KENDALLVILLE — After battling through cold, windy conditions, Northeast 8 Conference golfers waited to find out the winner of their tournament at Cobblestone Saturday.
Then they waited some more.
The individual conference champion wasn’t crowned until the fifth hole of a playoff between seniors Andrew Hedrick of Colulmbia City and Winston Brown of Bellmont, who both finished with 1-under-par 71s.
The two matched each other for four playoff holes with two pars, a birdie, and then another par.
The fifth playoff hole was coincidentally No. 5, a short par 4. Brown overshot the green on his second stroke, sending his ball into trees and heavy brush.
The ball couldn’t be located, so Brown took a penalty and then tried a desperation chip for par that missed. Hedrick was on in two, and then two-putted to take the title.
“I didn’t know if we’d ever finish it,” Hedrick said. “I’m glad eventually I made a good score and came out on top.
“It was a lot of nerves, especially on the first hole. I kind of settled in after that. I was hitting a lot of good shots, but to execute the five holes was really good.”
Leo breezed to the team title with all five of its golfers in the top 13 to post a score of 305 to 322 for runner-up Columbia City and 326 for Bellmont.
Host East Noble was next with 329 and DeKalb took sixth with a season-best 18-hole score of 343.
The Knights were led by Caden Anderson, who overcame a rough start to the back nine to finish at 76, good for seventh place and second-team All-NE8 honors. The top five finishers earned first-team honors, the next five made the second team and places 11-15 received honorable mention.
Ryan Norden squeezed onto the honorable mention list for the Knights with an 82 for 15th place.
“Mixed results,” Knights coach Jason Buchs said. “We’re not happy with what we shot but it was cool, windy conditions. We felt we should have been in those top three teams and we fell a little short of that.
“Caden had a good individual effort today. Some of the other kids shot around their average. Two weeks to sectional and we have things we need to clean up, and we’re going to work on those the next couple of weeks.”
DeKalb also had two golfers cart home ribbons. Carter Valencic had a 38 on the front and finished with a 79 in 10th place to make second-team All-NE8, while Grant Stuckey also shot well on the front with a 39 and finished at 81 for 14th place and honorable mention.
“It was a very good round by Carter today, shooting a 79 in windy, cooler conditions, as well as Grant Stuckey hanging in there and shooting 81,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “Very proud of those two individuals.”
The team’s best 18-hole effort of the year was encouraging to Fislar. “We’re going in the right direction,” he said.
Columbia City coach Andrew Thompson was happy to see his team be the best of the rest. Along with Hedrick on the first team, Kam Hoag shot a 78 for second-team honors and Rhet Wilson had an 81 to earn honorable mention.
“We had a little bit of an up-and-down day overall,” Thompson said. “We did enough to finish second. Leo is a heck of a golf team. To have the individual champion that’s really neat.
“What a playoff that was. It was kind of a classic, five holes. It was good two seniors get to play for that.”
All-NE8 Boys Golf
Team Scores: 1. Leo 305, 2. Columbia City 322, 3. Bellmont 326, 4. East Noble 329, 5. Huntington North 336, 6. DeKalb 343, 7. Norwell 353, 8. New Haven 468.
First-Team All-NE8 (x-won playoff): x-1. Andrew Hedrick (CC) 71, 2. Winston Brown 36-35 77, 3. Justin Hicks (Leo) 70, 4. Wes Opliger (Leo) 74, 5. Javin Gray (HN) 74.
Second-Team All-NE8: 6. Owen Minnick (Bel) 71, 7. Caden Anderson (EN) 76, 8. Andrew Hoag (CC) 78, 9. Caden Matthias (Leo) 79. 10. Carter Valencic (DK) 79.
Honorable Mention All-NE8: 11. Rhet Wilson (CC) 80, 12. Patrick Judd (Leo) 80, 13. Brooks Opliger (Leo) 80, 14. Grant Stuckey (DK) 81, 15. Ryan Norden (EN) 82.
Team-By-Team Scoring
Leo 305 — Justin Hicks 36-36 72, Wes Opliger 38-36 74, Patrick Judd 41-39 80, Caden Matthias 40-39 79, Brooks Opliger 43-37 80.
Columbia City 322 — Kam Hoag 42-36 78, Andrew Hedrick 38-33 71, Rhet Wilson 42-38 80, Sam Bechtold 47-47 94, Jake Reiff 48-45 93.
Bellmont 326 — Winston Brown 36-35 71, Owen Minnick 39-36 75, Bryce Rickord 45-46 91, Gage Bressler 44-45 89, Jimmy Haines 46-52 98.
East Noble 329 — Caden Anderson 38-38 76, Ronan Fisher 43-40 83, Ryan Norden 42-40 82, Joey Sorrell 48-40 88, Nate Bowker 50-38 88.
Huntington North 336 — Javin Gray 38-36 74, Cole Collins 45-42 87, Austin Williams 43-45 88, Kamden Lahr 41-48 89, Griffin Husband 43-44 87.
DeKalb 343 — Grant Stuckey 39-42 81, Grant Fetter 51-50 101, Carter Valencic 38-41 79, Alex Zimmerman 45-46 91, Logan Hartsough 44-48 92.
Norwell 353 — Ethan Ottinger 43-45 88, Derek Smith 45-44 89, Cooper Sloan 43-49 92, Chase Hulvey 52-47 99, Ashton Federspiel 44-40 84.
New Haven 468 — Patryk Johnson 58-56 114, Karrington Cooper 59-51 110, Talon Turner 55-60 115, Will Graves 69-65 134, Gavin Stier 70-59 129.
