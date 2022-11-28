ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s basketball team set the tone early in Sunday afternoon’s non-conference contest against Capital (Ohio), getting out to a 23-11 first-half advantage and pretty much cruising the rest of the way in a 76-60 win over the Comets at the MTI Center.
Trine improved to 5-0 on the young 2022-23 season with the win. Capital dropped to 2-2.
The Thunder led by as many as 16 late in the first half after Capital was able to cut the Trine advantage to eight at 35-27 midway through the half.
Trine had its biggest lead of 30 points at 72-42 with 7:37 left in the game. The Thunder substituted often down the stretch, allowing Capital to make the score look more respectable.
All five starters for Trine scored in double figures. Emmanuel Megnanglo led the way with 18 points to go along with eight rebounds. Jackson Jannsen and Aidan Smylie added 14 apiece and Connor Jones chipped in with 11. Brent Cox had 10.
Trine coach Brooks Miller liked his team’s energy out of the gate. The first three Capital possessions all yielded turnovers which produced points.
“I liked the way we locked in early,” Miller said. “That’s a good team. They were a little short-handed today, but they’re going to be really good. We wanted to limit them to under 20 3-point attempts and they had 18.”
Miller also praised Megnanglo. “We were making a concerted effort to get he and Brent the ball in the paint,” Miller said.
The Thunder won the turnover battle with just 10, against 15 for the Comets.
Trine returns to action Wednesday with a non-conference game against Anderson. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the MTI Center.
Thunder Bolts
Saturday’s meeting between Trine and Capital was the sixth overall in a series that dates back to the 1967-68 season. Sunday’s win by the Thunder evened the series at 3-3. The two teams last met in 2019-20 when the Comets defeated the Thunder 79-63 to hand Trine its first loss of the season… Megnanglo came into the contest ranked third in NCAA Division III with 4.5 blocks per game. He added three more blocks on Sunday and is now fourth on the all-time Thunder career list with 101… Trine had 24 points off turnovers on Sunday.
