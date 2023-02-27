CLEVELAND — Angola junior 141-pounder Jett Boots led a quartet of Trine University men’s wrestlers to podium finishes with his fourth-place finish at the NCAA Division III Central Regional, which was hosted by Case Western Reserve Saturday and Sunday.
The Thunder had one of their better regional showings in awhile, finishing ninth out of 20 teams at the event with 49.5 points. Ohio Northern won the regional with 92.5 points. Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) and Wabash tied for second with 88.5.
Boots went undefeated on Saturday’s first day of the regional to make the semifinals. He started out with a 16-1 technical fall victory over Heidelberg University’s Josh Gibson.
In the quarterfinals, Boots pinned Otterbein’s Andrew Sas in 2 minutes, 23 seconds.
On Sunday, Boots lost his semifinal match to Ohio Northern’s Jacob Reed by pin in 2:56. That dropped him into the consolation bracket, where he bested Case Western Reserve’s Art Martinez by a 3-2 decision to wrestle back to the third-place match. Boots was pinned by Wabash College’s Evan Burge in 1:05 to finish fourth.
Junior Isaac Hawkins, a Fremont product, started Sunday in the third round of the consolation bracket. He dropped an 8-7 decision to John Carroll’s Kale Buckiso to fall to the fifth-place match, where he fell by pin in 6:13 to Albion’s Max Honiss to finish sixth. Hawkins was 4-3 in the regional.
At 133 pounds, junior Joseph Langeman won a 2-1 decision in his third-round consolation match to start Sunday. He dropped his next two matches for his sixth-place finish.
At 197, Garrett junior Mason Custer lost his opening match Sunday, but rebounded to win his seventh-place match with a pin in 2:30 over Wabash’s Caden Friedt. Custer was 4-2 in the tournament with two pins.
John Browning (174) and Andrew Williamson (184) each won two matches in the regional for Trine. Both wins for Williamson were by pinfall. Philip Burney (157) and Ethan Nash (165) each won a match.
