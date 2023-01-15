GARRETT — Garrett's wrestlers hoisted a trophy Saturday.
They hope it will be practice for the weeks to come.
The Railroaders captured their own invitational by a comfortable margin with nine top-four finishers and two champions.
Garrett amassed 222 points, leaving a logjam of teams behind. Constantine, Michigan, was second with 165 to 164 for Norwell, 163 for East Noble and 158 for Angola.
The Big Train added to its lead in the day's final round. Garrett had a 44-point bulge when the semifinals of the 15-team event were completed.
"Not everything was perfect but it's never going to be perfect," Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. "We'll keep trying to get better where we've got to get better, but we won some big matches today.
"The kids stepped up and did some really great things. There wasn't any quit in our kids. Effort and attitude and being good teammates have looked better the last two outings we've had. I think we're heading in a good direction."
The Railroaders hope to have three-time state qualifier Hayden Brady returning soon, if not for the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament next week, then for the sectional at Carroll in two weeks.
"He's feeling good, it's just a matter of being cautious," Kraus said.
Garrett's two champions were Xavier Nusbaum at 132 pounds and Chase Leech at 160.
Nusbaum scored a 12-6 decision over Leo's Dylan Heath in the final. Leech made quick work of Manchester's Jordan Ayres with a pin at 1:20.
Freshman Carter Fielden was Garrett's other finalist at 120, but dropped a 4-2 decision to Isaiah McCue, the lone champion and lone finalist for Angola.
Blake Byerley won East Noble's lone championship with a pin of Norwell's Jason Prough at 1:40 at 113 pounds. Dallas Plattner was the other finalist for the Knights, but he dropped a 12-8 decision to Elijah Knepper of DeKalb at 152.
Knepper's title completed back-to-back blue ribbons for the Barons, with Braxton Miller decisioning Brady Schiffli of Lakeland 6-3 at 145.
The Lakers put three wrestlers in the finals and took one championship with Keegan Schlabach's 5-1 decision at 126 over Zak Pica of Fremont, who was the top finisher for the Eagles.
Lakeland 170-pounder Ben Martin dropped a major decision to Manchester's Zach France in the final.
Garrett got third-place finishes from Hayden Williams at 138, Lane Gibson at 170 and Jack O'Connor at 195. Kameron Baker at 106, Nate Wells at 152 and Graydon Clingan at 182 all took fourth.
Kealan Fuller (106), Connor Leins (182) and Zack Leighty (285) all took third for East Noble. Rylee Biddle (138) finished fourth for the Knights.
Mason Chase (120) took third for DeKalb. Dallas Davidson (132) and Carter Shull (220) were third for Angola, while Ty Maggart (126), Blake Denman (145), Josh Kunkle (160) and Edy Romero (285) were all fourth for the Hornets.
Zac Brown was fourth for Lakeland at 113.
Garrett Invitational
Championship Matches
106 — Osborne (Manchester) dec. Douglas (Leo) 9-7 OT. 113 — Byerley (East Noble) pin Prough (Leo) 1:40. 120 — McCue (Angola) dec. Fielden (Garrett) 4-2. 126 — Schlabach (Lakeland) dec. Pica (Fremont) 5-1. 132 — Xavier Nusbaum (Garrett) dec. Dylan Heath (Leo) 12-6. 138 — Meyer (South Adams) pin Stewart (Hammond Central) 2:26. 145 — Miller (DeKalb) dec. Brady Schiffli (Lakeland) 6-3. 152 — Knepper (DeKalb) dec. Plattner (East Noble) 12-8. 160 — Leech (Garrett) pin Ayres (Manchester 1:20. 170 — France (Manchester) maj. dec. Martin (Lakeland) 14-1. 182 — Summersett (South Adams) pin Araya (Hammond Central) :52. 195 — Demas (Constantine) pin Coolman (Leo) 5:47. 220 — Hinton (Northrop) dec. VandenBerg (Constantine) 8-1. 285 — Kahn (Norwell) pin Reid (Constantine) 1:51.
Third-Place Matches
106 — Fuller (East Noble) maj. dec. K. Baker (Garrett) 13-5. 113 — Sprunger (South Adams) dec. Brown (Lakleand) 2-0. 120 — Chase (DeKalb) pin Like (Constantine) 3:51. 126 — Geibe (Constantine) dec. Maggart (Angola) 8-6. 132 — Davidson (Angola) pin Dreiband (Norwell) 4:56. 138 — Williams (Garrett) pin Biddle (East Noble) 1:34. 145 — Jones (Constantine) maj. dec. Denman (Angola) 14-4. 152 — Bollenbacher (South Adams) dec. Wells (Garrett) 7-1. 160 — Loshe (South Adams) dec. Kunkle (Angola) 7-0. 170 — Gibson (Garrett) pin Carter (Hammond Central) 1:56. 182 — Leins (East Noble) maj. dec. Clingan (Garrett) 14-0. 195 — O'Connor (Garrett) maj. dec. Duffy (Manchester). 220 — Shull (Angola) pin Michael (Norwell) 1:29. 285 — Leighty (East Noble) pin Romero (Angola) 1:58.
