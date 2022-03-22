INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named Garrett girls coach Bob Lapadot as one of two coaches in District 1 to receive the 2022 Bob King Coach of the Year award.
Lapadot is the sixth area girls coach to receive the honor dating back to the 1983-84 season. He is the first coach from Garrett to be named since Dan Feagler in the 2003-04 season, and is the first area girls coach since Angola’s Brandon Appleton received the honor in 2019-20.
Lapadot, a 1993 Garrett High School graduate, has just concluded his 27th season with the Railroaders, 11 of which have been as the head coach. He led Garrett to a 27-2 season that included championships in the Warsaw Holiday Tournament, the Northeast Corner Conference regular season, the NECC Tournament, the Woodlan Sectional and the Bellmont Regional.
Lapadot has also been named head coach for the 2022 Indiana Junior All-Stars, which also includes Garrett guard Bailey Kelham.
Two other Railroader players also received postseason recognition recently. On March 4, the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association named senior forward Morgan Ostrowski and senior point guard Nataley Armstrong to its 2022 All-State teams.
Ostrowski, an IUPUI volleyball commit, was named to the second team, finishing the season with 11.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.
Armstrong, a NCAA Division II Malone (Ohio) University basketball commit, was named to the third team. She set the Indiana High School Athletic Association single season assist record (250), while averaging 9.4 points, 8.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.
Ostrowski and Armstrong each finished their careers with 99 total games played.
