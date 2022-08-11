Girls Prep Golf Eagles win at West Noble
SYRACUSE — Fremont defeated West Noble 198-216 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Wednesday on the front nine at Maxwelton.
Kenadee Porath was medalist with a 43 to lead the Eagles.
Fremont also had 50 from Presley Scott, 52 from Khloe Glendening, 53 from Reagan Rhodes and 57 from Emery Laughlin.
Mackensy Mabie led the Chargers with a 45.
Aubrey Weigold, Tori Hamman and Ashlyn Seigel each shot 57 for West Noble, and Abigail Hawn had 58.
Garrett 2nd, EN 3rd in 3-team match
KENDALLVILLE — Garrett was second to Northrop 228-235 in a three-team match at Noble Hawk Wednesday.
Host East Noble was third with 254. Gracie Schoof led the Knights with 51.
Auto Racing Barcus wins Al Cook Memorial at Angola
FREMONT — Brandon Barcus won an 88-lap late-model shootout last Saturday night at Angola Motorsport Speedway to take the Al Cook Memorial.
Also winning feature races at AMS were Zach Henderson in the street stocks, Derek Simon in the front-wheel drive division and Jonathon Gatton in the modifieds. Jordan Gatton was second and John Gatton third to round out a family sweep of the top three spots.
The regular four divisions are back in action this Saturday night. Racing begins at 7 p.m., with the pit gates opening at 3 p.m.
