ANGOLA — Things did not go Trine’s way on the gridiron this season like it had the past couple of seasons. But it finished the season on a positive with a 29-3 victory over Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
“We had quite a few bad breaks,” Thunder coach Troy Abbs said. “But I’m proud of the guys for the way they’ve competed. That’s what Thunder football is all about.
“We played hard, and played smarter than we have been,” he added. “We did a good job creating opportunities to win.”
Trine finished at .500 overall at 5-5, and was 2-5 in the MIAA. Kalamazoo was 2-8, 1-6, and was competitive for most of the season despite its record.
The Thunder were in transition after graduating many solid players, including All-Americans Lamar Carswell, Marcus Winters and Jeffrey Barnett. New guys entered, including many younger guys, and play was not as consistent.
Trine had some back-breaking plays go the other way and proved to be the different between wins and losses. On Saturday, the Thunder overcame a negative to gain cushion.
The Hornets got a piece of a Nicholas Funk punt and took over at their own 37-yard line with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in the second quarter and only trailing 10-3.
Trine never allowed Kalamazoo to generate momentum. Senior Mason McFarland sacked quarterback Cam Crothers on the Hornets’ first offensive play after the blocked punt, then senior Carl Sandford III intercepted Carothers and took it back 35 yards for a touchdown. Senior Lucas Garza kicked the extra point to put Trine up 17-3 with 33 seconds left before halftime.
The Thunder caught a break late in the third quarter when the Hornets snapped the ball over the head of punter Noah Piercy. Piercy picked up the loose ball around the goal line and attempted to punt it. It was blocked and downed at the Hornets’ 1-yard line. Trine capitalized as Dylan Dowling scored on his third straight running attempt. It was a 23-3 game with 1:54 left.
Dowling made a big splash in Trine’s season-opening win at Manchester on Sept. 5 with 92 yards and three touchdowns. The junior ended well Saturday with 15 carries for 75 yards and two TDs, and that all came in the second half.
Dowling ended the season leading Trine in rushing with 619 yards at a little over five yards per carry and 11 touchdowns.
Senior receiver Seth Boggs lined up in the backfield late in the season and led the Thunder rushing attack Saturday with 80 yards on 12 carries. He scored from a yard out early in the first quarter.
True freshman quarterback Alex Price from nearby Reading, Michigan, ran for 74 yards and completed 8-of-14 passes for 91 yards. He threw three passes to former DeKalb Baron Colin Goebel for 58 yards on Trine’s opening drive of the game to set up the Boggs touchdown.
28 seniors ended their careers with the Trine football program. Among them were Sandford and Jarred Billcheck, who each had five tackles to lead the defense. That senior group won 32 games and reached the NCAA Division III playoffs twice with two undefeated regular seasons.
“That senior group is a special group,” Abbs said.
That also includes team manager Brooke Wilber, an East Noble High School graduate.
“We run 130 offensive plays and 130 defensive plays in practice and Brooke made sure those who were filming it were where they needed to be and got that film into the computer.”
Abbs said the younger players grew up, but that took longer than he hoped. But Trine was second in the MIAA in pass defense at 156.6 passing yards allowed per game playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores in the secondary. Winless Finlandia was first at 99.3 yards per game. But opponents stopped passing earlier in lopsided wins against the Lions.
Abbs commended freshman linebacker Kyle Naif’s play this season. He played a lot in place of senior defensive leader Simeon Washington, who was hampered by injuries for much of the season.
Abbs said attention to detail will be a point of emphasis to returning players in the offseason.
“Pay attention and be on time for everything,” he said. “We have to work at a higher level.
