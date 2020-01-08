HAMILTON — Three Garrett players reached double figures, and the visitors gradually pulled away from Hamilton for a 72-40 Northeast Corner Conference win Tuesday.
The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Railroaders (2-9 overall, 1-3 in the NECC). Hamilton remains winless at 0-9 overall and 0-4 in the NECC.
Senior Jarrett Bailey led all scorers with 21 points, including five three-point field goals. Classmate Jayden Broadnax pitched in with 18 points and sophomore Jasen Bailey added 11.
Senior Alex Thain led Hamilton with 13 points, but was held to just a single free throw in the second half. Senior Eli McNaughton added 12 points, all on threes.
Jarrett Bailey scored Garrett’s first basket five seconds after the opening tip, and the visitors jumped out to an early 6-1 lead.
Hamilton evened the score at six on the first of McNaughton’s bombs, but Broadnax answered with one of his own on Garrett’s next possession to go back in front.
Broadnax scored nine of his points in the opening period to give the Railroaders an 18-9 lead after eight minutes.
Jarrett Bailey’s three from the key with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the second put Garrett on top 27-14.
The Marines rattled off the next five points, however.
Senior Ty Ritter scored in the paint. Senior Isiah Geiselman sank one free throw, and when he missed the second, Hamilton got the carom, finally scoring on Thain’s third-chance score to cut the deficit to eight with 4:45 left in the half.
That seemed to ignite the Railroaders.
Fresh from a timeout, the visitors turned up the half-court pressure and ran off eight straight points. They outscored Hamilton 17-1 over a nearly four-minute stretch to extend their advantage to 46-19.
A Caleb Lepper free throw stopped the Marines’ dry spell with 57 seconds left in the half.
Thain ended the half on a positive note for Hamilton, banking a left-handed baseball-type off the glass and in from three-quarters of the length of the floor at the buzzer.
Garrett outscored Hamilton 25-14 in the second half.
Both teams have conference road trips Friday. Hamilton visits Westview and Garrett travels to Central Noble.
Garrett JV 53, Hamilton 20
Garrett led 9-2 after one quarter and 26-6 at halftime.
Jacob Molargik scored 16 points and Lukas Swager added 10 to lead the Railroaaders. Garrett Farnham scored eight to lead Hamilton.
