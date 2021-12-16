BUTLER — Every wrestling match is important, especially for teams with low numbers.
Thursday, two of them faced off at Eastside’s Thunderdome.
The Blazers (2-4) and visiting Woodlan each listed 10 wrestlers on their rosters, but matchups and absences meant only six weight classes were contested.
Five classes were double forfeits while three others — two in Eastside’s favor and one in Woodlan’s — were decided by forfeit.
With the teams knotted at 24-all, it came down to the final contested match at 132 pounds, with the winner giving his team the victory.
Woodlan junior Karson Moore and Eastside junior Briar Munsey staged the best match of the night, a back-and-forth affair that wasn’t decided until the final 30 seconds.
Moore won by pin, giving the Warriors the team victory.
The wrestlers took turns controlling the action, and each had chances for the fall.
Munsey gained the initial takedown, but Moore bounced back with a reversal and a pair of three-point near-falls for an 8-2 lead after one.
Munsey fought back in the second period. Starting on defense, he gained a reversal and put Moore on his back for a two-point near-fall.
Heading into the final period, Moore held an 8-6 lead.
Moore started on defense and worked to stay off his back. Later, he switched positions with Munsey and got the pin.
Eastside coach Doug Smoker said one match didn’t decide the outcome.
“It’s everybody,” he said. “It’s nobody’s fault.
“It stinks because it looks like it’s all on (Briar).
“We did some good things but we’ve still got a ways to go. When you forfeit this many matches, you have to have everything go your way.”
Eastside got victories from two wrestlers who moved up a weight class to face their Woodlan opponents.
Freshman Lane Snyder, who bumped up from 106 pounds to 113, pinned Woodlan’s Tyler Guise in 1 minute, 32 seconds.
Sophomore Connor Mutzfeld moved up from 220 pounds to 285 and pinned Woodlan’s Nick Piedra in just 25 seconds.
Cody Collins (120) and Tanner Wicker (138) won by forfeit for the Blazers.
Cedric Collins (145) was pinned in 57 seconds by Woodlan’s Brady Garrison. Timmery Rutter (160) was pinned in 1:52 by Woodlan’s Michael Mackin. Woodlan’s Jack Culler (170) pinned Eastside’s Braden Greutman in 1:21.
“I think they’re really growing. I’m starting to see some things I really like to see,” Smoker said. “We have to clean (some things) up on that. If we do basic wrestling, we probably come out with a victory.
“That’s what my job is,” Smoker said. “They’re hard-working kids. We’ll get there.”
The Blazers wrestle Saturday at the Carroll Super Duals.
Woodlan 30, Eastside 24
138 — Wicker (ES) won by forfeit. 145 — Garrison (W) won by :57 pin over Cedric Collins (ES). 152 — Double forfeit. 160 — Mackin (W) won by 1:52 pin over Hunter (ES). 170 — Culler (W) won by 1:21 pin over Greutman (ES). 182 — Double forfeit. 195 — Vachon (W) won by forfeit. 220 — Double forfeit. 285 — Mutzfeld (ES) won by :25 pin over Piedra (W). 106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Snyder (ES) won by 1:32 pin over Guise (W). 120 — Cody Collins (ES) won by forfeit. 126 — Double forfeit. 132 — Moore (W) won by 5:34 pin over Munsey (ES).
