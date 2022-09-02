ANGOLA — Most football coaches are happy to get the first regular season game in the books.
And if it goes into the books as a win, so much the better.
Trine University is off and running at 1-0 in 2022 after it turned in a dominating performance in front of a big home crowd at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium, shutting out Anderson University 38-0.
The Thunder made it look easy, but also have some things to work on before their Week 2 game at Rose-Hulman on Sept. 10.
“I thought that first half was as well as we can play,” Trine head coach Troy Abbs said.
The Thunder sprinted out to a 24-0 halftime advantage and were able to substitute almost at will in the second half.
The Thunder turned the ball over three times in the first half on two interceptions and a muffed punt, or else the score could have been worse. However, the Ravens did very little with those mistakes.
Senior quarterbacks Alex Price and Brett Kaylor split time in the first half, and both contributed to the Thunder offensive onslaught as they built a big lead.
After dueling picks to open the game, Trine got on the board first on a 12-yard touchdown run by Xaine Kirby with 9 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first. The first of five Anthony Hentz extra points made it 7-0.
The Thunder added 17 more points in the second stanza, including TD passes from Kaylor to Connor Arthur for 20 and 13 yards. Trine also added a Hentz 25-yard field goal just before halftime.
The Thunder’s second-half scoring came on 2 and 1 yards from sophomore quarterback Cole Alexander.
On the night, the Thunder amassed 416 yards in total offense, 231 through the air and 185 on the ground.
Kirby led the Thunder rushers with 10 carries for 62 yards. Price scrambled for 54 yards on five carries.
Kaylor, meanwhile, was 12-of-22 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
On the night, five Thunder quarterbacks saw action: Price, Kaylor, Alexander, junior Nicholas Christiano and sophomore Jimmy Gillette, who mopped up in the fourth quarter.
“They’ve all got different skill sets, and they’re all really able to use their talents in an effective way,” Abbs said.
Kaylor said he knew from the game plan that he’d be seeing plenty of action.
“I was expecting to come in sometime in the first half,” Kaylor said. “When my number was called, I was ready.”
Defensively, the Thunder limited the Ravens to 57 yards of total offense on 56 plays — just over an anemic 1 yard per play. That included minus-6 rushing yards, a new school record.
The opportunistic Trine defense forced four takeaways — three interceptions and a fumble.
Keysean Amison had two of the picks, both of which set up first-half scores.
“The offense had some turnovers and the defense had to go right back on the field. But we got the ball back and created more opportunities for our offense,” Amison said.
The Thunder will take on Rose-Hulman in Terre Haute for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 10.
Thunder Bolts
Trine will have the weekend off after film study and light conditioning on Friday. Abbs said the team will practice Sunday night as it starts to get ready for Rose-Hulman... The penalty battle was especially one-sided, with Trine whistled just once for 10 yards. Anderson had 10 penalties for 70 yards, many for unsportsmanlike conduct, unnecessary roughness or other such infractions … Ravens punter Mateo Jesch was one of the busiest guys on the field, with 10 kicks for a 29.9-yard average. … Eight different Trine defenders combined on seven sacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.