FORT WAYNE — Ten area high school baseball teams will be playing games at Parkview Field during the month of April.
DeKalb and Eastside will begin the high school action at the home of now the high-Class A affiliate of the San Diego Padres on April 7 at 4:30 p.m. That will be the first of two games that day, with Mississinewa taking on Wabash in the nightcap.
A LaGrange County rivalry matchup will take place in downtown Fort Wayne to cap off a prep doubleheader on April 13 as Lakeland will take on Prairie Heights at 7 p.m.
Another Northeast Corner Conference matchup is set for April 17 at 1 p.m. when West Noble takes on Garrett.
East Noble will take on area power Carroll at 7 p.m. on April 22 to cap off another prep doubleheader.
A couple NECC teams will play non-conference games at Parkview Field on April 24 Churubusco will play Manchester at 10:30 a.m., followed by Angola taking on Whitko at 1 p.m.
Lakewood Park Christian will play Blackhawk Christian at 4:30 p.m. on April 27.
A few college games will be played at Parkview Field next month, and several area graduates will be part of that.
Purdue Fort Wayne will play a three-game series with Horizon League rival Northern Kentucky April 2 and 3. A doubleheader will start at 4 p.m. on April 2, and a single game will start at 1 p.m. on April 3. The Mastodons’ pitching staff includes redshirt junior Owen Willard, an Eastside High School graduate and the son of Blazer baseball coach and athletic director Aaron Willard.
Saint Francis will play two games against Crossroads League rival Marian, starting at 4 p.m. on April 9. The Cougars include Lakeland graduates Hunter Frost and Drew Grossman, DeKalb graduate Alec Brunson and former Eastside standout Chase Franz. Angola freshman Chase Soulliere is on the Marian roster.
Indiana Tech will play Grace in a twin bill on April 14, starting at 4 p.m. The Warriors include Churubusco’s Jacob Howe and former DeKalb Baron Tyler Stahl. The Lancers include pitchers and Westview graduates Houston Haney and Hunter Schumacher.
Tickets for all these games will cost $6 apiece. They will go on sale online at ParkviewField.com beginning next Wednesday. The Parkview Field ticket office will also be open for ticket purchases beginning one hour prior to each day’s first pitch. All transactions must be completed by debit or credit card.
The TinCaps plan to utilize a special seating chart to account for physical distancing between pods of fans.
Ballpark concessions will be available. No outside food or drink will be permitted.
The TinCaps will begin their 120-game season on May 4 at Parkview Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps, a Detroit Tigers affiliate. TinCaps tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.