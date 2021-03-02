ANGOLA — After routing Olivet College Monday night in the opening round of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) the Trine University women’s basketball team will face Albion College tonight at the MTI Center.
The meeting with Albion is the second in less than five days. The Thunder defeated Albion Saturday 63-55 to end its regular season. The difference in Saturday’s contest came in the third quarter as Trine outscored Albion 21-12. At the end of three the Thunder held a 46-38 lead.
Trine’s lead increased to 10 point two time in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, but the Britons pulled to within five points, 50-45 midway through the quarter. The Thunder then answered with five straight points of their own on a layup by junior Kelsey Taylor and a three point play by Tara Bieniewicz.
Trine put the game away at the free-throw line as the Thunder’s final eight points all came at the charity stripe. In the final 1:07, Trine made six-of-eight free-throw attempts en route to the win.
In Monday night’s game Sophia Kraeg came off the bench to score a game and career-high 24 points tying a MIAA single-game record with six three-pointers.
Kreag was not the only Thunder player to record a career night coming off the bench as sophomore Sam Underhill poured in over 20 points with a career-best 22 points. As a unit, the Trine bench accounted for 71 of the team’s 103 total points in the game.
Junior Kelsy Taylor rounded out the double-figure scorers for Trine with 10 points and had a game-high seven rebounds.
