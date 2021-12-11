WATERLOO — Leo’s girls had DeKalb in trouble early Friday night.
The Lions came out with more jump in their step, and used their size and strength to control the boards and consistently found open shooters.
A run of 14 straight points in the first quarter put the Lions in command, and their margin stayed in that neighborhood the rest of the night in a 54-39 Northeast 8 Conference victory.
“They came out with energy. We didn’t come out with the right type of energy,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “Tuesday night (in a win over Concordia) we did, but tonight we didn’t. They kind of punched us in the face.
“They’re big and strong and they were hitting shots. We took a lot of shots, we got good shots, we’ve just got to be able to finish them a little better, especially if the other team is playing that well in the first quarter.”
Leah May had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Leo (4-9 overall, 1-1 NE8). Gabrielle Adams added 12 points. She and Katharine Scrogham both had seven boards as the Lions owned the glass at 45-24 for the night.
Ashley Cox had 11 points and seven rebounds for DeKalb (4-7, 0-2).
The Barons were up 5-3 early when the Lions scored on five straight possessions and eight of their last nine in the first quarter, which they finished with a 19-8 lead. The 14-0 run saw DeKalb go five minutes without scoring before Biz Martin hit the second of two free throws.
DeKalb went 3-for-13 from the field in the first quarter, then didn’t score a field goal in the second quarter as Leo expanded the margin to 28-12 by halftime. The Barons were 3-for-26 (12%) from the floor in the first half.
Out of 27 missed shots — 23 from the field and four from the line — the Barons had only three offensive rebounds in the first half. DeKalb tried to shoot over the bigger Lions but was 1-of-10 from three-point range in the first two quarters.
The Barons looked more like themselves in the second half. They made a 7-0 run late in third quarter on a drive to the hoop by Cox, a three by Lillie Cone and two free throws from Martin to get within 37-26, but could get no closer.
Leo took the junior varsity game 35-22 as Isabel Collins scored 10 points and Emily Cogdell had nine. Baylee Doster scored seven and Kate Engelberth had four for the Barons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.