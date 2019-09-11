Girls Golf Barons defeat Columbia City in NE8 match
COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb’s girls golf team was a 182-192 winner over Columbia City in a Northeast 8 match at Eagle Glen Monday.
The Eagles were previously unbeaten in conference play.
Ally Stuckey shot a 40, Kayla Fleming a 43 and Lillie Cone a 45 to lead the Barons (10-1 overall, 6-1 NE). Tabby Butler-Ramer shot a 54 and Addi Ruby had a 70.
Boys Soccer Hornets defeat Garrett
GARRETT — Angola topped Garrett 3-1 in Northeast Corner Conference play Tuesday.
The teams were tied 1-1 at the half.
Zak Klopfenstein scored off an assist from Kenan Kennedy for Garrett (3-5-1). Keeper Kaleb Samons made four saves.
Barons, Blackhawk tie
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb and Blackhawk Christian battled to a 3-3 tie Monday.
Carric Joachim had two goals and Owen Cooper one for DeKalb (2-3-2). Tanner Collins and Jace Benson had assists.
Lakewood Park defeats Lakeland Lakers, 6-1
LAGRANGE — Lakewood Park Christian was a 6-1 winner at Lakeland Monday.
The Panthers led 6-0 by halftime.
Zach Collins had four goals for the Panthers, with Gabe Hallam assisting on two of them. Jacob Hallam had a goal and an assist and Caleb Ramer also scored for Lakewood Park.
Jacob Hallam and Grant Trammell also had assists.
Luke Carnahan made three saves in the first half for Lakewood Park and Malachi Rowlison had three in the second half.
Boys Tennis Barons blank Norwell
WATERLOO — DeKalb shut out Northeast 8 foe Norwell 5-0 Tuesday.
Landon Holwerda won 6-2, 6-4 over Jack Gerber at No. 1 singles for the Barons. Carman Rieke used the same scores to defeat Jason Johnloz at No. 2 singles, while Gavin Swift won 6-3, 6-4 over Kaden Bussel at No. 3.
DeKalb’s No. 1 doubles team of Evan Ostrowski and Trey Novak won a second-set tiebreaker and prevailed 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) over Tanner Johnson and Logan House. Alex Holwerda and Kenlee Kruse won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles over Isaac White and Jake Holliday.
Norwell took the JV match 5-3. Jack McComb, Elijah Ehmke and Grant Fetter won singles matches for the Barons.
Carroll defeated DeKalb 5-0 Monday.
Luke Stoffel defeated Landon Holwerda 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Griffin Martin bested Rieke 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, and Josh Jackson won 6-0, 6-4 over Swift at No. 3.
Carroll’s No. 1 doubles team of Kyle Hoerr and Ethan Koeneman won 6-0, 6-1 over Ostrowski and Novak. Max Carmody and Jon Hess took the No. 2 doubles match, 6-3, 7-5 over Alex Holwerda and Kruse.
Carroll also won the JV match 7-1. Ehmke won a singles match for DeKalb.
Football
Eastside JVs prevail
LIGONIER — Eastside defeated West Noble 16-12 in a junior varsity game Monday.
