in pursuing her dream, but she kept going. Sure enough, it came true in July when she competed for the U.S. team in the women’s discus throw at the Tokyo Olympics.
The experience wasn’t the normal one. These Olympic Games were supposed to be held a year earlier, but were pushed back a year due to COVID.
While the games went ahead, the virus still had a huge impact. Athletes were tested daily. They were confined to the Olympic Village except when practicing or competing. They competed in empty venues.
Never mind all that. Rachel Dincoff is an Olympian and always will be.
Her hopes of making the Olympic team soared in May at the USA Track & Field Throws Festival at the University of Arizona. Her toss of 64.41 meters — still her personal best — was well past the Olympic standard of 63.5, which made her eligible to compete for a spot on the team.
After that, she had to finish in the top three at the Olympic Trials in June at Eugene, Oregon.
She placed second in the preliminaries with a top effort of 61.63 meters, easily moving her into the finals, where there was some hand-wringing and anxiety, at least for her legion of supporters watching online.
Dincoff scratched on two of her first three throws. Her effort that counted, 57.74 meters, had her in seventh place.
Her fourth attempt was better, 59.35, and she vaulted into fourth. Her fifth and next-to-last attempt moved her into the final Olympic qualifying spot. A throw of 60.21 meters put her third, which held up through the sixth round of the competition.
In Tokyo, her best effort was 56.22 meters, which left her short of the finals and in 27th place. Her first throw was 55.1, and she scratched on her second try.
Still, 27th means 27th in the world.
Having gotten a taste of the Olympics, Dincoff has set her sights on Paris in 2024. With her coach, Doug Reynolds, now coaching the throwers for Florida State, Tallahassee, Florida, will be her new home base.
First on her agenda will come later this year when she hopes to be back in Eugene for the World Track & Field Championships. She hopes to make that USA team, too.
Davis competed in his second straight Paralympic Games. He had the top time of any athlete relative to their respective Tokyo qualification standard in June at the U.S. Team Trials when he finished a 17K time trial in 23:01.36.
In late August and early September at Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan during the Summer Paralympic Games, Davis finished fifth out of 11 finishers in the men's 24K H4 time trial (just under 15 miles) in 41:14.12, and fifth out of eight finishers in the 79.2K men's H4 road race (little over 49 miles) in 2:31:47.
“Do you know what you call the guy who gets 5th in the Paralympics? A Paralympian,” Davis wrote on Tom Davis — Paracycling Facebook page after the road race.
“I have been surrounded by so many amazing people on this journey. Thank you for all the support and love. I could have easily dropped out in this race. Something is wrong and I don’t know what,” he continued. “But, again, i thought of all the people who bought the shirts and have been so supportive. How could I ever have looked you in the eyes if i quit?
“Don’t give up before the miracle!”
Schroeder is Trine's first-ever Olympian and was part of the U.S. men's rugby sevens Olympic team that finished sixth in Tokyo. He started in many of the Olympic matches played in late July, and scored a try in the Americans' final pool play match against South Africa. But South Africa won 17-12.
The U.S. improved on its ninth-place Olympic finish in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016, when rugby made its return to the Olympics.
Schroeder is a Westfield native and played four years of rugby at Indianapolis Cathedral High School. He was part of the cheerleading team at Trine before graduating with a degree in civil engineering in 2016.
Schroeder got back into rugby by joining a rugby club in Columbus, Ohio, where he was living and working just after graduating from Trine. He caught the attention of U.S. national assistant coach while training at a camp and joined the U.S. developmental system since 2017. He made his international debut later in 2017.
Schroeder was told he made the Olympic rugby sevens team on June 27. The team was announced to the public on June 2.
Schroeder's presence in the Olympics brought pride to Trine. A little over three months after he played for Team USA in Tokyo, Trine announced that men's rugby as its 37th intercollegiate sport and it will begin play in the fall of 2022. The Thunder's first rugby head coach is David Lyme, who played rugby for 33 years in Australia and has a lot of success coaching at the high school and college levels in the U.S.
• Westview boys tennis returns to IHSAA State Finals
The Warriors have become the premier tennis program in northeast Indiana, and they kept that status after earning their second trip to the state quarterfinals in the last three seasons.
They had two holdovers from their first trip in 2019, the Hostetler brothers, Isaiah and Elijah, and the duo helped lead their team to another successful season.
The other Warriors who contributed to the run to state were seniors Brennan Beachy, Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz and juniors Jethro Hostetler and Kylen Bender.
Westview finished the season with a 23-2 record and ranked No. 16 in the state. Their only losses were to Homestead and 12th-ranked Jasper, who beat them 5-0 in the state quarters.
