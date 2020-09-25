BUTLER — Eastside’s football team crossed the finish line six times in the first quarter.
Only three of them counted for touchdowns — three others were called back because of penalties — but it didn’t matter as the Blazers celebrated homecoming with a 69-0 over Prairie Heights Friday.
Matt Firestine scored four first-half touchdowns on runs of 1, 5 and 1 yards while catching one pass for a 41-yard touchdown. He would finish with 122 yards on 11 carries.
The Blazers improved to 6-0 in all games and 2-0 in Northeast Corner Conference Small Division play.
Eastside amazed 537 yards of total offense while holding Prairie Heights to just 37.
Briar Munsey rushed 11 times for 79 yards. Gabe Trevino added 74 yards on six tries. Laban Davis added 67 yards on six carries. Davis completed 6-of-8 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns.
The first play of the game — a lost fumble at their own 34 — epitomized the night for the Panthers (0-6 overall, 0-3 in NECC Small).
Eastside’s Tanner Huff pounced on the loose ball. On the team’s second offensive play, Davis and Lane Burns hooked up for what appeared to be a 26-yard touchdown pass, only for the Blazers to be called for illegal procedure.
Three plays later, Wade Miller appeared to score from 18 yards out on an end-around, but Eastside was flagged for holding.
Davis picked up 20 yards on the ground the next two plays before Firestine ran twice for the first touchdown that counted with 9 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first.
The Panthers’ best play of the night came on their second drive when Quintin Ross caught a pass from Luke Severe for 23 yards to the Eastside 34. Penalties and a bad snap put an end to that possession, however.
Davis and Burns connected once again, this time for a 57-yard touchdown play on Eastside’s next possession.
Eastside safety Johnny Eck got the first of his two interceptions on the night, setting up Firestine’s second touchdown run of the quarter, coming with 2:58 to play. Jaiden Baker, who made eight extra-point kicks on the night, booted one through the uprights for a 21-0 lead.
On the first play of the second quarter, Miller grabbed a 32-yard pass from Davis and made several tacklers miss on his way to the end zone.
Following Eck’s second pick, Firestine would take it in from a yard out to boost the advantage to 34-0 with 9:57 left in the half.
The Panthers went three-and-out on their next possession.
The hosts would score two plays later, with Firestine hauling in Davis’ pass and taking it 41 yards for the touchdown.
The Blazer defense was unrelenting, forcing two three-and-outs and picking off another Prairie Heights pass before the half ended.
After each stop, Eastside needed just two rushing plays to score.
Davis called his own number to score from 12 yards out with 5:51 left in the half. Later, Trevino ran for a 42-yard touchdown. He added a six-yard run with 5.8 seconds left in the half.
Eastside’s reserves took over on both sides of the ball for the second half. The entire half was played with a running clock.
Munsey had a 14-yard touchdown run, with Brady Laub booting the extra point.
Severe completed 5-of-16 passes for 44 yards. The Panthers were held to minus-7 yards rushing for the game.
Eastside hosts Fremont Friday while Prairie Heights hosts Bremen.
