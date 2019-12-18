DCBL
Grades 1-2
Feller & Clark Funeral Home 16, ProActive Spine & Joint 14
Feller & Clark — Zach Anderson 8, Andrew Jennings 8.
ProActive — Maddux Schache 8, Landry Schache 4, Owen Dollier 2.
Auburn Dental Associates 24, Feller & Clark Funeral Home 10
Auburn Dental — Quinn Schmidt 20, Keller Haiflich 4.
Feller & Clark — Zach Anderson 6, Hugh Hamilton 2, Gary Miller 2.
Holbrook Lawnscape 28, SDI 2
Holbrook — Henry Carper 14, Oliver Holbrook 10, Lucas Sarll 4. SDI — Gerik Scott 2.
Grade 3
Golden Rule Properties 24, Metal Technologies 11
Golden Rule — Owen Seigel 14, Henry Post 6, Brooks Crabtree 2, Mason Riccius 2.
Metal Technologies — Max Shaffer 6, Gus Carey 5.
DeKalb Chiropractic Center 31, Dr. Hayes Orthodontics 22
DeKalb Chiropractic Center — Luke Koons 22, Eli Miller 9. Dr. Hayes — Gage Culbertson 18, Cooper Cleverly 2, Trenten Krebs 2.
Grades 4-5
Jimelle Flooring 16, Oak Partners 8
Jimelle Flooring — Elec Kimball 6, Hayden LaRowe 6, Jacob Lyons 2, Johnathan Lyons 2. Oak Partners — Lucas Shaffer 4, Gregory Hewitt 2, Colston Kern 2.
Big Red Sports 34, Scheumann Dental Associates 14
Big Red — Ayden O’Neal 12, Braxton McCormick 8, Gage Pyck 8, Brayden Felke 4, Micah Yoder 2.
Scheumann Dental — Maddux Brockhouse 6, Tanner Pomeroy 4, Elijah Warstler 4.
Big Red Sports 34, SDI 24
Big Red — Ayden O’Neal 16, Gage Pyck 14, Braxton McCormick 4.
SDI — Henry Sullivan 8, Bryson Scott 6, Archer Behnke 4, Kohn Smith 4, Michael Carey 2.