On the way to the state quarterfinals, Westview outlasted East Noble 3-2 to win their seventh straight sectional title, bested Northridge 3-2 and Goshen 4-1 to win their third regional in a row and defeated Mississinewa 4-1 to win the semi-state.
• Trine's men's basketball's perfect regular season and 1-2 opportunity
After starting the season late in 2020 with mixed results trying to get in games due to COVID issues, coach Brooks Miller's Thunder emerged as the best team in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association after a miraculous start to 2021.
In Lisle, Illinois, on Jan. 14, Trine came back from a seven-point deficit in with 34 seconds left in overtime to defeat Benedictine 73-72.
Freshman center Emmanuel Megnanglo from Benin hit a jumper to bring the Thunder within two, then Nick Bowman made a steal and hit the game-winning three-point shot with around three seconds left.
Bowman emerged into one of the top players in the country in the NCAA Division III and the Thunder fended off a couple challenges in winning all 14 games against MIAA rivals. Only five of the games counted toward conference play, and two were canceled due to COVID issues. After a 14-0 regular season, Trine won all three games in the conference tournament at home, including a come-from-behind 64-62 victory over Albion in the championship game at the MTI Center on March 6.
The Thunder came back from a 31-21 halftime deficit. Sophomore forward Brent Cox, an East Noble graduate, and had a three-point play off his offensive rebound to break a 59-59 tie with 16 seconds left. Then Bryce Williams made two free throws with four seconds left after a Briton turnover to secure the victory.
Then Miller went looking for one of the best teams in NCAA Division III to play. It was like a college football bowl game, a reward for a fine season, but also seeing where it stood against one of the best teams in the country. The NCAA canceled winter Division III tournaments due to COVID concerns.
The Thunder connected with the No. 1 team in the country according to D3hoops.com in Randolph-Macon. Trine was No. 2 in that poll, but did not have enough in that matchup, losing to the Yellow Jackets on their home floor in Ashland, Virginia, 69-55 on March 14. The Thunder finished the season 17-1.
Bowman was picked a First Team All-American and Great Lakes Regional Player of the Year by D3hoops.com, and was named MIAA Most Valuable Player. Miller was picked NCAA Division III Coach of the Year by HoopDirt.com. Cox made All-MIAA First Team, too.
• Super sendoff for retiring East Noble girls track coach Bell
Andy Bell ended a 38-year coaching career this past spring, including the last 15 years as the head girls track and field coach at East Noble High School.
That final season for Bell included reuniting with a longtime teaching and coaching colleague early in the season when his Knights traveled to Angola on for a dual meet on April 8. The Hornets' new girls track coach was Mark Cockroft, who Bell has known since the summer of 1984.
Bell led the Knights to their third straight sectional championship on May 18 behind Angola Middle School. The EN girls won five sectional titles during Bell's career.
Bell had five of his girls compete in the IHSAA State Finals on June 5 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis to end his coaching career. Kylie Garton placed 17th in the pole vault with a school record height of 11 feet. Emma Forker was 11th in the long jump at 17 feet, 9.5 inches. The Knights' 4-by-100 relay team of Anna Becker, Aaliegha Hudson, Hope Fleck and Forker finished 25th in 50.39 seconds.
• Trine soccer teams earn first NCAA Division III Tournament berths
Coaches David Jacobs for the men and Gary Boughton for the women came in to turn programs around. After showing progress in the 2020-21 season, they both enjoyed falls that they hope will be launching points for bigger and better things to come.
The Thunder men played in two MIAA Tournament championship matches in 2021. The first tournament run had some drama as they were playing conference seasons in the spring like most other Trine fall sports programs.
The Thunder kickers had a come-from-behind 2-1 home win over Albion in double overtime in late April, then scored first at Hope but lost 2-1 in overtime in the championship match in Holland, Mich. Brian Morris scored in the final minute of regulation to tie it against the Britons, then Tyler Murphy scored 27 seconds left in the second overtime to win it.
In the fall, Trine had a tough midseason stretch, including two experiences of a lifetime at prestigious NCAA Division I schools even though it was blown out by Notre Dame 13-0 on Sept. 28 and by Indiana 9-0 on Oct. 9. There were a couple tough MIAA matches around that time, losing at home to nationally-ranked Calvin 2-0 on Oct. 5, tying Hope at 1 at home on Oct. 13 and ending the stretch with a 5-1 loss at Kalamazoo on Oct. 16 where Jacobs said the team did not really show up and got a wake-up call.
Then the Thunder won six straight matches, and the final three were in the MIAA Tournament. That included upsets at Calvin in the semifinals (1-0 in overtime Nov. 3) and at Kalamazoo in the final (2-0 on Nov. 6). Murphy scored and goalkeeper Troy Saylor made big saves in each match with the Knights and the Hornets.
