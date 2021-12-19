Prep Diving Meyer wins Warsaw Dive Invitational
WARSAW — East Noble had three girls and one boy compete in the Warsaw Dive Invitational Saturday. Lily Meyer won the meet on the girls’ side with a final score of 360.95, 29 points ahead of second place.
Megan Stein placed 10th with a score of 226.95 and Amelia Kitzmiller finished 22nd with 73.35.
On the boys’ side, Owen Fleck placed eighth out of 16 divers with a score of 276.25.
Prep Girls Basketball Warriors top Sturgis
EMMA — Westview defeated Sturgis 27-14 in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors (3-10) held the Trojans to just six points through the first three quarters.
Sara Lapp had 11 points to lead Westview. Kamryn Miller scored six. They each hit two three-pointers.
The Warriors also had four points from Hope Bortner and three each from Alexys Antal and Hailey Miller.
In other area action recently, East Noble lost at Columbia City 62-28 on Saturday and Hamilton lost at Liberty Christian 52-36 on Friday.
Prep Boys Basketball Railroaders beat Bluffton for second win
GARRETT — The Garrett boys basketball team earned its second win of the season, defeating Bluffton 44-41.
The Railroaders (2-6) trailed 16-7 after the first quarter, before outscoring the Tigers 27-15 over the second and third quarters to hang on to victory in the fourth.
Kyle Smith led Garrett with 13 points, while Jaxson Fugate scored 10 and Jasen Bailey scored eight.
Knights take care of Concord
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated the Concord Minutemen 64-36 Saturday afternoon.
The Knights (4-4) were led by Spencer Denton (15 points) and Chris Hood (15 pts, 10 rebounds). Max Bender also finished in double figures with 11 points.
College Basketball Thunder men lose third straight
ANDERSON — The Trine men’s basketball team lost to Anderson University 65-57 Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder (5-4) were led by Nick Bowman with 22 points, five rebounds and four steals. Mitchell Geller had 11 points.
Maurice Knight had 22 points for the Ravens (7-2).
