Prep Girls Tennis Warriors, Hornets topped in Northridge regional semifinals
MIDDLEBURY — Westview and Angola lost in semifinals duals at the Northridge Regional Tuesday. The Warriors lost to NorthWood 4-1, and the Hornets fell to Concord 3-2.
Angola’s wins came from Maya Harris at No. 2 singles and McKenna Powers at No. 3 singles. The Hornets ended their season at 11-5.
The lone Westview win came from Maddie Stults at No. 2 singles. The Warriors ended their season at 12-2.
The Minutemen and the Panthers will play in the regional final today at 5 p.m.
In the singles sectional tournament at Northridge, Lakewood Park’s Lauren Korte will be playing in the sectional championship match Thursday at 5 p.m.
The singles tournament started on Tuesday, where Prairie Heights’ Kylee Leland lost to Elkhart’s Adley Keim 6-1, 6-0. Keim will face Fairfield’s Addison Mast in the semifinal match today at 5 p.m. The Keim-Mast winner will face Korte on Thursday.
Prep Softball Central Noble tops Prairie Heights in 2A Eastside Sectional
BUTLER — Central Noble scored four runs in the top of the first inning Monday against Prairie Heights in a first-round game of the Class 2A Eastside Sectional. But the Cougars had to hold off the Panthers late to win 6-4.
Prairie Heights finished its season at 12-12.
Freshman Grace Swank pitched a complete game victory for Central Noble, but also had a hit and two runs batted in. She allowed three earned runs, seven hits, walked two and struck out eight.
Avery Deter had three hits, two stolen bases and a run scored for the Cougars.
Prairie Heights kept the pressure on until the end. CN got a game-ending double play as center fielder Kierra Bolen caught a Panther fly ball, then threw out a Panther at the plate.
Emily McCrea singled, doubled and drove in a run for Heights, and also pitched two scoreless innings of relief. Savana Phares had two hits and a stolen base. Olivia Boots hit a double. Trinity Pratt started and took the loss in the circle, allowing two earned runs and striking out three in five innings.
On Saturday in Brushy Prairie, the Panthers swept Bishop Luers 4-3 and 10-0.
Pratt pitched four-hit shutout in five innings with seven strikeouts in the nightcap, and also homered and drove in three runs. She doubled and had two RBIs in game one.
In game two, Olivia Boots homered and drove in two runs for PH, and Phares had three hits and a stolen base.
In game one, Sarah Park drove in the winning run for the Panthers with a single in the bottom of the seventh inning. McCrea threw a complete game three-hitter and had two hits and a stolen base. She allowed two earned runs and went over 100 strikeouts for the season with an 11-strikeout game.
Knights erupt late to win sectional opener vs. Chargers
NAPPANEE — East Noble was in a battle with West Noble in a first-round game of the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional Monday. But the Knights erupted late to beat the Chargers 12-2 in six innings.
The Chargers led 2-1 midway into the fifth inning. East Noble scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, then ended the contest with nine in the sixth.
Ellie Rouch was 3-for-4 for the Knights. She homered, doubled, was hit by a pitch, scored two runs and drove in three runs. Laney Schlichtenmyer was 3-for-3 with walk, a run and two RBIs. Bailea Bortner was 2-for-3 with a walk, a sacrifice, two stolen bases, a run scored and an RBI.
Hadleigh Eling added two hits, two runs and two RBIs for East Noble. Sadie Helmkamp also doubled and drove in two runs. Cady Smith pitched a complete game win, allowing one earned run and six hits, walking one and striking out six.
Hailey Moser scored both Charger runs. She hit a solo home run and doubled. West Noble finished the season at 6-14.
The Knights (17-9) will play the host Panthers in a sectional semifinal game today at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcasted with video online at michianapromotions.com, starting with the pregame show at 7:15 p.m.
Prep Baseball Fremont wins two of last three
FREMONT — Fremont ended the regular season with a 3-1 senior day win over Woodlan Monday at Probst Park.
Matt Teegardin and Corbin Beeman combined on a four-hitter for the Eagles (12-11). Teegardin allowed two hits over five scoreless innings, walked one and hit a batter. Beeman pitched the final two innings to get the save.
Tyler Miller had three hits, including a double, and a run batted in for Fremont. Brody Foulk had two hits and a run scored, and Kaiden Barnes drove in two runs.
On Wednesday, the Eagles went 1-1 in the Chris Rood Memorial Tournament at Wabash. They lost to Wabash 4-0, then beat Northfield 7-6 in five innings.
Against the Norsemen, Fremont came back from a 6-2 deficit after four and a half innings to win, scoring two each in the fifth and sixth innings to tie.
Cayden Hufnagle was 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two stolen bases and three runs scored for the Eagles. Beeman singled, doubled and walked and drove in three runs.
In the Wabash game, Fremont was shut out on five hits by junior Jason Tait. He struck out five.
Jackson Foster walked twice for FHS.
CN wins regular season finale
ALBION — Central Noble ended the regular season with a 7-1 victory over Fort Wayne South Side on Monday.
The Cougars (14-10) broke a 1-1 tie with six runs in the second inning.
Carter Wilkinson was the winning pitcher for Central Noble. He allowed an earned run and one hit over five innings, walked two and struck out five. Jayden Stump finished the game with two scoreless innings and four strikeouts.
Jaxon Copas had three hits, including two doubles, for the Cougars. Brody Morgan and Lance Krider each drove in two runs. Tyler Shisler scored twice and tripled.
Heights loses 2 to Wildcats
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Whitko 9-5 and 14-12 in its final two regular season games Saturday.
Matt Roberts was 4-for-7 in the twin bill for the Panthers (6-18), had a walk, was hit by a pitch, had two doubles, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Hayden Culler had three hits, three stolen bases, two runs batted in and a run scored.
Caleb Freed singled, doubled, scored two runs and stole two bases for the Panthers in game one. Elijah Zolman had three hits, including a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs in game two.
Boys Prep Golf Barons fall to Carroll
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb lost to Carroll 155-170 on Monday at Autumn Ridge.
Medalist Joe Sellers shot even par 36 to lead the Chargers.
Grant Stuckey, Grant Fetter and Carter Valencic shot 42s for the Barons.
Carroll 155, DeKalb 170
Carroll: Joe Sellers 36, Donny Dimberio 38, Sam Campbell 39, Cam Meyers 42, Griffin Scheele 43, Sam Hupe 46.
DeKalb: Grant Stuckey 42, Grant Fetter 42, Carter Valencic 42, Logan Hartsough 44, Alex Zimmerman 48, Aidan Pislar 48.
