BUTLER — Friday’s rematch between cross-county rivals Eastside and Garrett featured a vastly first half than the last time the two teams met.
In that game, a Jan. 16 Northeast Corner Conference tournament consolation game at Butler, the Blazers led just 9-6 at halftime.
Friday, Eastside had that many points in the first 3 minutes, 8 seconds of play on the way to a 71-40 win over the Railroaders.
Three Blazers reached double figures, led by Gabe Trevino’s 22 points. Logan Fry had 17 points and Hugh Henderson added 12.
Garrett’s Jayden Broadnax led all scorers with 28 points.
“The first game, we attacked one angle — paint touch, kick-out, shot,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said.
“This time, we wanted to pass the ball more and have multiple attacks at the rim and in the paint. We passed it more and we attacked the paint more, and that takes more time, but we scored more points.
“The first game, we took a lot of average shots and we really didn’t collapse the defense or make them work.”
Broadnax didn’t register his first point until his three from the left corner with 1:59 left in the first half. He added a conventional three-point play before the half ended with the Blazers on top 32-11.
Garrett’s Jaxson Gould scored inside with 6:25 left in the first for the game’s first points. It was all Eastside after that as the Railroaders turned the ball over five times and missed its next eight shots.
Trevino scored three times in transition and Henderson added a three from the right wing. Later, Fry and Wade Miller had rebound scores for the hosts for a 16-2 lead.
The Railroaders went nearly eight minutes without a point until Gould’s free throw 30 seconds into the second quarter.
The Blazers ran off the next nine points to push their lead to 25-3. Garrett wouldn’t score again until Trevor Armstrong’s bucket midway through the quarter.
The hosts maintained a comfortable lead throughout the remainder of the contest.
“These last two or three weeks, we’ve really talked a lot about play defense, hustle and rebound,” Abbott said. “Those are our non-negotiables. Unfortunately, it took us 15-16 games to figure that out to play to our ability.”
The Blazers improved to 7-11 overall and 3-6 in NECC play. Garrett is 2-15 in all games and 1-7 in conference play.
Friday’s game was a Coaches versus Cancer event.
Players on both teams wore pink socks and coaches for both teams wore gym shoes.
Garrett hosts Fairfield Monday in a makeup of a game postponed earlier this season. The Railroaders visit Churubusco Tuesday. Eastside travels to Woodlan Tuesday.
Eastside 34, Garrett JV 21
Garrett’s reserve team led Eastside 12-4 after the first quarter, but was held to just four points in the next quarters.
Eastside got 12 points from Santino Brewer and nine points from Zach Northrup.. Garrett was led by Derek Overbay’s seven points. Tyler Gater added five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.