Trine lost its first NCAA Tournament match at Otterbein (Ohio) 5-1 on Nov. 13 and finished the season at 12-8-1.
Murphy was a second team all-region selection by the United Soccer Coaches Association after collecting 17 goals and four assists. Senior Beau Hill from Texas was part of Jacobs' first group of recruits and took advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 to anchor a strong Trine defense.
The Thunder women were lifted by youth this past season and the season before. After a lot of success against non-conference opposition in the fall of 2020, they struggled in the spring of 2021 with a 1-5 record against MIAA rivals. Boughton thought the team burned out playing soccer throughout an entire school year.
This past fall, freshman Teresa Ashbrook of DeWitt, Michigan, led Trine to a strong start. She had 11 goals in the first seven matches where the Thunder when 6-0-1.
The Thunder kept going while Ashbrook was out for five matches and even into the start of MIAA play. They started 11-0-1 after their 3-0 win at Olivet on Oct. 2.
Trine held its own in a strong MIAA, beating who it should beat while playing a couple top teams tough. Then it grinded out a couple tough victories in the MIAA Tournament. Olivia Butterworth scored with 1 minute, 48 seconds left, to give the Thunder a 1-0 home win over Adrian in round one on Oct. 30.
Despite getting outshot 37-4 over 110 minutes of soccer Nov. 2, Trine went into a shootout at Calvin scoreless in a semifinal match and beat a traditional Division III power in penalty kicks 3-2. Ashbrook, Lia Franzone and Hannah Murray scored for the Thunder in the shootout.
The Thunder lost at Hope 3-1 in the championship match Nov. 6, but still earned an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.
They were severely outshot again by Carnegie Mellon, Pennsylvania, in a first-round match in Westminster, Maryland, but they still forced overtime against the 15th-ranked Tartans. Carnegie Mellon scored with a little over six minutes left in the second overtime to beat Trine 2-1.
The Thunder finished their best season in program history 15-5-2.
Ashbrook scored in the NCAA Tournament match and ended up with 18 goals and three assists on the season. She made the All-Region VIII first team by the USCA, and freshman defender Ellie Price of Terre Haute made the all-region third team, helping Trine set a program record with 12 shutouts this past season. Freshman goalkeeper Sophie Aschemeier also played big down the final stretch.
The honorable mentions for top sports stories in 2021 were two of the state's best signing with Big Ten programs with Central Noble's Connor Essegian choosing to play basketball at Wisconsin and West Noble's Julio Macias opting to kick in football for Purdue, underclassmen largely leading East Noble's girls cross country team to the IHSAA State Finals this past fall, Knight junior Aidan Sprague wrestling to a sixth-place finish at state at 120 pounds in February, the Lakeland girls ending a 25-year drought, Laker slugger Keirstin Roose shining after missing her junior season, Fremont winning its first sectional in boys tennis in late September, and two flocks of Eagles catching fire in the second halves of their boys basketball seasons on their way to winning sectional titles.
Churubusco slowed the pace to defeat Essegian and the Cougars 45-40 in a Class 2A Westview Sectional semifinal game on March 5, and gave Blackhawk Christian a battle in a regional semifinal at North Judson until big man Landen Jordan fouled out in the first minute in the fourth quarter. The Braves went on to win that game 68-55 and went on to win the 2A state title. Blackhawk's best player, Caleb Furst, went on to be named Indiana's Mr. Basketball and is currently helping Purdue be one of the best team's in the country.
Churubusco won 11 out of 12 games before that regional semifinal loss. Fremont won nine out of 10 games in winning the Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional, then caught fire in making a furious comeback before falling short in a 66-62 loss to third-ranked Kouts in a Triton Regional semifinal on March 13.
The Lakeland girls basketball team had a special group of seniors that graduated in 2021. Seniors Bailey Hartsough, Madison Keil, Kendall Moore, Sadie Edsall and Hailey Alleshouse had one of the best four-year runs at Lakeland. The Lakers won a total of 61 games over the last four seasons, won their first sectional championship since 1996 and earned their first victory in a regional setting. They ran into a super-talented team in South Bend Washington in the regional championship but gave them everything they could handle.
Roose, who is currently at Coastal Carolina, battled her way back from injury during her junior year and made up for not having a 2020 season. Roose was one of the most dangerous hitters in the area and the state and ended up being an Indiana All-Star. She finished with a batting average of .672 and slugging percentage of 1.750. Both were tops in the state. Her .727 on-base percentage was good enough for third in the state. Roose hit 18 home runs during the 2021 season, which tied for fourth in the state and brought her career total to 31 homers.
